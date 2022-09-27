ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

54 New Affordable Housing Apartments expected to open up 2023

YAKIMA, WA - A new affordable housing project is underway off of Fruitvale Blvd hoping to help address the ongoing homeless epidemic in Yakima County. Half of the new four-story apartments being developed are going to be specifically for people who have been experiencing homelessness. "If you take a look...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy

Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
20 Yakima Valley Restaurants to Visit at Least Once This Fall

When we think of foods we love to eat in the fall, hot soups, chili, baked pies, pizza pies, hot ciders, chicken mole enchiladas, stuff with squash and zucchini in it, pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and thick creamy pasta dishes. We add freshly harvested veggies and fruits from the Yakima Valley to our ingredients. Living in Central Washington puts us at a great vantage point to dine out at some of the best restaurants to visit in the fall.
Lucian's family addresses negativity on social media

YAKIMA—It’s been 17 days since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia went missing at a park in Yakima. In that time, there has been a lot of reaction on social media. Some have sent thoughts and prayers, while others have started conspiracy theories regarding what happened. “It’s really hard to see...
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest

SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire

YAKIMA, Wash. – One man is being taken to the hospital for burn injuries, along with a woman with smoke inhalation following a house fire around the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue, according to Yakima County Fire District 5. The fire is now out, according to crews on...
Expectations and How to Save Money at the Central Washington State Fair

YAKIMA, WA – With the Central Washington State Fair in full swing this year, I wanted to give you a list of expectations and how you can save money!. For the past two years, the COVID-19 Pandemic affected how the fair ran, but this year Kathy Kramer the CEO and President tells me the fair is finally back to its normal before the pandemic and better than ever.
Benton County will throw out your household hazardous materials

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County is hosting a household hazardous materials waste collection event on October 28 at the Fairgrounds. The event is completely free to county residents and operates on a first come, first served policy. You can throw out your materials between 11 a.m. and 6...
