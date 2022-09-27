Read full article on original website
National Average Price for Gas Increases; NY Continues to Decline
Over the past week, the national average for a gallon of gas increased by 5 cents, for New York however, prices fell another 3 cents bringing the states average to $3.66 a gallon. When compared to the national average, New York’s average is now cheaper than the national average, which is $3.72 a gallon.
NYS Announces Crackdown On Unemployment Insurance Fraud
A recent State Department of Labor investigation uncovered more than $11 million worth of unemployment insurance fraud in August, and $110 million overall this year. These benefits were handed out almost exclusively to those who were working while also collecting unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Empire State will seek repayment of these funds, and refer those who don’t pay up to the attention of law enforcement.
Republican Molinaro Visits X101 To Talk 19th Congressional District Race
New York’s new 19th Congressional District has been a hot topic as political races wind down and voting draws ever closer. Republican Marc Molinaro (who previously ran for NY Governor in 2018) is taking on Ithaca lawyer Josh Riley for the right to represent the area. Molinaro recently spoke...
Hochul Holds 13 Point Lead Against Zeldin in Latest Poll
The elections are just six weeks away (November 8th) and in the race for Governor of New York, incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul currently holds a 13 point lead against Republican candidate Lee Zeldin. The most recent poll conducted from September 9th through the 13th by pollster “Data for Progress” sampled...
