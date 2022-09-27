LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2012 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane of three westbound lanes. The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo from the north to the south, outside of a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Ford collided with the left side of the pedestrian.

