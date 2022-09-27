Read full article on original website
Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight
Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
How Amber Heard Allegedly Feels Amid Johnny Depp’s Reported Romance With His Lawyer
Amid Johnny Depp's new romance, alleged details on Amber Heard's reported feelings have surfaced.
Who Is Joelle Rich? Meghan Markle's Lawyer Connected to Johnny Depp
The lawyer represented the actor is his libel trial against The Sun newspaper.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Angelina Jolie’s Company Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Brad Pitt: He Attempted to ‘Seize Control’
The battle continues. A company founded by Angelina Jolie filed a $250 million lawsuit against her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the French winery they purchased during their relationship. Court papers filed on Tuesday, September 6, and obtained by Us Weekly claimed that Pitt, 58, attempted to “seize control” of the...
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin have reportedly reconciled a month after she filed for divorce
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are reportedly back together, one month after the former model filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years. On Friday, Page Six reported that a representative for the 76-year-old actor said that he and Flavin have rekindled their relationship and were very “happy”.
Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced
After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
Divorce Lawyer Urges Behati Prinsloo to Not Let 'Judgement' Ruin Marriage
A celebrity divorce lawyer recently urged Behati Prinsloo to hold her head high as the world scrutinizes her husband Adam Levine, who is at the center of a cheating scandal. Five women have now claimed that the Maroon 5 frontman sent them inappropriate messages in the days after a 23-year-old Instagram model claimed she had a year-long affair with the musician, who is married to Victoria's Secret model Prinsloo, 34.
Johnny Depp and lawyer Joelle Rich are dating but not exclusive: report
Johnny Depp isn’t exclusive with his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich, per TMZ. Rich and a rep for Depp did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment. It came out this week that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has been romantically involved with Rich, one of the defense attorneys who represented him in his 2018 libel lawsuit against the Sun.
Gloria Allred no longer representing Armie Hammer accuser ‘Effie’
Gloria Allred is no longer representing the woman who claimed Armie Hammer “violently raped” her. While one source tells us “Effie,” the woman behind Instagram account “House of Effie,” fired Allred after she became upset over her participation in the “House of Hammer” docuseries, Allred denies she was fired. “I no longer represent her,” Allred told Page Six via email. “It is completely false that I was fired.” It’s unclear if Effie has new representation. Effie didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Effie blasted Discovery+’s three-part project shortly after its release, claiming it “exploited” her trauma. “The way they’ve been exploiting my trauma is...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Camille Vazquez actress shares her experience on the set of ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’
Camille Vasquez made an impression throughout the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial. She proved that with hard work and commitment we’re all able to achieve our professional goals, something that Melissa Marty, who portrays her in the film “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial,” identifies with. The...
Sylvester Stallone Shares Photo Holding Hands With Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Amid Divorce
A united front? Sylvester Stallone appeared to hint at wanting to repair his relationship with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin amid their divorce. The 76-year-old actor raised eyebrows on Monday, September 19, when he shared a photo of himself walking with the 54-year-old entrepreneur. “Wonderful,” he captioned the snap, showing the pair holding hands.
Scientology Leaders Allegedly Helped 'Facilitate' Tom Cruise's Divorce From First Wife So He Could Pursue Nicole Kidman
Teacher's pet? According to former Scientologist Mike Rinder, church leader David Miscavige would go above and beyond to ensure their star pupil, Tom Cruise, was happy. Rinder was a lifelong member of the church until leaving in 2007, and he's now sharing more than a few shocking stories in his memoir, A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.
Trump not required to provide sworn declaration that FBI ‘planted’ evidence
Judge rules ex-president does not have to confirm under oath insinuations until his lawyers have reviewed seized materials
