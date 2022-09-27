Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Microsoft Hyper-V review
Microsoft released the first version of Hyper-V in 2008 under a different name, Windows Server Virtualization. The first version was compatible only with Windows Server 2008, but it has since been released on many successive versions of the Windows Server. You can also use it on select versions of Windows operating systems for laptops and desktops.
TechRadar
Many businesses are still just using passwords to stay safe
Security experts have once again highlighted how it’s almost 2023 and we’re still holding on to the password (opens in new tab) as our number one cybersecurity measure. Despite a continued stream of headlines concerning businesses suffering tremendous losses due to poor cyberhygiene practices, most employees are still being reckless with their sensitive data, sharing them with other people, or simply keeping them around for everyone to see.
TechRadar
A new dangerous malware is turning Windows and Linux devices into DDoS tools
Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new malware strain that infects Windows and Linux endpoints (opens in new tab) of all sizes and uses them for distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and cryptocurrency mining. Experts from Lumen's Black Lotus Labs say the malware is written in Chinese and uses China-based...
TechRadar
Is Microsoft forcing Spotify onto Windows 11 users?
Spotify is mysteriously installing itself onto Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, appearing in the Taskbar when you start up your PC – and I've had the pleasure of experiencing this myself. Starting up my PC this week, I found Spotify's icon glowing in my Taskbar as other apps...
TechRadar
How to use the redesigned Task Manager in Windows 11's 2022 Update
Microsoft's Task Manager utility in Windows has long provided a powerful way to manage and control how system resources are used. Pressing CTRL+ALT+DELETE is almost as iconic as the Start menu - it's generally known as the way to forcibly close apps or processes that may have frozen through Task Manager, but it's been gathering cobwebs in recent years.
Warning for all Alexa owners as Amazon plan to add controversial feature
ALEXA owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon plans to incorporate a controversial feature into the smart device. In 2023, Alexa will begin answering users' questions with advertisements for products you can buy on Amazon. This is a big change from the device's current method for questions, which consists...
Official Apple warning for all users as iOS 16 bug asks to ‘allow paste’ of private photos onto iMessage
A STRANGE bug in iOS 16 has stuck users with an annoying pop-up whenever they attempt to paste something into an app. The programming was meant to prevent apps from accessing the clipboard without the user knowing. The quirk is a bit of a backfire. Apple introduced more layers of...
IGN
Hackers Are Releasing Fake Game Cracks and Pirated Software Laced With Password-Stealing Erbium Malware; All You Need to Know
There’s a new malware in town, and it can steal the victims’ credit card details and cryptocurrency wallets. The information-stealing malware called “Erbium” is injected in fake cracks and cheats for popular games as well as pirated software. What’s worse is that since Erbium is a...
TechRadar
Microsoft Exchange Online is making some major access changes
Microsoft is set to phase out the use of Client Access Rules (CARs) in Exchange Online. CARs help users control access to their Exchange Online organization based on client properties or client access requests, using details such as their IP address (IPv4 and IPv6), authentication type, user property values, and the protocol, application, service, or the resource that they're using to connect.
TechRadar
WhatsApp video call users, Indian govt has a warning for you
WhatsApp call, especially the video one, is among the highly used services in India. Almost every one who uses WhatsApp uses the video and audio call service of the platform. It is especially popular among those who want to converse with people living abroad. It helps bypass the pricey regular telecom call. But the Indian government has now warned users to stay alert for hacker attacks via video conversations on WhatsApp.
TechRadar
Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you
Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
Microsoft gives developers 30 pixels to play with to improve Progressive Web Apps
Microsoft recently added the ability to customize the title bar in Progressive Web Apps. The feature should help developers create PWA experiences that feel more native.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Too Many Background Processes Running on a Windows PC
The Windows operating system is huge, with many apps, processes, and services running simultaneously. These apps may not be visible to you in the desktop view, but you only need to open the task manager to discover many running background processes. These processes are a major culprit when investigating why...
Android owners warned of hidden risk when downloading apps on holiday
ANDROID owners have been warned the apps they download on holiday may not be as secure as at home - even if they look and feel exactly the same. Most apps are available globally and appear completely identical no matter where in the world you choose to download them. But...
TechRadar
Citrix Hypervisor review
Citrix is a well-known American cloud software company. It was founded over three decades ago by the late Ed Iacobucci, a virtualization pioneer who began his career at IBM. The company, based in California, has over 400,000 enterprise clients worldwide, including most of the Fortune 100 and Fortune 500. Citrix...
CNET
Microsoft Is Discontinuing SwiftKey for iOS
Microsoft is discontinuing SwiftKey for iOS, but it will still be available on the Apple app store for one more week, the company confirmed in a statement to CNET. But there's a silver lining for current iOS users: If you already have the auto-correct and predictive text keyboard downloaded on your iPhone, you'll be able to continue using it as long as you don't manually uninstall it. It's not yet clear why support for the app's iOS version is ending, but the action comes on the heels of months of unresolved iOS user complaints, according to a report from ZDNET.
TechRadar
MiniTool Power Data Recovery 2022 review
MiniTool Power Data Recovery offers solid photo recovery in mainstream situations – along with good value in some guises. But it’s outdated and relatively limited compared to other apps. Load up MiniTool Power Data Recovery (opens in new tab) and you may not be impressed by its relatively...
TechRadar
NetSuite to automate one of the most painful business tasks
Oracle NetSuite has announced an expansion of its business management platform that should help streamline the arduous accounts payable (AP) process for customers. At SuiteWorld 2022, its latest annual conference, the company unveiled NetSuite AP Automation, which it describes as “the only solution that embeds banking services into a cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system”.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE leak makes me think it'll be the best tablet this year
It makes sense that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 would get a budget 'FE' successor later in the year – it would follow tradition, after all – but the total lack of leaks about it made us completely forget about any prospect of a new cheap tablet from Samsung. However, a new leak does pique our interest for one big reason.
TechRadar
Does Intel Raptor Lake have a secret weapon 34-core CPU?
Intel’s 13th-gen flagship tops out at 24-cores, but a 34-core processor has been spotted from the Raptor Lake family in an odd turn of events. That could prompt you to immediately speculate that Intel has some kind of monster processor hidden up its sleeve, ready to spring as a surprise on AMD (and the rest of us, for that matter), but this is not, in fact, the case.
