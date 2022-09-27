Read full article on original website
tinybeans.com
A Holland America Alaska Cruise Should Be on Your Family’s Bucket List
Alaska is full of gorgeous hikes, too many bald eagles to count, and welcoming people. If you’re looking for pretty much the easiest way to see the gorgeous state of Alaska, you’ll definitely want to put a cruise with Holland America Lines (HAL) on your family travel list. We tagged along on the MS Westerdam that made a round-trip journey to Alaska from Seattle and we think it appeals to families who love outdoor adventure, beautiful scenery, and vacations that are pretty much planned for them. Here’s why.
franchising.com
Edible Arrangements® Sets Sights On Bringing Wow-Worthy Gifting To The Last Frontier, Targeting Multi-Unit Expansion in Alaska For The First Time
Leading franchisor of gifting and fresh fruit snacks, treats and arrangements bringing widely recognized brand to new regions, actively seeking franchise agreements. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA - Edible Arrangements, the largest global franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements and the United States' favorite gifting company, is looking to expand its presence in "The Last Frontier" with a goal of breaking into the market and opening four new franchise stores across Alaska by the end of 2023. Most franchise ownership opportunities are available in the greater Anchorage region, but the brand has also identified Juneau and Fairbanks as destinations ready to take on fruitful opportunities.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
alaskasnewssource.com
All-women crew fights fires, gender stereotypes in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer, the National Park Service welcomed the first all-women fire crew to Denali National Park & Preserve, with the seven-woman team spending months training and working in Alaska. The 2022 team of six crew members and one crew lead — who hail from all over...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Fire Conference special training takes a destructive turn
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. This may be true in most cases - and what happened on Day 2 of the Alaska Fire Conference caught firefighters off-guard as the unexpected unfolded at a hands-on training session. A fire training exercise took...
WMTW
Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
alaskalandmine.com
World Central Kitchen comes to aid of Western Alaska storm victims, first time in Alaska
Staff from the World Central Kitchen arrived in Alaska on September 17, just as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok were hitting Western Alaska. It was the non-profit organization’s first time in the state. Founded in 2010 by chef José Andrés after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, World Central Kitchen’s primary mission is to provide hot meals for victims of disasters.
kdll.org
State wants to hear from Alaska seniors
Four years ago, when Alaska surveyed its 60-and-older population, seniors said their highest-priority issues were financial security and access to healthcare. Since 2018, that population has only continued to grow, testing the limits of the state’s eldercare services. Now, the state is conducting an updated survey to take stock of the highest-priority issues facing Alaska seniors today.
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: The Alaska Beer Broads
The Last Frontier is known for its appreciative beer subculture. The craft has been honored here and its processes mimicked in garages and storefronts alike. Alaska Beer Broads is an all-female, Alaska-based group consisting of beer enthusiasts from all over the state who connect and meet up at beer events to support local businesses and talk beer. D’Lany Nichols is their creator, and between podcasting, event coordination, taste tasting and leading the group, she always has her toes dipped into the local scene, expanding her expertise and celebrating the established culture.
Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year
Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya is Alaska’s new missing and murdered Indigenous persons investigator. He fills the vacancy left by Anne Sears, who went back into retirement in early September after five months on the job. Piscoya, who retired in 2018 after 25 years with the Troopers, is now responsible for leading the […] The post Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
DPS names new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative leader
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Public Safety announced that retired Alaska State Trooper Lt. Lonny Piscoya will return to service as the new leader of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative. The department first announced the creation of the MMIP initiative in April. Former MMIP leader Anne...
Paulette Schuerch: Rural Alaskans always adapt, and right now it means changing our U.S. senator
As Typhoon Merbok bore down on Northwest Alaska, we in the Northwest Arctic Borough braced for impact as the storm made a beeline for us. Tensions were high, but everyone pulled together to work together, communicate, and ensure that all in the community were safe. This is how it is in rural Alaska – we come together for the greater good. “Taikuulapiaq,” to those who called and checked on us, who offered help, and especially to those who roamed around our communities to ensure everyone’s safety. We offer our prayers for those who were hit hard.
kdll.org
Fruit and fungi: What to forage on the Kenai Peninsula this fall
The constant barrage of rain has come at the chagrin of a lot of Alaskans in Southcentral this summer. But Jenni Trissel, of Homer, said it’s been awesome for Alaskans harvesting berries and mushrooms. “It’s been great. The ferns are happier. The trees are happier," she said. "Everything has...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 26, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. State and federal officials visit Nome to plan storm recovery efforts....
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks hosts 2022 Alaska Fire Conference
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - From September 26 to September 30, Fairbanks is hosting the 2022 Alaska Fire Conference, which hasn’t convened since the before the Covid-19 pandemic. The Alaska Fire Conference is an annual gathering of firefighters from across the state, all attending to share knowledge and skills. During...
Dark money watch: Alaska Center questionnaire pressures candidates to commit to ‘100% clean energy’ by 2050
The Alaska Center (for the Environment) has issued its list of endorsed candidates, and there’s something Alaska voters need to know about them. They answered affirmatively a question about whether they will work to end Alaska’s oil economy in 27 years. Earlier this year, the center sent a...
