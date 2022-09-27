Read full article on original website
54 New Affordable Housing Apartments expected to open up 2023
YAKIMA, WA - A new affordable housing project is underway off of Fruitvale Blvd hoping to help address the ongoing homeless epidemic in Yakima County. Half of the new four-story apartments being developed are going to be specifically for people who have been experiencing homelessness. "If you take a look...
BOCC plans helicopter airlift to remove nine tons of debris from the Yakima and Naches rivers
YAKIMA, WASH. - The Board of Yakima County Commissioners (BOCC) says a helicopter airlift will remove over nine tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches rivers starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. BOCC says the debris includes human waste, garbage and syringes. It’s associated with six abandoned encampments...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Missing Yakima boy sparks discussion about park safety
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s still no sign of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who went missing more than two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park, but his disappearance has sparked discussions about park safety across the city. KAPP-KVEW spoke with Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Yakima Greenway, which includes...
Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy
Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks
Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
20 Yakima Valley Restaurants to Visit at Least Once This Fall
When we think of foods we love to eat in the fall, hot soups, chili, baked pies, pizza pies, hot ciders, chicken mole enchiladas, stuff with squash and zucchini in it, pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and thick creamy pasta dishes. We add freshly harvested veggies and fruits from the Yakima Valley to our ingredients. Living in Central Washington puts us at a great vantage point to dine out at some of the best restaurants to visit in the fall.
Lucian's family addresses negativity on social media
YAKIMA—It’s been 17 days since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia went missing at a park in Yakima. In that time, there has been a lot of reaction on social media. Some have sent thoughts and prayers, while others have started conspiracy theories regarding what happened. “It’s really hard to see...
WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make a major change
The current board banned posts for LGBTQ Pride Month and some members objected to COVID mask mandates.
107 Jobs Ready to Hire You Immediately in Yakima, WA Today!
I am an integral part of anything I put my time and energy into! This is your affirmation for finding a position around the Yakima Valley. Repeat as often as you like and especially when you notice your mood shifting sideways!. Many businesses are hiring in an assortment of fields,...
Who Got Booked Into the Benton County Washington Jail? Website Shows You
You Can Search The Current Benton County Washington Jail List Anytime. I don't know about you as a kid but my parents always had the police scanner going on in the background. You could hear it chirp and crackle all night long until a name would come across the airwaves. My parents would say I know them or they'd say they didn't know them.
‘I feel anger and despair’: Selah families with PFAS-contaminated wells living off of bottled water
SELAH, Wash. — For years, the Yakima Training Center used a firefighting foam containing a group of chemicals called PFAS, which at high levels in drinking water, can cause long-term health problems like cancer, high cholesterol or fertility issues. Over the past year, U.S. Army officials have had 300...
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire
YAKIMA, Wash. – One man is being taken to the hospital for burn injuries, along with a woman with smoke inhalation following a house fire around the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue, according to Yakima County Fire District 5. The fire is now out, according to crews on...
Expectations and How to Save Money at the Central Washington State Fair
YAKIMA, WA – With the Central Washington State Fair in full swing this year, I wanted to give you a list of expectations and how you can save money!. For the past two years, the COVID-19 Pandemic affected how the fair ran, but this year Kathy Kramer the CEO and President tells me the fair is finally back to its normal before the pandemic and better than ever.
USPS Wants YOU in Blue, Hosting ‘Massive’ Area Hiring Event 9-30
Massive Postal hiring event coming September 30th to Tri-Cities. The United States Postal Service is looking for folks, and they hope to hire hundreds, if not thousands, as a result of a massive recruiting blitz coming soon. September 30th, from 10 AM to 3 PM in West Richland, Pasco, Walla...
No sign of missing Yakima boy as his 5th birthday approaches
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia is supposed to turn 5 years old next week, surrounded by a family who loves him dearly. He’s supposed to get sea creature toys as presents and blow out the candles on his birthday cake. He’s supposed to get to go on rides at the fair for the first time.
Benton County will throw out your household hazardous materials
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County is hosting a household hazardous materials waste collection event on October 28 at the Fairgrounds. The event is completely free to county residents and operates on a first come, first served policy. You can throw out your materials between 11 a.m. and 6...
Body found by a Columbia River fisherman was a woman
Her body was found east of the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Benton County semi cab suspiciously caught fire off I-82 & Coffin Road
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire officials and law enforcement are investigating what they deemed to be a mysterious fire off I-82 near Coffin Rd in Benton County, where they responded to a flaming semi cab with no trailer. According to a social media notice from Benton County Fire District No....
