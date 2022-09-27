ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
107.3 KFFM

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 KFFM

Are Fresh Hop Ale Festival Tickets Available in Yakima? Yes Now!

It's almost time for the annual beer-lovers event that you simply don't want to miss. YCH Hops presents the Fresh Hop Ale Festival at the SOZO Sports Complex on Saturday, October 8th. Choose from over 70 breweries, wineries, and cideries to tempt your taste buds. With more than 100 of the best fresh hop ales in the country, this is a can’t-miss event!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Candidates Expected At Zillah Forum October 5

Who will you be voting for in the upcoming November general election? If you're still making up your mind you are invited to a candidate forum in Zillah next Wednesday, October 5. You'll have a chance to hear from candidates from the Yakima County Commissioner, clerk and coroner during the forum at the Zillah Civic Center at 119 First Avenue. The forum starts at 6:00 pm.
ZILLAH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Highland High School#National Park Service#The Yakima Sunfair Board#Sunfair Parade#Mph#The Sunfair Parade Board#Yakima Federal Savings
107.3 KFFM

5 Fun Things To Do This Week in the Yakima Valley

Many residents in the Yakima Valley are busy this week going to work, going to the Central Washington State Fair, and taking care of work and community service commitments. How about carving some time to enjoy these 5 fun things to do this last week of September in the Yakima Valley?
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Council Talking About Homelessness on Tuesday

Hundreds of people are homeless in Yakima and the Yakima City Council will get an updated report on homelessness during a study session at Yakima City Hall on Tuesday. The 2022 Point in Time survey of homeless people found 670 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County, an increase of 4% from the previous 2021 PIT Survey.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Have You Seen These Pretty Angel Wings at the Fair?

Have You Seen These Pretty Angel Wings at the Fair?. When you are out and about walking around the grounds at the Central Washington State Fair this week, if you keep your eyes peeled you can see many sets of pretty wings! They offer photo ops for you to take pics of your kids (or yourself). These pretty wings are part of a new visual art exhibit at the fair this year.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Seize The Dining Deals with Yakima Steak Company This Friday

Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of Yakima Steak Company. Dining Deals for Friday, September 30th - Yakima Steak Company. Whether it is a quick lunch or entertaining your most special guests for dinner, you will...
107.3 KFFM

Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy

Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
107.3 KFFM

Yakima City Sees Lots of Complaints of Bad Drivers

"The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department. Planning is underway now for a major traffic emphasis next month funded in part by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Capt. Jay Seely says officers will be watching for speeders and drivers who run red lights. Yakima City Council member Matt Brown says the city announced the upcoming traffic emphasis "due to the sheer amount of calls we have had thinking we didn't have any traffic enforcement."
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Here Are All the Rides at the Fair This Year! [GALLERY]

The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima begins on Friday, September 23rd and ends on Sunday, October 2nd. There is so much about this year’s fair to look forward to, from the food, to the concerts, cooking demonstrations, STEM exhibits, PBR Rodeo, livestock and agriculture exhibits, and what kids all over the Yakima Valley are looking forward to the most, THE RIDES AT THE FAIR!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Excited to Run Amuck Saturday? Watch Hocus Pocus in Moxee!

Interested in watching Hocus Pocus underneath the stars this Saturday? If you weren't aware amuck, amuck, amuck is happening all over the world as the wait is FINALLY over. Hocus Pocus 2 has arrived Disney Plus streaming...did you watch it at midnight or are waiting until this evening? If you want to wait and get caught back up with the film that started it all, keep reading for a very magical opportunity!
MOXEE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Let Yakima Transit Drive You to The Central Washington State Fair

Every year many who attend the fair avoid parking and traffic problems by grabbing a ride to the fair from Yakima Transit. You can do that again this year. A press release from the city says the buses will be providing rides to the Central Washington State Fair throughout its 10-day run. Shuttle buses will run continuously from three locations at Gateway Center (home to Target and other stores).
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Paid Parking In Downtown Yakima? It’s a Possibility

Paid parking in downtown Yakima that's the subject of a study session at Yakima City Hall on Tuesday. Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison has put together a report for the study session that says the money from the paid parking lots downtown would help fund streets, parking lots sidewalks and other infrastructure in the downtown area.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

5 Reasons your Kids are gonna love the Central Washington Fair

The Central Washington State Fair is kicking off its first day, we were invited early to check out some of the attractions and get a first taste of some of the new foods this year. The whole time we were walking around I couldn't help but think "I would have loved this when I was a kid." This got us brainstorming the five biggest reasons your kids will love the fair this year.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Drivers See Big Jump In Gas Prices

After a month of declines Yakima drivers are seeing a big increase at the pump this week. Officails at GasBuddy say average gas prices are up 28.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.63 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 16.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The Statewide average stands at $4.87 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy