Climber plunges 100ft to their death from Colorado mountain just days after another hiker was killed on state peak
A CLIMBER has plunged 100ft to his death from a peak in Colorado, just days after a hiker plummeted to her death on the same mountain. The most recent victim, who has not been identified, was killed after falling several hundred feet during a descent from Blanca Peak on Wednesday, a Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue spokesman said.
Second Hiker This Week Plunges to Her Death from Colorado Mountaintop
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
81-year-old hiker narrowly dodges California wildfire during coast-to-coast trek
"When I started this trail, I had no idea I would ever finish it. And now, I would like to."
IN THIS ARTICLE
