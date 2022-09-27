Read full article on original website
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election
Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
The far-right wins big in Italy. Here's what that means for Europe
Early results from Italy's snap election indicate that a right-wing coalition, led by the far-right Fratelli d'Italia party, had scooped a majority of the vote — and this could have major implications for Europe. Fratelli d'Italia's runaway success means that Giorgia Meloni is likely to become Italy's next prime...
EU's von der Leyen delivers veiled warning to Italy's right wing
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned Italy of consequences should it veer away from democratic principles, issuing a barely veiled threat ahead of Sunday's election that a rightist bloc led by Giorgia Meloni is expected to win.
Giorgia Meloni's far-right alliance leads in Italian elections
ROME — Riding a meteoric rise, Giorgia Meloni with her nationalist party appeared well positioned to give Italy its first far-right-led government since World War II, according to projections based on a partial vote count Monday from elections for Parliament.
Giorgia Meloni: Italy's new leader arrives at a critical time for Europe
From political wilderness to pole position to become Italy's first female prime minister, this is the moment Giorgia Meloni has been waiting for all her political life, since she first started as a far-right teen activist in a working class district of Rome. A hard grafter and canny politician, she...
The Spanish government said a planned meeting Friday of the nine leaders of Europe’s Mediterranean countries will be postponed because Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the event's host, continues to test positive for COVID-19. The energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine was to have topped the agenda of the informal annual summit. The Spanish government said a new date would be set. The leaders of France, Italy, Greece, Portugal and other countries planned to attend the meeting in Spain's eastern coastal city of Alicante along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.Sánchez said Sunday he had the coronavirus but still planned to attend the summit.
Berlusconi Bounces Back With Return to Italy's Parliament
ROME (Reuters) - The Italian right-wing coalition's resounding victory in Sunday's general election marks a return to parliament for former premier Silvio Berlusconi, nine years after he was kicked out over a tax fraud conviction. Berlusconi, who turns 86 on Thursday, won more than 50% of the votes in a...
Italian elections: Meloni gets to work on picking right-wing government
Fresh from her victory in Italy's elections, Giorgia Meloni is deciding who will get top jobs in the right-wing government she is expected to lead. Ms Meloni, head of the far-right party Brothers of Italy, has kept out of view since her election win, when she promised to govern for all Italians.
