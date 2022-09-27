ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism

The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
ELECTIONS
CNBC

Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election

Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
IMMIGRATION
CNBC

The far-right wins big in Italy. Here's what that means for Europe

Early results from Italy's snap election indicate that a right-wing coalition, led by the far-right Fratelli d'Italia party, had scooped a majority of the vote — and this could have major implications for Europe. Fratelli d'Italia's runaway success means that Giorgia Meloni is likely to become Italy's next prime...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Milan#Business Industry#Linus Business#Telecom Italia#Reuters#French
BBC

Giorgia Meloni: Italy's new leader arrives at a critical time for Europe

From political wilderness to pole position to become Italy's first female prime minister, this is the moment Giorgia Meloni has been waiting for all her political life, since she first started as a far-right teen activist in a working class district of Rome. A hard grafter and canny politician, she...
POLITICS
The Independent

Spain postpones summit while leader tests positive for COVID

The Spanish government said a planned meeting Friday of the nine leaders of Europe’s Mediterranean countries will be postponed because Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the event's host, continues to test positive for COVID-19. The energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine was to have topped the agenda of the informal annual summit. The Spanish government said a new date would be set. The leaders of France, Italy, Greece, Portugal and other countries planned to attend the meeting in Spain's eastern coastal city of Alicante along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.Sánchez said Sunday he had the coronavirus but still planned to attend the summit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
US News and World Report

Berlusconi Bounces Back With Return to Italy's Parliament

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian right-wing coalition's resounding victory in Sunday's general election marks a return to parliament for former premier Silvio Berlusconi, nine years after he was kicked out over a tax fraud conviction. Berlusconi, who turns 86 on Thursday, won more than 50% of the votes in a...
POLITICS
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Italy (September 25, 2022)

New York, September 25 (CEOWORLD magazine) – As of September 25, 2022, Giovanni Ferrero was the wealthiest man in Italy, with an estimated net worth of 32.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Silvio Berlusconi (No. 2, $5.4 billion), Giorgio Armani (No. 3, $5.1 billion); and Sergio Stevanato (No. 4, $4.1 billion).
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy