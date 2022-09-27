Read full article on original website
It’s Time For Yakima’s Annual Chalk Art Festival
It’s fall and it's time for the Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival. The event, presented by the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) and Ron’s Coins & Collectibles will be held Saturday, October 8 at Performance Park next to the Yakima County Courthouse. There's a lot more than a...
7 of the Best Soups to Try in Yakima in the Fall
When I think of the fall weather and the foods I love to eat in the fall, I think about hot soups. Yakima restaurants love offering their delicious soups, whether it’s by the cup or bowl full. There are a few restaurants that serve the same type of soup regularly on the menu and others prefer to do a “soup du jour” option. Where do you go out to eat in Yakima for the best soup during the fall season?
How Delightfully Frightful and Fun is Curfmans Massive Corn Maze?
Harvest is in, the smell of fresh hops is in the air, and everyone begins thinking about what kinds of spooky fun awaits in the lead-up to Halloween. In Toppenish, there's one place that brings fall, fun, and spooky together for the whole family. Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish,...
Major Cleanup of Yakima and Naches Rivers Set For Wednesday
A major cleanup to remove more than 9 tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches Rivers is set for next Wednesday. The Yakima County Commissioners say they'll use a helicopter to airlift the garbage and other debris. The work starts next Wednesday morning. The work starts at 9:00 am...
Candidates Expected At Zillah Forum October 5
Who will you be voting for in the upcoming November general election? If you're still making up your mind you are invited to a candidate forum in Zillah next Wednesday, October 5. You'll have a chance to hear from candidates from the Yakima County Commissioner, clerk and coroner during the forum at the Zillah Civic Center at 119 First Avenue. The forum starts at 6:00 pm.
Want to Shop? Two Ways to Win Gift Cards at Valley Mall This Fall
Do you love shopping? If not you, I bet you know someone who does and Valley Mall wants you to know, there are many reasons to celebrate this season. It's Valley Mall's 50th birthday this year AND they want to give back to you, their wonderful customers. Read on for all the giveaway details!
Did You Know Adult Happy Meals are coming to Yakima?
Happy Meals have been around since 1979, helping put smiles on millions of children's faces. Growing up there was no better feeling than seeing that little red box be passed over to you on your lap, inside some tasty food, and of course that toy. Well lucky for us McDonald's...
Yakima Council Talking About Homelessness on Tuesday
Hundreds of people are homeless in Yakima and the Yakima City Council will get an updated report on homelessness during a study session at Yakima City Hall on Tuesday. The 2022 Point in Time survey of homeless people found 670 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County, an increase of 4% from the previous 2021 PIT Survey.
Seize The Dining Deals with Yakima Steak Company This Friday
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of Yakima Steak Company. Dining Deals for Friday, September 30th - Yakima Steak Company. Whether it is a quick lunch or entertaining your most special guests for dinner, you will...
Yakima House Fire Injures Two Thursday
Yakima Firefighters were busy with a house fire Thursday that resulted in the injury of two people. Yakima Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 2:45 pm at 516 North 22nd Avenue. Firefighters were able to save homes nearby from catching fire. When they arrived they found heavy smoke...
Bail Lowered in Yakima Teen Crash Suspect Case
A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed continues to be held in the Yakima County Juvenile jail as an investigation continues. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide asked but were denied a request to release the suspect last Thursday. At that time bail was maintained at $250,000. But the bail was lowered to $150,000 during a hearing on Tuesday. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says if the teen is released on bail he'll be required to be on home monitoring.
Teen Crash Suspect Hoping to Get Out of Jail
A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed is currently being held in the Yakima County Juvenile jail as an investigation continues. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide asked but were denied a request to release the suspect on Thursday. Bail was maintained at $250,000 on Thursday. Another hearing is set for Tuesday in an effort by his attorney's to lower the bail amount.
