Yakima, WA

Mega 99.3

It’s Time For Yakima’s Annual Chalk Art Festival

It’s fall and it's time for the Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival. The event, presented by the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) and Ron’s Coins & Collectibles will be held Saturday, October 8 at Performance Park next to the Yakima County Courthouse. There's a lot more than a...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

7 of the Best Soups to Try in Yakima in the Fall

When I think of the fall weather and the foods I love to eat in the fall, I think about hot soups. Yakima restaurants love offering their delicious soups, whether it’s by the cup or bowl full. There are a few restaurants that serve the same type of soup regularly on the menu and others prefer to do a “soup du jour” option. Where do you go out to eat in Yakima for the best soup during the fall season?
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Candidates Expected At Zillah Forum October 5

Who will you be voting for in the upcoming November general election? If you're still making up your mind you are invited to a candidate forum in Zillah next Wednesday, October 5. You'll have a chance to hear from candidates from the Yakima County Commissioner, clerk and coroner during the forum at the Zillah Civic Center at 119 First Avenue. The forum starts at 6:00 pm.
ZILLAH, WA
Mega 99.3

Did You Know Adult Happy Meals are coming to Yakima?

Happy Meals have been around since 1979, helping put smiles on millions of children's faces. Growing up there was no better feeling than seeing that little red box be passed over to you on your lap, inside some tasty food, and of course that toy. Well lucky for us McDonald's...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Council Talking About Homelessness on Tuesday

Hundreds of people are homeless in Yakima and the Yakima City Council will get an updated report on homelessness during a study session at Yakima City Hall on Tuesday. The 2022 Point in Time survey of homeless people found 670 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County, an increase of 4% from the previous 2021 PIT Survey.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Seize The Dining Deals with Yakima Steak Company This Friday

Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of Yakima Steak Company. Dining Deals for Friday, September 30th - Yakima Steak Company. Whether it is a quick lunch or entertaining your most special guests for dinner, you will...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima House Fire Injures Two Thursday

Yakima Firefighters were busy with a house fire Thursday that resulted in the injury of two people. Yakima Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 2:45 pm at 516 North 22nd Avenue. Firefighters were able to save homes nearby from catching fire. When they arrived they found heavy smoke...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Bail Lowered in Yakima Teen Crash Suspect Case

A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed continues to be held in the Yakima County Juvenile jail as an investigation continues. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide asked but were denied a request to release the suspect last Thursday. At that time bail was maintained at $250,000. But the bail was lowered to $150,000 during a hearing on Tuesday. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says if the teen is released on bail he'll be required to be on home monitoring.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Teen Crash Suspect Hoping to Get Out of Jail

A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed is currently being held in the Yakima County Juvenile jail as an investigation continues. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide asked but were denied a request to release the suspect on Thursday. Bail was maintained at $250,000 on Thursday. Another hearing is set for Tuesday in an effort by his attorney's to lower the bail amount.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
