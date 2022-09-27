ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

O'Gara: Chris Rodriguez is back, and it's painfully obvious why Kentucky needs him to reach new heights

When Chris Rodriguez returns from his 4-game suspension Saturday at Ole Miss, he might as well come out rocking No. 45. He won’t — he prefers No. 24 — but if you watched Kentucky in the first part of 2022, you can see exactly why one could liken the All-SEC running back’s return to Michael Jordan’s post-baseball return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: Has the UK-Ole Miss game turned upside down?

In 2022, we’ve all had plenty of opportunities to get used to change in the world. But for Kentucky football fans, this weekend might be the push over the edge. First, Kentucky and Ole Miss are undefeated, battling to stay/reach the top 10 and maintain an actual shot at the College Football Playoff. That alone is outside the scope of what either team is really used to (although each team is 15-3 over its past 18 games).
LEXINGTON, KY
atozsports.com

Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
OXFORD, MS
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Highlights from Kentucky Basketball Practice

The Kentucky men’s basketball team started official practice as the regular season is just around the corner. Big Blue Madness is two weeks from Friday and the team is hitting the floor to prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 schedule. The Kentucky Men’s Basketball Twitter account posted highlights from the...
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Tip Time Set for Kentucky-Kansas

We now know tip-off time for Kentucky’s non-conference matchup with Kansas in late January. The Wildcats and Jayhawks are set for 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN on Saturday, January 28 at Rupp Arena. The two blue blood programs will cap off the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

How early frost in Lexington area could impact plants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early light frost may have caught some plant lovers off guard. Typically, central Kentucky doesn’t see a frost until late October, but some plants are already feeling the freeze. So why is this unusual weather pattern happening and what can you do to protect...
LEXINGTON, KY
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
chainstoreage.com

Academy Sports + Outdoors continues store expansion

Academy Sports + Outdoors has expanded its footprint in the Bluegrass State. The sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer has opened its first location in Lexington, Ky. At approximately 80,000-sq.-ft., it is Academy’s sixth store in the state of Kentucky. The Lexington outpost is the fifth of nine new...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Homicide Rates Reach Disturbing Milestone in Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, KY - On Sunday September 25th Lexington experienced its 37th homicide for Calendar Year 2022. A gunshot victim on Oxford Circle succumbed to their injuries, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department and is the latest tragedy in a disturbing trend. Adetokundo Okunoye, age 25...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
LEXINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Arizona man sentenced 35 years for role in Kentucky kidnapping

A Phoenix, Arizona, man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison Tuesday at U.S. District Court in Lexington after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles, one of five defendants in the case. According to evidence presented at trial, the charges against...
LEXINGTON, KY

