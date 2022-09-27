Read full article on original website
Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star
Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
Erling Haaland’s Norway Manager Takes a Shot at Pep Guardiola: ‘He Ran Around Like a Fool’
National team and Premier League managers are at odds ahead of the 2022 World Cup as evidenced by Norway's boss taking a shot at Pep Guardiola over Erling Haaland. The post Erling Haaland’s Norway Manager Takes a Shot at Pep Guardiola: ‘He Ran Around Like a Fool’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brazil 5-1 Tunisia: Raphinha bags brace with Richarlison, Neymar and Pedro also on target as South American giants complete World Cup preparations with rout in Paris
Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday with Raphinha scoring twice and setting up another goal in their last game before the World Cup. It was another dominant performance by the South American giants who beat Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading into Qatar where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title.
Canada vs. Uruguay result: Darwin Nunez helps blank Les Rouges in World Cup tuneup
It was Canada's toughest test on paper ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it turned out that way as Uruguay handed the Canadians a 2-0 loss. A goal after just six minutes is not what John Herdman's side needed against the talented No. 13-ranked Uruguayans. Nicolas de la Cruz converted a free kick that went over the wall and beat Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan to get the South American side on its way.
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Former Celtic defender and Belgian International seals shock switch to UAE
Former Celtic defender Jason Denayer has made a bizarre career move to the United Arab Emirates. UAE Pro League side Shabab Al Ahli have snapped up the player, who was a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Olympique Lyon. It was a surprising move for Denayer, especially...
Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win
England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane.Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.Chelsea’s Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha’s opener to send Gareth Southgate another message of his desire to earn a senior recall for the World Cup.England have just two more friendlies in March before next year’s tournament in Romania and Georgia but sent out a warning as they look to win it for the first time since 1984.Boss Lee Carsley wanted his side tested, with games...
Tim Cahill optimistic for World Cup but questions 'nice' Socceroos leaders
Tim Cahill thinks the Socceroos lack natural leaders compared with the "men and attitude" of his era. The Australian football great is nevertheless optimistic ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, despite the Socceroos' stiff task against Denmark, Tunisia and defending champions France in the group stage. And Australia's...
Northern Ireland U19s progress in Euro qualifying despite mix-up
Northern Ireland Under-19s have progressed to the Elite Stage of qualifying for Euro 2023 - despite initially thinking they had missed out. They beat Moldova 2-0 but manager Gerard Lyttle thought his team needed three goals to qualify. "After the whistle I was absolutely devastated," said Lyttle. "Some of the...
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
Dusan Vlahovic has 'no interest in leaving Juventus' amid fresh links with Arsenal... as the star striker 'plans to stay in Turin despite the Italian giants lacklustre start to the season'
Dusan Vlahovic has no plans to leave Juventus in the short-term despite Arsenal's interest in the striker, according to reports. The Serbian international joined the Italian giants for a fee in the region of £70million in January after Juventus fended off interest from a handful of top flight clubs across Europe, including the Gunners.
Uefa Regions' Cup: Jersey begin with 1-0 Italy defeat in Rome
Jersey's footballers have begun their Uefa Regions' Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat against the Italian region of Lazio in Rome. Jersey had the best of the first half - Jake Prince with an early header saved, while goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet reacted well to a scramble in the box.
T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents
England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
Soccer-England women to face Japan, Norway in November friendlies
Sept 29 (Reuters) - European champions England will round off a memorable year with friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the women's national team announced on Thursday.
England, France unseeded in Euro 2024 qualifying draw
England and France could face a tricky route to the finals of Euro 2024 as they will be unseeded in the qualifying draw. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The seeding pots are decided by the final rankings in the 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage, with...
Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites
It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies
The biggest news from the latest U.S. women's national team roster drop is that San Diego Wave star forward Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for...
Dunn Returns, Morgan Out for USWNT vs. England, Spain
The U.S. will head abroad for two important tests in the build-up to next summer’s Women’s World Cup.
