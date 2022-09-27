ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
