Read full article on original website
Related
Westfield Old Orchard to Add New Slate of Stores and Restaurants Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday season approaches, six retailers and eateries are set to join Westfield Old Orchard's lineup of establishments. The Skokie shopping center announced the new additions Wednesday, adding that the collection of recruits will offer shoppers a broader range of choices. “Holiday shopping is a booming time for customers...
Forest Park Review
Nancy Wilson, 74
Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
Elgin’s Red Poppy Bistro Looks to Relocate to Nearby City
Owners claim the city government has made it impossible for them to succeed
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
RAC selling limited-edition prints for 2022 fundraiser
The Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St., is in the midst of a fundraiser that its officials hope will raise nearly $30,000 and also provide a way for people to purchase original fine art for a price they wouldn’t be able to touch in a traditional silent auction setting.
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3
In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
foodgressing.com
Halloween in Chicago 2022: For Adults & Kid-Friendly
Here’s a look at things to do for Halloween in Chicago 2022 covering Halloween event for adults and ones that are kid-friendly. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are an event that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your offering in your message.
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in the Chicago Area This Fall
Autumn is in full swing, which means pumpkins patches across the Chicago area are ripe and ready for visitors. In fact, Illinois may be the best place to hunt for squashes, as the state is the biggest pumpkin-producer in the game, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department said Illinois harvested the largest share of U.S. pumpkins in 2020.
Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago Halloween Cruises from $10
Celebrate the spooky season with a fun-filled cruise along Lake Michigan that combines costumes, dancing and drinks with views of the iconic Chicago skyline. 312 Cruises offers discounts for cruises as cheap as $10 on October 29 and 30, 2022. Hop aboard a three-story, 140-foot luxury yacht for the most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
Meet the Ghosts Who Haunt This Former Bordello Near Joliet, Illinois
This Victorian home near Joliet, Illinois with quite a dark past is for sale. Before the home's construction in 1909, it was the site of a brothel that once may conceal a murder. Let me share a story about this home in Frankfort] for sale I believe will have a...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Merrillville, IN
As one of the biggest hubs of Northwest Indiana, historic Merrillville has a lot to offer. From the Deep River Waterpark to the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, Merrillville is known for its attractions and welcoming atmosphere. The town is also known for its great eats, which is why so...
bhhschicago.com
8801 W Golf Road #5I
Welcome to Highland Tower. An outstanding fifth-floor unit of 1500 SF. offers a great floor plan; a spacious entry hall with a guest closet, a combined living and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors a gallery of windows, and a sliding door to the private, open, and oversized balcony facing nicely landscaped grounds. King-size bedroom with full bath. Wall-to-wall closet with a mirrored door. New carpeting in both bedrooms. The kitchen is furnished with elegant cherry wood cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Coin-operated laundry at the premises. There is No smoking in the building, unit, or balcony. Dedicated parking spots and additional parking permits from Management for short or extended-term guests. There are more opportunities to enjoy the outside; the clubhouse and the swimming pool. The offerings of the location are endless. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks, public transportation including Niles free bus service ( DART) and nearby the I-294/I-90 Expressway, Chicago Executive PWK, and O'Hare Airports.
Austin Weekly News
Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer
The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
spoonuniversity.com
Mini Pockets of Magic: 5411 Empanadas Opens in Downtown Evanston
When I heard 5411 Empanadas was set to open a new location less than five minutes from campus, I knew I had to stop by. Tucked into a small storefront on Davis Street, the Evanston locale of 5411 Empanadas started serving customers on May 7th after a decade of catering to the Chicago community.
bhhschicago.com
5430 N Sheridan Road #702
Welcome to this modern boutique elevator building in beautiful Edgewater! This quiet west-facing corner unit has tall ceilings, tree-top views and an open floor plan with a big balcony! You will be welcomed by a wide foyer hallway with a large entryway closet. The spacious kitchen opens to the living space and boasts new SS appliances and a large island perfect for entertaining! The combo living/dining room fits your big sectional and long dining table with hardwood floors and a convenient built-in office space for those work-from-home days. The generously sized primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet with Elfa shelving while the second bedroom is a great size for a more permanent home office or spare bedroom with the second full bathroom just across the hall. Deeded, heated garage parking included in price! Furnace and appliances replaced in 2020. This building offers modern common spaces that are inviting from the moment you walk in with huge roof top deck and secured dog run! Secure building with key fob/mobile entry, Amazon lockers, onsite dry cleaning pickup, plus storage area and bike racks! Incredibly accessible to CTA transportation right out front with the 147 express bus to downtown and two redline stops within five minutes walk plus Mariano's is two blocks away. This ideal location is across from the park, running/bike baths and Foster & Hollywood beaches and just a 15 min walk to Clark St in A'ville and the restaurants of Argyle!
tinybeans.com
It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
Comments / 0