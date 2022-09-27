Read full article on original website
Jim
1d ago
Can't wait till the pot lounges. That will increase another 50% of driving fatalities in the city.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Related
After shooting, police activity on I-15 at Flamingo causes traffic delays
Police activity causes traffic delays on Interstate 15 northbound on Thursday morning. Las Vegas detectives are investigating three separate incidents believed to be related to one shooting.
Police to reopen streets after investigation into suspicious item in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are expected to reopen streets in the downtown Las Vegas area following an investigation of reports of a suspicious item in the downtown area earlier on Wednesday.
Las Vegas police investigate 3 separate incidents after man shot, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police detectives are investigating three separate incidents they said are related to a shooting early Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Cromwell. About half an hour later, someone called to report that his brother was shot at I-15 and Flamingo, according […]
KTNV
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Flamingo Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2012 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane of three westbound lanes. The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo from the north to the south, outside of a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Ford collided with the left side of the pedestrian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas police: Pedestrian dead after crash in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigated a crash that killed a 65-year-old woman who was crossing a street in the southeast valley Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at Burnham Avenue and Flamingo Road. In a news release, police said the driver of a 2012 Ford Fiesta was […]
Las Vegas parolee accused of committing series of burglaries with stolen car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of violating his parole, breaking into several valley businesses with crowbars, and stealing money and other items. Michael Workman, 39, is facing three counts of attempted burglary of a business and five counts of burglary of a business. Workman had allegedly committed the burglaries in […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. According to RTC, Flamingo Road is closed in both direction between Eastern and Burnham as a result. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while...
KTNV
Motorcyclist dead following crash at Pecos and Tropicana
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to a tweet from LVMPD. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on Pecos Road, in the right travel lane of three.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in east Las Vegas
A woman is in police custody after a five-hour police standoff at a home in east Las Vegas on Thursday morning.
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
Metro: Bicyclist critically injured when struck by semi near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Tuesday evening near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Las Vegas police declare suspicious item 'safe' after investigation
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they have rendered a suspicious item safe after receiving a call about a device at 2:30 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue at around 3:40 a.m. The officials stated that a 1999 Honda ST1100 and a Mercury were involved in the collision. The driver of the Honda...
Only on 8: Friend spreads awareness after North Las Vegas woman killed in murder-suicide
Nearly two weeks after she was murdered, a North Las Vegas woman's loved ones are speaking out to raise awareness about domestic violence.
Deputies arrest 4 teens with guns at Fall Festival
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four juveniles at the Pahrump Fall Festival last Friday. According to Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy David Boruchowitz, on Friday, Sept. 23 deputies patrolling the festival were told about a juvenile who had been threatened by a juvenile with a gun. When deputies found the juvenile that […]
Las Vegas police seek to identify hospitalized man found at park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help in identifying an unknown man found at a local park. The man was found at the park on Aug. 10 and is now being treated at a local hospital. He was described as approximately 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches, 149 pounds, […]
KTNV
Lanes reopen after crash at the intersection of Rancho and Alta Drive
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: As of 12:50 p.m., RTC reports that both Rancho and Alta Drive have reopened and the crash has been cleared. A crash was reported on Alta Drive at Rancho Drive on Tuesday at 12:13 p.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. Both streets are...
KTNV
Bicyclist in 'critical condition' after being hit by truck on Las Vegas Boulevard, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a "critical injury" collision involving a truck and a bicyclist that occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard at Great Basin Way on Tuesday night. Police say the bicyclist was immediately transported to the hospital by arriving officers and is currently in...
Fox5 KVVU
18-year-old passenger dies after crash involving unlicensed teen driver in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says an 18-year-old passenger was killed Sunday night after a crash involving an unlicensed teen driver. According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue at about 11:24 p.m. Sunday in response to a fatal traffic collision between two vehicles.
Henderson police: Third arrest made on murder charge in beating death
A third man has been arrested on a charge of open murder in the beating death of a man outside a Henderson business, police said.
Comments / 4