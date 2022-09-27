Read full article on original website
Five dead after whale surfaces under boat and flips it over plunging passengers into freezing cold water
A BOAT has capsized after a whale surfaced under it, killing five in a horror incident off the coast of New Zealand. The vessel had 11 people on board when the whale is believed to have come up underneath it, flipping it over. A major rescue operation was launched close...
Certified Moron Jumps From Boat Onto The Back Of A Moose, Puts Video On The Internet, Gets Arrested
What kind of idiot do you have to be to do something like this?. Back in 2015, a Canadian man had the bright idea to jump on a Moose swimming across a lake. As the moose was swimming along, the pulled the boat up right behind it, and our star idiot jumped onto its back.
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
TODAY.com
Caught on camera: Shark jumps aboard fishing charter in Maine
A 7-foot Mako shark jumped onboard a fishing charter boat off the coast of Maine. The captain of the boat managed to take the hook out of the shark’s mouth and throw it back in the water.Sept. 15, 2022.
Fisherman Fires Warning Shot Inches From Charging Momma Bear Protecting Her Cubs: WATCH
Some fisherman got a major scare recently when an overly protective momma bear decided to charge in an effort to protect her little cubs from a perceived threat. Sure, anytime one sets out for a day of fishing they expect to see the sights of the area. From local plantlife to the wildlife that lives – or plays – along the water’s edge. And, this is exactly what a boat full of fishermen was enjoying recently as a viral video shows a trio of young cubs playing along the grassy shore of a river.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video
A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
The Last Meal of this Massive 23-Foot Long Great White Shark Consisted of a Blue Shark, a Dolphin, and a Turtle
Back in 1987, Alfredo Cutajar had the surprise of his life when he discovered a gigantic Great White shark entangled in his fishing nets. When he noticed that his buoys were submerged, the fisherman from the village of 'Wied-iz-zurrieq' in Malta, expected it to be one big tuna or swordfish but not a shark that was much larger than his 15-foot boat!
WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod
We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
Angry man chisels frozen fish out of a block of ice for customers: 'Maybe you should go catch your own fish'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In the 1950s, my grandmother often visited a local market that carried many items imported from Portugal, including fish. My mother was a little girl back then, and she would accompany my grandmother to the market.
WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack
For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
Flamingos hunker down inside bathroom of Florida botanical garden as Hurricane Ian wreaks historic havoc outside in scene reminiscent of Hurricane Floyd in 1999 -- while storks, goats, dogs and boars are taken to safety across the state
As monster storm Hurricane Ian raged across Florida causing catastrophic damages a flock of flamingos at a botanical gardens in St. Petersburg sought refuge in the restroom during the eye of the storm - a scene reminiscent of the iconic storm of 1999: Hurricane Floyd. During Hurricane Floyd dozens of...
Dolphin Trapped in Shallow Waters Whistles at Guy for Help, And It Works
A viral video shows a sweet moment between a dolphin and a man. The animal whistled for help while trapped, and it worked. The video, shared by The Dodo, the dolphin is trapped in shallow water in England. He is about three miles away from the nearest ocean, and the water is too shallow for him. The video shows the dolphin stuck in mud in the shallow water, a man attempts to free him. However, he is still stuck, and his bottom fins were lodged in the mud. The man notes in the video that the dolphin really can’t move, and he continues trying to help him get out.
Lake Of The Woods MN Fishing Report
On the south end… Walleyes are starting to stack up in various areas of the south shore with some good fall fishing taking place. Most anchored up jigging with fatheads and frozen shiners. Various techniques are still proving effective in catching, but as water temps cool, jigging will be...
