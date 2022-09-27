A Blue Earth man was arrested this past weekend in Emmet County as a result of an early morning traffic stop. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martins says at around 2:40am Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding in the 3400 block of Highway 9 and initiated a traffic stop. While conducting an investigation into the matter, a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and open containers of alcohol were discovered in the vehicle.

