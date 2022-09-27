A recent State Department of Labor investigation uncovered more than $11 million worth of unemployment insurance fraud in August, and $110 million overall this year. These benefits were handed out almost exclusively to those who were working while also collecting unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Empire State will seek repayment of these funds, and refer those who don’t pay up to the attention of law enforcement.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO