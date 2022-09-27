ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

'No, not again!' In Mexico, 3 powerful earthquakes struck the same day

MEXICO CITY — As the parents of children killed when a school collapsed during Mexico’s 2017 earthquake celebrated a Mass in their memory, the ground began to shake again. “No, not again! My God, not again!” they shouted when a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled the capital Monday, killing two people in the Pacific coast state of Colima.
The Independent

Hundreds of child refugees ‘mistaken for adults’ due to ‘hasty’ Home Office decisions, charity warns

Hundreds of child refugees are at “risk of abuse” because they are being “routinely mistaken” for adults by the Home Office, a charity has warned. In a new report, Refugee Council evaluated the cases of 233 children that it supported last year. It said that in 94 per cent of cases the Home Office wrongly judged the children to be adults and put them in inappropriate accommodation. In over half the the cases, the charity claims that the Home Office said the children were at least 25 or older. Charity workers warned that children could be sent to Rwanda...
msn.com

More than 5,000 people affected by floods in Thailand

At least one person is dead, with thousands displaced as a result of massive flooding near riverfront communities in Thailand on Thursday, following heavy tropical rainfall. In the country's northeastern province of Ubon Ratchatani, over 8 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, forcing more than 5,000 people to flee. Heavy rain destroyed trees and water reached to waist-high type flooding in these areas.
The Associated Press

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, 2 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico early Thursday, causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides. The earthquake struck at 1:19 a.m. near the epicenter of a magnitude 7.6 quake that hit three days earlier in the western state of Michoacan. It was also blamed for two deaths. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake was centered in a sparsely populated area 31 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of 15 miles (24.1 kilometers). Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state. It reported damage to a building in the city of Uruapan and some landslides on highways.
