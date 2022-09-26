ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

A Plague Tale: Requiem Has Way Too Many Damn Rats Thanks To Extra Console Ratpower

Rats were a defining feature of A Plague Tale: Innocence when it first came out in 2019, a physical embodiment of the Plague that was sweeping through Europe and a swarm that had to be avoided at all costs. For the upcoming sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, developer Asobo Studio has revealed how it has used current-gen console and PC power to push the limits on its unique rat technology, dialing up the number of rodents to a disgustingly impressive new level.
VIDEO GAMES
msn.com

The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight

"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

In The Finals, a new squad shooter from Battlefield alumni, everything is destructible

Four years ago, Electronic Arts’ chief design officer left to co-found his own studio, created with Nexon’s backing. On Monday, Patrick Söderlund’s studio showed off its first game: The Finals, a squad-based, free-to-play multiplayer shooter inspired by sci-fi bloodsport narratives like Squid Game and The Running Man, where pretty much everything on the game’s maps can be destroyed.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plague#Co Op#Multiplayer#Video Game#Asobo Studio
Digital Trends

You can play a fan-made Super Mario Bros. 5 in Mario Maker 2 right now

It’s been a bit since we’ve had a brand-new 2D Mario title, but one fan has taken it upon himself to provide that to those pining for a new entry in the classic platformer franchise. After seven years of hard work, Twitter user Metroid Mike 64 has finished his unofficial Super Mario Bros. 5 using Super Mario Maker 2 on Switch — and you can play through the entire thing right now.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

BONELAB - Gameplay Trailer l Meta Quest

Suspected of séancing with an unknown power, you are on trial. During your execution, you are called to action. Escaping death you descend into an unknown underworld lab. A series of preparatory challenges await you, but for what? Will you transcend them and discover your calling?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft

Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

WILD HEARTS Official Reveal Trailer

Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS™ is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Slime Rancher 2: How To Find Moondew Nectar

The "Slime Rancher" games are some of the more unique titles like "Animal Crossing" that will have you hooked. While the gameplay certainly doesn't look like "Animal Crossing," the ease of play has people obsessed with the game. In fact, game director Nick Popovich said that "Slime Rancher 2" was released on Sept. 22, 2022 and had already sold over 300,000 copies by Sept. 26. In the same amount of time, the game also rose to the number one spot on Steam and had over a 95% positive rating.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Edgerunner Easter Eggs In Cyberpunk 2077

Having trouble finding Edgerunner easter eggs in Night City? Don’t worry, Choom, we got you. Here are some of our favorite Edgerunner Easter Eggs in Cyberpunk 2077. In this video, you’ll see how each location, weapon, and item ties into the Cyberpunk’s lore, what to expect in the upcoming DLC Phantom Liberty, and where to unlock exclusive Edgerunner weapons from your favorite Edgerunner characters. Now, don’t be a gonk, and like this video.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline

In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio

Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
BUSINESS
CNET

New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed

Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy