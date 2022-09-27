Former cabinet minister Michael Gove has lobbed a hand grenade into Liz Truss’s plans for tax cuts for the rich, saying her unfunded £45bn package had the “wrong values” and was not conservative.His intervention came as pressure from Tory MPs mounted for Ms Truss to perform a U-turn on controversial plans to axe the 45p income tax band, which gifts an average £10,000 to the 600,000 highest earners in the UK at a time when ministers are eyeing real-terms cuts to welfare benefits.One former minister told The Independent the government would struggle to get the cut through the Commons...

U.K. ・ 45 MINUTES AGO