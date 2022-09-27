ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
moneyweek.com

Why the Bank of England intervened in the bond market

Mini-Budget: will Kwasi Kwarteng’s gamble on growth work?. The most interesting part of any crisis isn’t the blow-up that you expected – it’s the one you didn’t see coming. The latest development in Britain’s plan to turn itself into an especially chaotic emerging market is that the Bank of England has been forced to intervene in the bond market to prevent the sell-off in long bonds from creating a disaster for pension funds.
MARKETS
The Independent

Gove joins assault on Liz Truss package of tax cuts for the rich

Former cabinet minister Michael Gove has lobbed a hand grenade into Liz Truss’s plans for tax cuts for the rich, saying her unfunded £45bn package had the “wrong values” and was not conservative.His intervention came as pressure from Tory MPs mounted for Ms Truss to perform a U-turn on controversial plans to axe the 45p income tax band, which gifts an average £10,000 to the 600,000 highest earners in the UK at a time when ministers are eyeing real-terms cuts to welfare benefits.One former minister told The Independent the government would struggle to get the cut through the Commons...
U.K.
moneyweek.com

Share tips of the week – 30 September

Rising operating costs, higher inflation and faltering consumption have dented confidence in retailers. Despite positive first-half results for the six months to 30 July, the market wiped 8% off JD Sports’ shares, leaving them at their cheapest valuation in nine years. And “tailwinds to profit growth... should materialise in the second half”.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng

Comments / 0

Community Policy