utv44.com
Alabama prisoners refusing to work days into protest
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up...
wvua23.com
Ivey pledges assistance for Florida after Ian
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state is prepared and will ship out to assist those in need in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Alabama emergency management officials are closely monitoring Ian’s path, and once they were sure Alabama would avoid the hurricane they switched toward making preparations for recovery in Florida.
WAAY-TV
Ivey's office responds to prison protest: Inmate demands are 'unreasonable,' unwelcomed in Alabama
A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office responded to an ongoing strike among Alabama inmates Monday, calling their demands "unreasonable" and unwelcome in the state. Communications Director Gina Maiola said Ivey remains, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety. She said protestors need to understand that many of their demands require legislative action that "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
Inmates protesting inside Alabama prisons over conditions
The Alabama Department of Corrections says inmates have stopped performing their duties in prisons across the state as part of a protest against living conditions inside the facilities.
wbrc.com
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
Alabama prison inmate Kastellio Vaughan refused medical care after surgery, ADOC says
Alabama prison officials have released more medical information of an inmate whose photos of his physical deterioration have gone viral on social media. Kastellio Vaughan, 32, is serving a 20-year sentence for 2019 convictions of multiple car break-ins and a burglary in Baldwin and Mobile counties. He signed a waiver...
wtvy.com
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
WSFA
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
wvua23.com
Former Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to lying about loan
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama sheriff who resigned during a state impeachment probe has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of lying to a bank about a loan that was used in part to pay off personal loans. Court documents show former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray...
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
wvasfm.org
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed the records after images circulating online 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan at Elmore Correctional Facility have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the facility saying, “get help.”
Alabama county ends practice of keeping pregnant women in jail awaiting rehab beds
Following reporting this month by AL.com, Etowah County in northeast Alabama ended a policy that often held women accused of drug use during pregnancy in jail for weeks or months before trial while pregnant or just after giving birth. Attorneys for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women became aware of...
wvua23.com
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. It’s now aiming for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm....
wvua23.com
Alabama eyes fentanyl penalties; critics say they won’t work
MOBILE, Ala. – Alabama lawmakers may consider harsher penalties for traffickers and distributors of illicit fentanyl next year. Republicans Reps. Matt Simpson of Daphne and Chris Pringle of Mobile tell Al.com they plan bills next year. The legislation would increase penalties for distributing a deadly drug that accounted for...
wvua23.com
Alabama Power on standby ahead of Hurricane Ian
TUSCALOOSA- Alabama Power is already on standby for Hurricane Ian making landfall. Storm crews have been watching the hurricane ever since it came on the radar. They want to make sure they have a plan if any weather threats impact the state. Crews are currently located in Birmingham and will...
WAFF
ADOC responding to reports of inmate worker strikes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), is responding to reports of inmate worker stoppages. According to a statement from ADOC, the reported stoppages have occurred at all major correctional facilities in the state. The statement says that ADOC has employed extra security measures including controlled movement.
alabamanews.net
New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan
The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
Updates to Ian’s Impact on Alabama Including Fire Advisory
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey announces another round of projects funded by 'Rebuild Alabama'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires...
