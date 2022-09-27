Read full article on original website
Related
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
FIFA・
howafrica.com
Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk
At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
howafrica.com
This Zanzibar King Was Exiled By The British For Refusing To Allow His Kingdom To Be Colonized
Sheikh Khalid bin Barghash Al-Busaid was the sixth ruler of Zanzibar. A very powerful ruler, it was suspected that he killed his only cousin Sayyid Hamad bin Thuwaini of Zanzibar to seize power and expand his kingdom. But the British who had settled on the island of Zanzibar by the...
howafrica.com
Again, Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow Of Military Government
A Burkina Faso army captain on Friday September 30, announced the ouster of military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and the suspension of the country’s constitution and transitional charter in a statement read on national television. Army Captain Ibrahim Traoré said a group of officers had decided to remove Damiba due...
RELATED PEOPLE
EXPLAINER: What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Violence and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here’s a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents. ___ HOW DID THE CHAOS OCCUR? Chaos broke out after Persebaya Surabaya defeated rival Arema Malang 3-2 in Saturday night’s match in East Java’s province Malang city. Police said there were some 42,000 spectators in the stadium, all of whom were Arema’s supporters because the organizer had banned Persebaya fans in an effort to avoid brawls.
FIFA・
howafrica.com
This Malawian Reverend Minister Who Took Up Arms To Fight The British Honored In London
A sculpture of John Chilembwe, a Malawian reverend minister who fought against British rule, has been unveiled on the fourth plinth of Trafalgar Square. Antelope, the name of the sculpture, was unveiled on Wednesday, September 28. Malawian-born artist Samson Kambalu designed the sculpture, which is the 14th contemporary artwork to be commissioned in Trafalgar Square, and the first of an African.
howafrica.com
What You Need To Know About Gnaoua World Music Festival
The Gnaoua World Music Festival is a yearly Gnawa music celebration held in Essaouira, Morocco. The occasion provides a forum for dialogue and musical exchange between worldwide artists and the enigmatic Gnaoua musicians. Gnawa music is a collection of Islamic religious melodies and rhythms from Morocco and West Africa. This...
howafrica.com
This ‘Mythological’ Warrior Inspired Nigeria’s Oronna Festival
Most festivals in Africa are celebrated to remember key fathers of old who made significant changes and contributions to society. While most of these fathers of old are categorized as myths by science the belief in their power and the veracity of their power cannot be denied especially by their people who do not deem them as myths.
IN THIS ARTICLE
howafrica.com
African Union Condemns Latest Coup In Burkina Faso Calling It ‘Unconstitutional’
The African Union has condemned what it called the “unconstitutional change of government” in Burkina Faso. On Friday, Junior officers overthrew Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba who, in January, installed himself as leader of the country of 16 million after accusing elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore of failing to beat back the jihadists.
howafrica.com
“Historical Moment” As Guinea Stadium Massacre Trial Opens In Conakry
The trial of former Guinean dictator Moussa Dadis Camara and other former officials over the September 28, 2009 stadium massacre opened on Wednesday in the capital Conakry, an AFP correspondent reported. Dozens of victims who had waited 13 years for the proceedings packed the upper galleries of the purpose-built courtroom.
howafrica.com
Somali Activists Win Top Swedish Human Rights Prize
Somali activists, Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman, have won the 2022 Swedish Right Livelihood Award – considered by some as an alternative to the Nobel Peace Prize – for their courage in promoting human rights and peace in the face of the ongoing terrorism and gender-based violence in their country.
howafrica.com
Gbagyi, The Original Land Owners Of Nigeria’s Capital, Abuja
It is no secret that Nigeria has a lot of tribes. Being the most populous West African country, indigenes of some native tribes prior to western civilization are bound to be forgotten, but not these people. The Gbagyi people are said to be the original land owners of the country’s capital, Abuja.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
howafrica.com
Palenqueros Fighting To Save Native Tongue 200 Years After Escaping Slavery
When enslaved Africans escaped from the port of Cartagena in the 17th century, they fell on the hilly region of the Atlantic Coast for their safety. When it became their safe refuge against a possible recapture by the colonizers, the hundreds of escapees created their city which they named Palenque.
howafrica.com
Amanirenas, The Brave One-Eyed African Queen Who Led An Army Against The Romans In 24BC
Amanirenas was the second Queen of the Kush Kingdom in what is now modern-day Sudan. She ruled over the Meroitic Kingdom of Kush in Nubia between 40BC to 10BC. She was popularly known as Queen mother or Kandake, the title given to a ruling queen by the indigenous people. She is one of the most famous Queens of Meroitic Kush.
Comments / 0