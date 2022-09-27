Read full article on original website
Related
kbew98country.com
Blue Earth Man Arrested in Iowa Following Early Sunday Traffic Stop
A Blue Earth man was arrested this past weekend in Emmet County as a result of an early morning traffic stop. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martins says at around 2:40am Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding in the 3400 block of Highway 9 and initiated a traffic stop. While conducting an investigation into the matter, a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and open containers of alcohol were discovered in the vehicle.
kbew98country.com
Wells Man Injured During Rollover Accident Saturday Morning Near Kiester
A 36 year old Wells man was injured when the pickup he was driving rolling early Saturday morning near Kiester. According to the State Patrol, Daniel Harrer was driving a northbound 2006 Dodge Ram on Highway 22 at 6:07am when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times. Road...
kbew98country.com
MN & Iowa Farmers Take Advantage of 5.5 Days Suitable for Fieldwork to Begin Harvest
Minnesota and Iowa farmers saw 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 25th, according to the USDA. In Minnesota, the USDA reports topsoil moisture supplies were rated at 7% very short, 25% short, 66% adequate and 2% surplus. Corn dented or beyond reached 94%. Corn mature was...
Comments / 0