ClutchPoints

Bruce Springsteen’s Net Worth in 2022

Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022 is $650 million. Springsteen is a popular musician who has released iconic songs such as Born to Run, Thunder Road, The River, and many more. To his name, Springteen has 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and one Tony Award. With 135 million album copies sold, Springsteen is among the best-selling musical artists of all-time. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022.
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
American Songwriter

Shania Twain Releases New Song and Music Video, “Waking Up Dreaming”

The legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer Shania Twain released a new song Friday (September 23) called, “Waking Up Dreaming.”. The song is Twain’s first single since 2017 and it also marks her debut on Republic Nashville. The artist, who was recently featured on the Fox drama Monarch, also has a popular documentary, Not Just A Girl, now streaming on Netflix.
MUSIC
The Independent

Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut

Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
MUSIC
Entertainment
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
American Songwriter

Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”

As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
MUSIC

