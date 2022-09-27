During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and appeared to be woozy as he headed to the sideline. Despite his apparent dizziness, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and was allowed to return to the game, leading to a joint investigation as to whether or not concussion protocols were correctly followed. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks like they were.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO