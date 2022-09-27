Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police: 3 arrested in beating death of 62-year-old outside 7/11
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police announced a third arrest Wednesday in the beating death of a 62-year-old man outside a 7/11 store on Boulder Highway. Stephon Epps, Floyd Epps, and Andre Harris have all been arrested in connection with the beating death. Floyd and Stephon Epps were arrested over the weekend. Harris was arrested Tuesday.
pvtimes.com
4 teens arrested at Pahrump Fall Festival with guns, drugs
Four teens were taken into custody for allegedly bringing weapons and drugs on the grounds of the Pahrump Fall Festival. Capt. David Boruchowitz said deputies who were patrolling the fall festival on Friday, Sept. 23 were notified about a teen who had reportedly threatened another with a firearm. Deputies were...
Police: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in east Las Vegas
A woman is in police custody after a five-hour police standoff at a home in east Las Vegas on Thursday morning.
8newsnow.com
Henderson officer shot in face, returns fire, killing shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting that closed down Eastern Avenue from Ione Road to St. Rose Parkway. On Monday, Henderson officers responded to a call of a suspicious man seen carrying a gun. According to the Henderson Police Department, while officers were en route, they were told that the man matched the description of a suspect involved in a domestic incident that happened earlier that same day.
3 men arrested for death of 62-year-old man in Henderson
A third suspect has been arrested by Henderson Police in connection with the battery, and subsequent death, of a 62-year-old man on Sept. 23.
Las Vegas police investigate 3 separate incidents after man shot, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police detectives are investigating three separate incidents they said are related to a shooting early Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Cromwell. About half an hour later, someone called to report that his brother was shot at I-15 and Flamingo, according […]
After shooting, police activity on I-15 at Flamingo causes traffic delays
Police activity causes traffic delays on Interstate 15 northbound on Thursday morning. Las Vegas detectives are investigating three separate incidents believed to be related to one shooting.
Deputies arrest 4 teens with guns at Fall Festival
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four juveniles at the Pahrump Fall Festival last Friday. According to Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy David Boruchowitz, on Friday, Sept. 23 deputies patrolling the festival were told about a juvenile who had been threatened by a juvenile with a gun. When deputies found the juvenile that […]
Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said.
Fox5 KVVU
Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After five days on the run, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the convicted killer who escaped Friday night, has been found and is now in custody. Police say he was taken into custody without incident near Eastern and Owens after LVMPD...
Convicted murderer who escaped prison captured in Las Vegas
A man who escaped a southern Nevada prison on Friday and eluded police for five days was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
North Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic battery charge
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested over the weekend and is facing charges of domestic battery, according to the department. Officer Eric Halverson was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 25, a spokesperson confirmed. Officer Halverson is in his 16th year with the department […]
Fox5 KVVU
Federal authorities now offering higher reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility
UPDATE - 8:45 P.M. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday night federal authorities will now offer a combined $30,000 for the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the inmate accused of escaping a Nevada Department of Corrections facility over the weekend. Hours earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service said it would...
Student accused of attacking teacher released from custody, granted lower bail
On Monday, Jonathan Martinez Garcia appeared in court to have his bail reset to $100,000 from the previous amount of $500,000.
Las Vegas Man Accused Of Murdering Security Guard Has Been Arrested Nearly 50 Times: Report
A Las Vegas man who police say pushed a hotel security officer down, leading to his death, had been arrested 48 times previously, Radar has learned.Pedro Lizano, 35, is accused of murder in the death of Randall Lyons, 67, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.Lyons was was working as a security officer on Sept. 26, 2021, when he was called to a restaurant where a man was reportedly causing a disturbance, police say. Lizano, who was the man reportedly causing a disturbance, "forcefully and aggressively" shoved Lyons after he arrived to interject himself into the disturbance.Lyons fell backward and hit...
20 inmates have escaped from NDOC custody over last 4 decades
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 20 inmates have escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody since the 1970s, including an inmate who escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23, records showed. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted for making a bomb that killed a man outside […]
‘I can’t forgive him,’ Las Vegas man charged with security officer’s murder arrested 49 times
The Las Vegas man accused of pushing a downtown hotel security officer, leading to his death, was previously arrested nearly 50 times, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Las Vegas police seek information about unidentified man in hospital
Las Vegas Metro police are asking for public assistance in identifying an unidentified person that is currently in a local hospital.
‘I f—ed up again,’ Las Vegas man accused of 2nd fatal DUI had valid driver’s license, rented car, prosecutors say
The Las Vegas man accused of his second fatal DUI had a valid driver’s license, was able to rent a car, and was high on PCP and marijuana at the time of his most-recent crash, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Man dead, officer injured in Henderson police shooting near St. Rose, Eastern
Henderson police said the man who was shot by police Monday morning on Eastern Avenue near St. Rose Parkway has died.
