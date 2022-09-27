Getting lost in blooms—could anything be more ethereal? Stepping into the new “Awakening” exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art is a dreamy endeavor, with strings of flowers of all kinds and colors dangling from the ceiling high above, as if floating in midair. As you meander through the corridor of dried sprigs, you can’t help but feel a sense of quietude. Is it the gently changing botanicals, fading into each other as you move forward like an ombre of herbs, a strange sort of pantomime of seasons? Or is it the way they defy gravity, suspended by their strings, a nexus of frozen florets with you at their center. If an explosion of blossoms had occurred around you and then that moment was stopped forever, what would you hear in the silence? What would you see in the stillness? You’ll want to walk through these curtains of blooms over and over to find out.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO