Technology

TechRadar

Microsoft Hyper-V review

Microsoft released the first version of Hyper-V in 2008 under a different name, Windows Server Virtualization. The first version was compatible only with Windows Server 2008, but it has since been released on many successive versions of the Windows Server. You can also use it on select versions of Windows operating systems for laptops and desktops.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Many businesses are still just using passwords to stay safe

Security experts have once again highlighted how it’s almost 2023 and we’re still holding on to the password (opens in new tab) as our number one cybersecurity measure. Despite a continued stream of headlines concerning businesses suffering tremendous losses due to poor cyberhygiene practices, most employees are still being reckless with their sensitive data, sharing them with other people, or simply keeping them around for everyone to see.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

A new dangerous malware is turning Windows and Linux devices into DDoS tools

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new malware strain that infects Windows and Linux endpoints (opens in new tab) of all sizes and uses them for distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and cryptocurrency mining. Experts from Lumen's Black Lotus Labs say the malware is written in Chinese and uses China-based...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Is Microsoft forcing Spotify onto Windows 11 users?

Spotify is mysteriously installing itself onto Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, appearing in the Taskbar when you start up your PC – and I've had the pleasure of experiencing this myself. Starting up my PC this week, I found Spotify's icon glowing in my Taskbar as other apps...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

How to use the redesigned Task Manager in Windows 11's 2022 Update

Microsoft's Task Manager utility in Windows has long provided a powerful way to manage and control how system resources are used. Pressing CTRL+ALT+DELETE is almost as iconic as the Start menu - it's generally known as the way to forcibly close apps or processes that may have frozen through Task Manager, but it's been gathering cobwebs in recent years.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft Exchange Online is making some major access changes

Microsoft is set to phase out the use of Client Access Rules (CARs) in Exchange Online. CARs help users control access to their Exchange Online organization based on client properties or client access requests, using details such as their IP address (IPv4 and IPv6), authentication type, user property values, and the protocol, application, service, or the resource that they're using to connect.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

WhatsApp video call users, Indian govt has a warning for you

WhatsApp call, especially the video one, is among the highly used services in India. Almost every one who uses WhatsApp uses the video and audio call service of the platform. It is especially popular among those who want to converse with people living abroad. It helps bypass the pricey regular telecom call. But the Indian government has now warned users to stay alert for hacker attacks via video conversations on WhatsApp.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you

Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Too Many Background Processes Running on a Windows PC

The Windows operating system is huge, with many apps, processes, and services running simultaneously. These apps may not be visible to you in the desktop view, but you only need to open the task manager to discover many running background processes. These processes are a major culprit when investigating why...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Citrix Hypervisor review

Citrix is a well-known American cloud software company. It was founded over three decades ago by the late Ed Iacobucci, a virtualization pioneer who began his career at IBM. The company, based in California, has over 400,000 enterprise clients worldwide, including most of the Fortune 100 and Fortune 500. Citrix...
SOFTWARE
CNET

Microsoft Is Discontinuing SwiftKey for iOS

Microsoft is discontinuing SwiftKey for iOS, but it will still be available on the Apple app store for one more week, the company confirmed in a statement to CNET. But there's a silver lining for current iOS users: If you already have the auto-correct and predictive text keyboard downloaded on your iPhone, you'll be able to continue using it as long as you don't manually uninstall it. It's not yet clear why support for the app's iOS version is ending, but the action comes on the heels of months of unresolved iOS user complaints, according to a report from ZDNET.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

MiniTool Power Data Recovery 2022 review

MiniTool Power Data Recovery offers solid photo recovery in mainstream situations – along with good value in some guises. But it’s outdated and relatively limited compared to other apps. Load up MiniTool Power Data Recovery (opens in new tab) and you may not be impressed by its relatively...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

NetSuite to automate one of the most painful business tasks

Oracle NetSuite has announced an expansion of its business management platform that should help streamline the arduous accounts payable (AP) process for customers. At SuiteWorld 2022, its latest annual conference, the company unveiled NetSuite AP Automation, which it describes as “the only solution that embeds banking services into a cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system”.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE leak makes me think it'll be the best tablet this year

It makes sense that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 would get a budget 'FE' successor later in the year – it would follow tradition, after all – but the total lack of leaks about it made us completely forget about any prospect of a new cheap tablet from Samsung. However, a new leak does pique our interest for one big reason.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Does Intel Raptor Lake have a secret weapon 34-core CPU?

Intel’s 13th-gen flagship tops out at 24-cores, but a 34-core processor has been spotted from the Raptor Lake family in an odd turn of events. That could prompt you to immediately speculate that Intel has some kind of monster processor hidden up its sleeve, ready to spring as a surprise on AMD (and the rest of us, for that matter), but this is not, in fact, the case.
COMPUTERS

