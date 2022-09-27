ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 29-Oct. 5

In partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, this monthlong online festival provides free content-rich events, with stage performances, storytelling, music, art and nationally and internationally recognized speakers and authors. The community forum will present 65 online events—plus two in-person—with over 150 presenters. Topics include Hawaiian culture, sustainability, the economy, technology, performing cultural arts, the literary industry.
Filmmaker, author pay homage to this slow creature quickly disappearing

Hawaiʻi used to be home to hundreds and hundreds of unique endemic snail species. Scientists estimate that almost two-thirds of those species are now gone, and conservationists are racing to save the rest. The Conversation spoke with Chris A. Johns, director of the recent documentary "Kāhuli," and Thom van...
Capturing the Look and Feel of Old Honolulu

Collectors Kevin Faller, Chester Sebastian and Kevin Sebastian (left to right) opened Old Queen Street Stadium nine months ago to showcase sports memorabilia and what Faller calls the “hall of fame of fabrics and textures of Hawai‘i.”. He says vintage aloha work shirts are a centerpiece of this...
Local Clothing Line Tori Richard Offers Resort-Style Attire

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii. Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town. “We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we...
Must See: “Awakening” Flower Exhibit at Honolulu Museum of Art

Getting lost in blooms—could anything be more ethereal? Stepping into the new “Awakening” exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art is a dreamy endeavor, with strings of flowers of all kinds and colors dangling from the ceiling high above, as if floating in midair. As you meander through the corridor of dried sprigs, you can’t help but feel a sense of quietude. Is it the gently changing botanicals, fading into each other as you move forward like an ombre of herbs, a strange sort of pantomime of seasons? Or is it the way they defy gravity, suspended by their strings, a nexus of frozen florets with you at their center. If an explosion of blossoms had occurred around you and then that moment was stopped forever, what would you hear in the silence? What would you see in the stillness? You’ll want to walk through these curtains of blooms over and over to find out.
History of the Waialua Bandstand

This lovely bandstand sits near the old banyan trees in the small park across from the Waialua Library. Free concerts have been held there on the first Sunday of every month since the summer of 2004. Have you noticed it? Have you gone to one of the free concerts?. Many...
PHOTOS: 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard

Mahalo to all of you who joined us for 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard! On Friday, Sept. 16, we gathered food lovers at the Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī, where guests enjoyed live entertainment, bottomless cocktails and dishes by Hy’s Steak House, Queensbreak Waikīkī, Kalele Eats, Mad Bene, Minasa Hawai‘i, Nature Waikīkī – Best New Restaurant, Gold, O’Kims Korean Kitchen, Taqueria El Gallo Rosa and Olay’s Thai-Lao Cuisine – Restaurateurs of the Year.
It’s the Great Pumpkin Lineup of Events

Fall in love with this pumpkin season through pumpkin picking, fun activities with your keiki, and a movie night. Oct. 15–30 (Saturdays and Sundays), 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Aloun Farms invites you to come to Kapolei to harvest your own pumpkins, corn, string beans and sunflowers. Keep your keiki entertained with multiple activities such as free hayrides. Make sure to bring a wagon or reusable bags as there is a farmers’ market where you can purchase produce that is grown on Aloun Farms’ 3,000-acre grounds.
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu

Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
Our Anniversary Dinner At Roy’s Ko Olina Hawaii

Sharon and I have an unusual affection for Roy’s Restaurants. The James Beard award-winning chef Roy Yamaguchi started Roy’s in Honolulu in 1988 and the chain eventually became a part of Bloomin Brands. The parent of Outback Steakhouse is based in Tampa and I guess that’s how we ended up with a Roy’s outpost in Orlando.
Mam’s Tuck Shop Brings Savory Hand-Sized Meat Pies to Ala Moana

When ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace shut its doors five months ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether and where many of its vendors would eventually reopen. For fans of Mam’s Tuck Shop—formerly known as Mam’s Meat Pies—trepidation about the future of what was then O‘ahu’s only New Zealand-style handheld pie shop was real. Last weekend, after months as an online business, Mam’s reopened in its own brick-and-mortar shop not far from its previous location. I see you, minced meat pie!
