Stunning 1.3 M Sanctuary for Sale with Vineyard in Yakima, WA
If a home is what you're searching for in the Yakima Valley, with land and a place to grow old in. You have got to check this spot out. Even if you aren't searching, be a looky-loo because this spot in Yakima features a vineyard, hot tub, pool, firepit and so much more!
Are Fresh Hop Ale Festival Tickets Available in Yakima? Yes Now!
It's almost time for the annual beer-lovers event that you simply don't want to miss. YCH Hops presents the Fresh Hop Ale Festival at the SOZO Sports Complex on Saturday, October 8th. Choose from over 70 breweries, wineries, and cideries to tempt your taste buds. With more than 100 of the best fresh hop ales in the country, this is a can’t-miss event!
How Delightfully Frightful and Fun is Curfmans Massive Corn Maze?
Harvest is in, the smell of fresh hops is in the air, and everyone begins thinking about what kinds of spooky fun awaits in the lead-up to Halloween. In Toppenish, there's one place that brings fall, fun, and spooky together for the whole family. Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish,...
Candidates Expected At Zillah Forum October 5
Who will you be voting for in the upcoming November general election? If you're still making up your mind you are invited to a candidate forum in Zillah next Wednesday, October 5. You'll have a chance to hear from candidates from the Yakima County Commissioner, clerk and coroner during the forum at the Zillah Civic Center at 119 First Avenue. The forum starts at 6:00 pm.
Want to Shop? Two Ways to Win Gift Cards at Valley Mall This Fall
Do you love shopping? If not you, I bet you know someone who does and Valley Mall wants you to know, there are many reasons to celebrate this season. It's Valley Mall's 50th birthday this year AND they want to give back to you, their wonderful customers. Read on for all the giveaway details!
5 Fun Things To Do This Week in the Yakima Valley
Many residents in the Yakima Valley are busy this week going to work, going to the Central Washington State Fair, and taking care of work and community service commitments. How about carving some time to enjoy these 5 fun things to do this last week of September in the Yakima Valley?
The Beauchamp Center Is Putting on a Fun Family Harvest Party
The Beauchamp Center Is Putting on a Fun Family Harvest Party. We are adding many Halloween and autumn festival parties to our ever growing list of seasonal activities this fall. The OIC Henry Beauchamp Center in Yakima is hosting a fun family harvest party in October. The Beauchamp Center is...
107 Jobs Ready to Hire You Immediately in Yakima, WA Today!
I am an integral part of anything I put my time and energy into! This is your affirmation for finding a position around the Yakima Valley. Repeat as often as you like and especially when you notice your mood shifting sideways!. Many businesses are hiring in an assortment of fields,...
Yakima Council Talking About Homelessness on Tuesday
Hundreds of people are homeless in Yakima and the Yakima City Council will get an updated report on homelessness during a study session at Yakima City Hall on Tuesday. The 2022 Point in Time survey of homeless people found 670 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County, an increase of 4% from the previous 2021 PIT Survey.
Have You Seen These Pretty Angel Wings at the Fair?
Have You Seen These Pretty Angel Wings at the Fair?. When you are out and about walking around the grounds at the Central Washington State Fair this week, if you keep your eyes peeled you can see many sets of pretty wings! They offer photo ops for you to take pics of your kids (or yourself). These pretty wings are part of a new visual art exhibit at the fair this year.
Seize The Dining Deals with Yakima Steak Company This Friday
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of Yakima Steak Company. Dining Deals for Friday, September 30th - Yakima Steak Company. Whether it is a quick lunch or entertaining your most special guests for dinner, you will...
Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy
Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
Leavenworth Oktoberfest Exciting Move to Wenatchee. Have Tickets?
There's so much to enjoy this time of year in Central Washington. From the Central Washington State Fair to the Fresh Hop Ale Festival, the next month is chock full of annual events. One event that is celebrating its 24th year is going to be celebrated in a whole new...
Yakima City Sees Lots of Complaints of Bad Drivers
"The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department. Planning is underway now for a major traffic emphasis next month funded in part by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Capt. Jay Seely says officers will be watching for speeders and drivers who run red lights. Yakima City Council member Matt Brown says the city announced the upcoming traffic emphasis "due to the sheer amount of calls we have had thinking we didn't have any traffic enforcement."
Here Are All the Rides at the Fair This Year! [GALLERY]
The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima begins on Friday, September 23rd and ends on Sunday, October 2nd. There is so much about this year’s fair to look forward to, from the food, to the concerts, cooking demonstrations, STEM exhibits, PBR Rodeo, livestock and agriculture exhibits, and what kids all over the Yakima Valley are looking forward to the most, THE RIDES AT THE FAIR!
Excited to Run Amuck Saturday? Watch Hocus Pocus in Moxee!
Interested in watching Hocus Pocus underneath the stars this Saturday? If you weren't aware amuck, amuck, amuck is happening all over the world as the wait is FINALLY over. Hocus Pocus 2 has arrived Disney Plus streaming...did you watch it at midnight or are waiting until this evening? If you want to wait and get caught back up with the film that started it all, keep reading for a very magical opportunity!
Let Yakima Transit Drive You to The Central Washington State Fair
Every year many who attend the fair avoid parking and traffic problems by grabbing a ride to the fair from Yakima Transit. You can do that again this year. A press release from the city says the buses will be providing rides to the Central Washington State Fair throughout its 10-day run. Shuttle buses will run continuously from three locations at Gateway Center (home to Target and other stores).
Paid Parking In Downtown Yakima? It’s a Possibility
Paid parking in downtown Yakima that's the subject of a study session at Yakima City Hall on Tuesday. Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison has put together a report for the study session that says the money from the paid parking lots downtown would help fund streets, parking lots sidewalks and other infrastructure in the downtown area.
5 Reasons your Kids are gonna love the Central Washington Fair
The Central Washington State Fair is kicking off its first day, we were invited early to check out some of the attractions and get a first taste of some of the new foods this year. The whole time we were walking around I couldn't help but think "I would have loved this when I was a kid." This got us brainstorming the five biggest reasons your kids will love the fair this year.
Yakima Drivers See Big Jump In Gas Prices
After a month of declines Yakima drivers are seeing a big increase at the pump this week. Officails at GasBuddy say average gas prices are up 28.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.63 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 16.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The Statewide average stands at $4.87 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
