Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
PHOTO GALLERY: Eagle Scout Installs 3 Little Free Libraries in Framingham at Advocates Properties
FRAMINGHAM – Eagle Scout Jim Kemp, 17, installed three Little Free Libraries in Framingham on Saturday, September 24, at properties owned by Advocates. Advocates is a nonprofit provider of services to individuals facing life challenges. Kemp, who lives in Medfield, is a member of Medfield-based Troop 89. Kemp constructed...
City of Framingham Advertising For Public Health Director
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is advertising for a Director of Public Health. The salary range for the position is $107,597 to $146,524. the City posted the position on Monday, September 26, after current Director Alex DePalo submitted her resignation, and said she would leave in October. She was hired as the new director of a food pantry in Concord/Maynard.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester recycling not accepting plastic bags starting Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. - Starting this Saturday, the City of Worcester will only accept recycling bins with appropriate items in them. The city said it's in an effort to address the contamination of the recycling stream. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said the number one issue they see is plastic bags. Fink...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Public Schools issues health warning about ‘One Chip Challenge’
Wellesley Public School on Wednesday issued a warning to families and staff about a social media-fueled fad called the “One Chip Challenge” that has been making some kids sick across the country. The memo reads in part:. The challenge involves a person eating one extremely spicy tortilla chip...
WCVB
Skateboarder struck by vehicle on Route 122 in Blackstone Valley
BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Blackstone police confirm that a skateboarder was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Massachusetts town. The crash happened on the stretch of Main Street, also known as Route 122, near the Millville town line. Police did not identify the victim of the crash, nor...
Thursday is Framingham Final Farmers’ Market of the Season
FRAMINGHAM – Thursday is the final Framingham Farmers’ Market of the season. Trolley Dogs and Thee Taco Dude are confirmed, along with Kona Ice, Velma’s Kettle Corn and Uncle Joey’s Cannoli; still awaiting word from the folks at Slow Dough Pizza food truck, said manager Bill Sell.
Ashland Health Department Offering Bivalent Booster Shot Tuesday
ASHLAND – On Tuesday, September 27, the Town of Ashland Health Department/ Board of Health is hosting a Moderna Booster Clinic from 12- 2:30 p.m. at the lower level of Town Hall. Anyone over 18 years of age and who had their last primary series/booster dose at least 2...
Natick Health Department Offering COVID-19 Bivalent Booster on October 26
NATICK – The Natick Health Department has a limited supply available (while supplies last) of the COVID-19 BIVALENT shot – PFIZER only. There will be a clinic on Wednesday, October 26 at the Community Senior Center. The clinic is for Natick Residents age 12 and older. Other things...
Framingham High Hosting Q&A With 4 College Admission Members on Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School will host its annual senior night on Thursday, September 29. The School Counseling Department will discuss what this year will look like for seniors and their families. The event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Four college admissions officers...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, September 29, 2022
1 Today is the last Framingham Farmers’ Market for the season. The market will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Some food trucks will appear as early as noon. 2. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETINGS scheduled for today (remote unless otherwise noted):. Framingham Board...
Developers Wants Zoning Change in Framingham as Part of New Housing Choice Legislation
FRAMINGHAM – Imagine an area of Framingham with multiple types of housing. Some ownership properties and some rental properties. A mix of townhouses, duplexes, cottages, a couple of apartment buildings, and an assisted living facility. Included in the development is a neighborhood restaurant, a coffee shop, perhaps a small market or retail store, and even green space that connects to an existing neighborhood park and trails.
Framingham Library Hosting Presentation on Colonial Gravestones Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Library is hosting a presentation on gravestones in person on Tuesday, September 27 at the Christa McAuliffe branch on Water Street. The presentation is also available on Zoom. “If only colonial gravestones could talk! Imagine what they could tell us! Why did the Puritans use...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
thelocalne.ws
Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Sept. 18-24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. There were 509 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,296-square-foot home on Wilder Lane in Leominster that sold for $390,000.
Noche De Fiesta Artists’ Reception October 3; Bid on Paintings Through October 15
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library and the Framingham Public Library Foundation will hold an artists reception withe the five artists who painted live at Noche de Fiesta. The reception will be held at the Christa McAuliffe Library Branch on Water Street on Monday, October 3 from 7 to...
nbcboston.com
Bertucci's in Woburn Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has closed, and this is its second outlet north of Boston to shutter over the past few months. According to multiple sources, Bertucci's in Woburn is no longer in business,...
Town of Ashland Begins Curbside Yard Waste Collection in October
ASHLAND – Waste Management will be collecting yard waste at curbside (Mondays ONLY) beginning on Monday, October 3, for 8 consecutive weeks, announced the Town of Ashland. The last day of collection will be on Monday, November 21, 2022. This is a yard waste collection (grass clippings, pine needles,...
spectrumnews1.com
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
