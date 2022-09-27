Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
O'Gara: Chris Rodriguez is back, and it's painfully obvious why Kentucky needs him to reach new heights
When Chris Rodriguez returns from his 4-game suspension Saturday at Ole Miss, he might as well come out rocking No. 45. He won’t — he prefers No. 24 — but if you watched Kentucky in the first part of 2022, you can see exactly why one could liken the All-SEC running back’s return to Michael Jordan’s post-baseball return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: Has the UK-Ole Miss game turned upside down?
In 2022, we’ve all had plenty of opportunities to get used to change in the world. But for Kentucky football fans, this weekend might be the push over the edge. First, Kentucky and Ole Miss are undefeated, battling to stay/reach the top 10 and maintain an actual shot at the College Football Playoff. That alone is outside the scope of what either team is really used to (although each team is 15-3 over its past 18 games).
saturdaytradition.com
SEC head coach slams fanbase for leaving early, says stadium 'looks like a high school game'
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was not happy with the fans leaving early during Saturday’s win over Tulsa. It turned out to be a 35-27 win for Mississippi and Kiffin wanted to see more fans stay for the entire game. The game ended up being close at the end and Kiffin’s team was able to hold on for a win.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Rebels vs. Wildcats
The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.
atozsports.com
Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
gobigbluecountry.com
Watch: Highlights from Kentucky Basketball Practice
The Kentucky men’s basketball team started official practice as the regular season is just around the corner. Big Blue Madness is two weeks from Friday and the team is hitting the floor to prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 schedule. The Kentucky Men’s Basketball Twitter account posted highlights from the...
DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw to Visit Kentucky for Big Blue Madness
Big Blue Madness just got a lot bigger. Travis Branham of 247Sports is reporting that Kentucky targets DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw will both be in attendance for UK's Big Blue Madness on Oct. 14. It seems to be Kentucky vs. Louisville in the case of both recruitments, though the ...
gobigbluecountry.com
Tip Time Set for Kentucky-Kansas
We now know tip-off time for Kentucky’s non-conference matchup with Kansas in late January. The Wildcats and Jayhawks are set for 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN on Saturday, January 28 at Rupp Arena. The two blue blood programs will cap off the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WKYT 27
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
wymt.com
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
WKYT 27
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will. Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. We talked to Tony Evola, who is...
WKYT 27
How early frost in Lexington area could impact plants
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early light frost may have caught some plant lovers off guard. Typically, central Kentucky doesn’t see a frost until late October, but some plants are already feeling the freeze. So why is this unusual weather pattern happening and what can you do to protect...
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
WTVQ
Horses in critical condition after lodging with trainer for months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national equestrian in Lexington says two of her horses were nearly starved to death by a trainer after she sent them to be saddle broken while she was competing abroad. “It’s just killed me, you know, it’s just killed me,” says Leslie Berndl....
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
chainstoreage.com
Academy Sports + Outdoors continues store expansion
Academy Sports + Outdoors has expanded its footprint in the Bluegrass State. The sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer has opened its first location in Lexington, Ky. At approximately 80,000-sq.-ft., it is Academy’s sixth store in the state of Kentucky. The Lexington outpost is the fifth of nine new...
clayconews.com
Homicide Rates Reach Disturbing Milestone in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY - On Sunday September 25th Lexington experienced its 37th homicide for Calendar Year 2022. A gunshot victim on Oxford Circle succumbed to their injuries, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department and is the latest tragedy in a disturbing trend. Adetokundo Okunoye, age 25...
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
harlanenterprise.net
Arizona man sentenced 35 years for role in Kentucky kidnapping
A Phoenix, Arizona, man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison Tuesday at U.S. District Court in Lexington after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles, one of five defendants in the case. According to evidence presented at trial, the charges against...
