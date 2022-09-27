ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Nice Fall day in Maryland as Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says this stretch of mostly sunny weather is going to continue with temps only getting into the low 70's as a high as more Fall like temperatures begin to settle in. It will be sunny and cooler until the weekend when the rain from what's left of Hurricane Ian hits our area.
FLORIDA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Tony shows how, when remnants of Ian will impact Maryland

Ian made landfall around 3:05 p.m. as a major hurricane with 150 mph winds, bringing catastrophic impacts to southwestern Florida. Hurricane warnings are in place across parts of the state as residents are ordered to evacuate. Life-threatening storm surge will impact the Florida west coast as well as the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
WOLB 1010AM

New Area Code Coming To Parts Of Maryland In 2023

The Maryland Public Service Commission announced that a new area code will be coming to the state of Maryland in 2023. The area code “227” is being added in an effort to address the dwindling supply of available phone numbers with a 240 or 301 area code. Residents and businesses who will be affected by the […] The post New Area Code Coming To Parts Of Maryland In 2023 appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Republican governor candidate Cox answers questions at Morgan State forum

Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox answered some tough questions during a forum at Morgan State University Tuesday night. The forum was sparsely attended, but this was a very frank discussion between Cox and the Morgan students about some controversial issues. One student asked Cox directly, "Did you organize...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland's Move Over Law Expansion Takes Effect This Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Starting this Saturday, Oct. 1, Maryland's move over law will law will expand to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, warning signals include:. Hazard...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best schools in America. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative...
MARYLAND STATE

