ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Father And Son#In The World#Accident
Outsider.com

Fisherman Fires Warning Shot Inches From Charging Momma Bear Protecting Her Cubs: WATCH

Some fisherman got a major scare recently when an overly protective momma bear decided to charge in an effort to protect her little cubs from a perceived threat. Sure, anytime one sets out for a day of fishing they expect to see the sights of the area. From local plantlife to the wildlife that lives – or plays – along the water’s edge. And, this is exactly what a boat full of fishermen was enjoying recently as a viral video shows a trio of young cubs playing along the grassy shore of a river.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video

A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod

We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack

For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Flamingos hunker down inside bathroom of Florida botanical garden as Hurricane Ian wreaks historic havoc outside in scene reminiscent of Hurricane Floyd in 1999 -- while storks, goats, dogs and boars are taken to safety across the state

As monster storm Hurricane Ian raged across Florida causing catastrophic damages a flock of flamingos at a botanical gardens in St. Petersburg sought refuge in the restroom during the eye of the storm - a scene reminiscent of the iconic storm of 1999: Hurricane Floyd. During Hurricane Floyd dozens of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Outsider.com

Dolphin Trapped in Shallow Waters Whistles at Guy for Help, And It Works

A viral video shows a sweet moment between a dolphin and a man. The animal whistled for help while trapped, and it worked. The video, shared by The Dodo, the dolphin is trapped in shallow water in England. He is about three miles away from the nearest ocean, and the water is too shallow for him. The video shows the dolphin stuck in mud in the shallow water, a man attempts to free him. However, he is still stuck, and his bottom fins were lodged in the mud. The man notes in the video that the dolphin really can’t move, and he continues trying to help him get out.
ANIMALS
outdoorsfirst.com

Lake Of The Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… Walleyes are starting to stack up in various areas of the south shore with some good fall fishing taking place. Most anchored up jigging with fatheads and frozen shiners. Various techniques are still proving effective in catching, but as water temps cool, jigging will be...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy