Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police: 3 arrested in beating death of 62-year-old outside 7/11

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police announced a third arrest Wednesday in the beating death of a 62-year-old man outside a 7/11 store on Boulder Highway. Stephon Epps, Floyd Epps, and Andre Harris have all been arrested in connection with the beating death. Floyd and Stephon Epps were arrested over the weekend. Harris was arrested Tuesday.
pvtimes.com

4 teens arrested at Pahrump Fall Festival with guns, drugs

Four teens were taken into custody for allegedly bringing weapons and drugs on the grounds of the Pahrump Fall Festival. Capt. David Boruchowitz said deputies who were patrolling the fall festival on Friday, Sept. 23 were notified about a teen who had reportedly threatened another with a firearm. Deputies were...
8newsnow.com

Henderson officer shot in face, returns fire, killing shooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting that closed down Eastern Avenue from Ione Road to St. Rose Parkway. On Monday, Henderson officers responded to a call of a suspicious man seen carrying a gun. According to the Henderson Police Department, while officers were en route, they were told that the man matched the description of a suspect involved in a domestic incident that happened earlier that same day.
8 News Now

Deputies arrest 4 teens with guns at Fall Festival

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four juveniles at the Pahrump Fall Festival last Friday. According to Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy David Boruchowitz, on Friday, Sept. 23 deputies patrolling the festival were told about a juvenile who had been threatened by a juvenile with a gun. When deputies found the juvenile that […]
UPI News

Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said.
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After five days on the run, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the convicted killer who escaped Friday night, has been found and is now in custody. Police say he was taken into custody without incident near Eastern and Owens after LVMPD...
8 News Now

North Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested over the weekend and is facing charges of domestic battery, according to the department. Officer Eric Halverson was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 25, a spokesperson confirmed. Officer Halverson is in his 16th year with the department […]
RadarOnline

Las Vegas Man Accused Of Murdering Security Guard Has Been Arrested Nearly 50 Times: Report

A Las Vegas man who police say pushed a hotel security officer down, leading to his death, had been arrested 48 times previously, Radar has learned.Pedro Lizano, 35, is accused of murder in the death of Randall Lyons, 67, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.Lyons was was working as a security officer on Sept. 26, 2021, when he was called to a restaurant where a man was reportedly causing a disturbance, police say. Lizano, who was the man reportedly causing a disturbance, "forcefully and aggressively" shoved Lyons after he arrived to interject himself into the disturbance.Lyons fell backward and hit...
8 News Now

20 inmates have escaped from NDOC custody over last 4 decades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 20 inmates have escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody since the 1970s, including an inmate who escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23, records showed. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted for making a bomb that killed a man outside […]
