Read full article on original website
Related
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
In partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, this monthlong online festival provides free content-rich events, with stage performances, storytelling, music, art and nationally and internationally recognized speakers and authors. The community forum will present 65 online events—plus two in-person—with over 150 presenters. Topics include Hawaiian culture, sustainability, the economy, technology, performing cultural arts, the literary industry.
KITV.com
Local food mini documentary series tells the story of pa‘akai (salt) in past and present
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Inspired by the historic salt flats and fish ponds of Ka‘ākaukukui in the community of Kaka‘ako, Honolulu, Our Kaka‘ako and Kamehameha Schools produced a three-part mini documentary series, 'Look to the Source: Nānā I Ke Kumu.'. Released as part of...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Diamond Head Theatre group bids farewell to Ruger Theatre, prepares to move next door
The final performance at Oʻahu’s Ruger Theatre is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2. The Diamond Head Theatre group has called the building home since 1952. Built in the 1930s, it has screened countless movies and presented hundreds of live performances. It’s also been home to thousands of entertainers — both amateur and superstar alike.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Filmmaker, author pay homage to this slow creature quickly disappearing
Hawaiʻi used to be home to hundreds and hundreds of unique endemic snail species. Scientists estimate that almost two-thirds of those species are now gone, and conservationists are racing to save the rest. The Conversation spoke with Chris A. Johns, director of the recent documentary "Kāhuli," and Thom van...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiibusiness.com
Capturing the Look and Feel of Old Honolulu
Collectors Kevin Faller, Chester Sebastian and Kevin Sebastian (left to right) opened Old Queen Street Stadium nine months ago to showcase sports memorabilia and what Faller calls the “hall of fame of fabrics and textures of Hawai‘i.”. He says vintage aloha work shirts are a centerpiece of this...
KHON2
Local Clothing Line Tori Richard Offers Resort-Style Attire
Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii. Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town. “We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we...
honolulumagazine.com
Must See: “Awakening” Flower Exhibit at Honolulu Museum of Art
Getting lost in blooms—could anything be more ethereal? Stepping into the new “Awakening” exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art is a dreamy endeavor, with strings of flowers of all kinds and colors dangling from the ceiling high above, as if floating in midair. As you meander through the corridor of dried sprigs, you can’t help but feel a sense of quietude. Is it the gently changing botanicals, fading into each other as you move forward like an ombre of herbs, a strange sort of pantomime of seasons? Or is it the way they defy gravity, suspended by their strings, a nexus of frozen florets with you at their center. If an explosion of blossoms had occurred around you and then that moment was stopped forever, what would you hear in the silence? What would you see in the stillness? You’ll want to walk through these curtains of blooms over and over to find out.
NEW: Posh Caribbean Grill grand opening in Honolulu
Posh Caribbean Grill will offer a wide variety of Caribbean dishes and island favorites like oxtail, jerk chicken and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northshorenews.com
History of the Waialua Bandstand
This lovely bandstand sits near the old banyan trees in the small park across from the Waialua Library. Free concerts have been held there on the first Sunday of every month since the summer of 2004. Have you noticed it? Have you gone to one of the free concerts?. Many...
honolulumagazine.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard
Mahalo to all of you who joined us for 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard! On Friday, Sept. 16, we gathered food lovers at the Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī, where guests enjoyed live entertainment, bottomless cocktails and dishes by Hy’s Steak House, Queensbreak Waikīkī, Kalele Eats, Mad Bene, Minasa Hawai‘i, Nature Waikīkī – Best New Restaurant, Gold, O’Kims Korean Kitchen, Taqueria El Gallo Rosa and Olay’s Thai-Lao Cuisine – Restaurateurs of the Year.
honolulumagazine.com
It’s the Great Pumpkin Lineup of Events
Fall in love with this pumpkin season through pumpkin picking, fun activities with your keiki, and a movie night. Oct. 15–30 (Saturdays and Sundays), 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Aloun Farms invites you to come to Kapolei to harvest your own pumpkins, corn, string beans and sunflowers. Keep your keiki entertained with multiple activities such as free hayrides. Make sure to bring a wagon or reusable bags as there is a farmers’ market where you can purchase produce that is grown on Aloun Farms’ 3,000-acre grounds.
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
honolulumagazine.com
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu
Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
KITV.com
Court battle to bring pro-surfer Kalani David's remains back to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kalani David was just 24-years-old when he drowned on Sept. 17 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. And now a family dispute is preventing him from returning to his island home. Known as a child prodigy in both the surfing and skating worlds, Kalani...
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
Our Anniversary Dinner At Roy’s Ko Olina Hawaii
Sharon and I have an unusual affection for Roy’s Restaurants. The James Beard award-winning chef Roy Yamaguchi started Roy’s in Honolulu in 1988 and the chain eventually became a part of Bloomin Brands. The parent of Outback Steakhouse is based in Tampa and I guess that’s how we ended up with a Roy’s outpost in Orlando.
honolulumagazine.com
Mam’s Tuck Shop Brings Savory Hand-Sized Meat Pies to Ala Moana
When ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace shut its doors five months ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether and where many of its vendors would eventually reopen. For fans of Mam’s Tuck Shop—formerly known as Mam’s Meat Pies—trepidation about the future of what was then O‘ahu’s only New Zealand-style handheld pie shop was real. Last weekend, after months as an online business, Mam’s reopened in its own brick-and-mortar shop not far from its previous location. I see you, minced meat pie!
Comments / 0