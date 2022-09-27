Read full article on original website
Related
moneyweek.com
Why the Bank of England intervened in the bond market
Mini-Budget: will Kwasi Kwarteng’s gamble on growth work?. The most interesting part of any crisis isn’t the blow-up that you expected – it’s the one you didn’t see coming. The latest development in Britain’s plan to turn itself into an especially chaotic emerging market is that the Bank of England has been forced to intervene in the bond market to prevent the sell-off in long bonds from creating a disaster for pension funds.
moneyweek.com
Early repayment charges: should you abandon your fixed-rate mortgage for a new deal now?
It has been an unprecedented month for the mortgage market. Thousands of deals have been pulled and interest rates have leapt up as post Budget market turmoil has left lenders unsure of where interest rates are going and, therefore, how to price their products. Why some homeowners are risking an...
Gove joins assault on Liz Truss package of tax cuts for the rich
Former cabinet minister Michael Gove has lobbed a hand grenade into Liz Truss’s plans for tax cuts for the rich, saying her unfunded £45bn package had the “wrong values” and was not conservative.His intervention came as pressure from Tory MPs mounted for Ms Truss to perform a U-turn on controversial plans to axe the 45p income tax band, which gifts an average £10,000 to the 600,000 highest earners in the UK at a time when ministers are eyeing real-terms cuts to welfare benefits.One former minister told The Independent the government would struggle to get the cut through the Commons...
U.K.・
moneyweek.com
Share tips of the week – 30 September
Rising operating costs, higher inflation and faltering consumption have dented confidence in retailers. Despite positive first-half results for the six months to 30 July, the market wiped 8% off JD Sports’ shares, leaving them at their cheapest valuation in nine years. And “tailwinds to profit growth... should materialise in the second half”.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge.
Comments / 0