Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem Has Way Too Many Damn Rats Thanks To Extra Console Ratpower
Rats were a defining feature of A Plague Tale: Innocence when it first came out in 2019, a physical embodiment of the Plague that was sweeping through Europe and a swarm that had to be avoided at all costs. For the upcoming sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, developer Asobo Studio has revealed how it has used current-gen console and PC power to push the limits on its unique rat technology, dialing up the number of rodents to a disgustingly impressive new level.
msn.com
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Polygon
In The Finals, a new squad shooter from Battlefield alumni, everything is destructible
Four years ago, Electronic Arts’ chief design officer left to co-found his own studio, created with Nexon’s backing. On Monday, Patrick Söderlund’s studio showed off its first game: The Finals, a squad-based, free-to-play multiplayer shooter inspired by sci-fi bloodsport narratives like Squid Game and The Running Man, where pretty much everything on the game’s maps can be destroyed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Age of Empires turns 25 next month, and there's a whole lot of fun planned for the anniversary
A special anniversary broadcast, new game version, and a huge update are coming your way to celebrate Age of Empires turning 25.
Digital Trends
You can play a fan-made Super Mario Bros. 5 in Mario Maker 2 right now
It’s been a bit since we’ve had a brand-new 2D Mario title, but one fan has taken it upon himself to provide that to those pining for a new entry in the classic platformer franchise. After seven years of hard work, Twitter user Metroid Mike 64 has finished his unofficial Super Mario Bros. 5 using Super Mario Maker 2 on Switch — and you can play through the entire thing right now.
EA quickly learns it has no idea what console generation we're in
Wild Hearts is a "gen 5" game, which doesn't mean anything, but it especially doesn't mean what EA thinks it means
Gamespot
BONELAB - Gameplay Trailer l Meta Quest
Suspected of séancing with an unknown power, you are on trial. During your execution, you are called to action. Escaping death you descend into an unknown underworld lab. A series of preparatory challenges await you, but for what? Will you transcend them and discover your calling?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
This space MMO looks like Halo and Starfield had a beautiful baby
Earth from Another Sun might be hot stuff.
Gamespot
WILD HEARTS Official Reveal Trailer
Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS™ is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.
Slime Rancher 2: How To Find Moondew Nectar
The "Slime Rancher" games are some of the more unique titles like "Animal Crossing" that will have you hooked. While the gameplay certainly doesn't look like "Animal Crossing," the ease of play has people obsessed with the game. In fact, game director Nick Popovich said that "Slime Rancher 2" was released on Sept. 22, 2022 and had already sold over 300,000 copies by Sept. 26. In the same amount of time, the game also rose to the number one spot on Steam and had over a 95% positive rating.
NME
‘Under The Waves’ is an intriguing aquatic adventure where all is not as it seems
Under The Waves opens with your character sinking gently down to the North Sea’s bed. Though protagonist Stan spends the descent chatting away with his boss, it’s difficult to pay attention to their harmless banter as the gorgeous setting to developer Parallel Studio’s upcoming narrative adventure unfurls before you.
IGN
Edgerunner Easter Eggs In Cyberpunk 2077
Having trouble finding Edgerunner easter eggs in Night City? Don’t worry, Choom, we got you. Here are some of our favorite Edgerunner Easter Eggs in Cyberpunk 2077. In this video, you’ll see how each location, weapon, and item ties into the Cyberpunk’s lore, what to expect in the upcoming DLC Phantom Liberty, and where to unlock exclusive Edgerunner weapons from your favorite Edgerunner characters. Now, don’t be a gonk, and like this video.
With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline
In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
Valheim gets cross-play well ahead of its console launch
And it's joining Xbox Game Pass tomorrow
NME
Ex-‘Battlefield’ developers reveal ultra-destructive shooter ‘The Finals’
Embark Studios has revealed a first look at The Finals, a free-to-play shooter with a highly destructible environment. A first trailer for The Finals debuted yesterday (September 27) and shows players competing to win a game show as rivals destroy the arena around them. The game’s emphasis on destruction is...
The Epic Store just got afflicted with its first NFT game
We had some nice things to say about Blankos Block Party before we knew just what it was.
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
CNET
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
Comments / 0