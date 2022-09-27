Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to rough Russell Wilson news
This offseason, Russell Wilson was excited to be traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos so that he could power their offense to success in a way he wasn’t able to with his former team. So far this season, Wilson’s replacement is outpacing him in a pretty significant statistic that could be cause for concern.
NFL world reacts to referees blatant missed penalty
NFL referees certainly don’t have easy jobs. There’s a lot to watch on any given play and sometimes things simply go unnoticed as a result. That was the case during Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when the referees missed an absolutely blatant pass interference penalty on the Giants.
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown
It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
NFL reveals surprising truth in Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and appeared to be woozy as he headed to the sideline. Despite his apparent dizziness, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and was allowed to return to the game, leading to a joint investigation as to whether or not concussion protocols were correctly followed. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks like they were.
Former Packers quarterback hilariously trolls Aaron Rodgers
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn had one of the best statistical games in the history of the NFL in Week 17 of the 2011-12 NFL season. His former teammate Aaron Rodgers revealed some very intriguing information about Flynn’s career-best performance. Rodgers discussed Flynn’s performance on Tuesday during...
Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rumor debunked
The drama surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen following his un-retirement and return to the NFL this season had led to a lot of wild reports and unsubstantiated rumors. According to someone close to the couple, one potential rumor about any infidelity should be crossed off the list.
Browns update Myles Garrett’s injuries, Week 4 status
The Cleveland Browns detailed Myles Garrett’s injuries and said his Week 4 status is still undetermined in the wake of Monday’s scary rollover crash. The Browns released an update Tuesday evening detailing Garrett’s injuries as a shoulder sprain and biceps strain, along with minor lacerations, bumps, and bruises.
Cooper Rush moves to 3-0, NFL world reacts
In Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their offense looked completely out of sorts and when quarterback Dak Prescott got hurt towards the end of that game, optimism wasn’t exactly a prevalent feeling around the Cowboys. Two weeks later, things have changed — and a lot of that is due to the play of quarterback Cooper Rush.
Las Vegas Raiders make drastic decision following 0-3 start
It has not been the start of the season that the Las Vegas Raiders had been hoping for, starting the year 0-3 after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. There has been a number of issues that went into this poor start. Star wide receiver Davante Adams has struggled to get acclimated with long-time Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The defense has been less than stellar, allowing 25.7 points per game on the year.
Patrick Mahomes offers honest take on Eric Bieniemy spat
If you saw Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Indianapolis Colts, which the Colts lost 17-14, you may have noticed before halftime that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy got into an argument on the sidelines. The argument was so bad that head coach Andy...
NFL world reacts to reason for Myles Garrett crash
The NFL world was stunned on Monday afternoon at the news that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent him to the hospital and destroyed his car after it was flipped several times. On Tuesday morning, we learned what caused the wild accident.
Steelers’ star in concussion protocol
The Pittsburgh Steelers stand at 1-2 and have been dealing with T.J. Watt’s absence on defense. They may have to deal with even more defensive issues now that they’ve announced that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in concussion protocol following their loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. Head...
Ed Reed offers shocking blunt advice to Lamar Jackson
One of the biggest topics this offseason was the contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Ravens general manager Eric Decosta revealed ahead of the team’s season-opening game that the two sides were “unable to reach a contract extension” and that further negotiations would likely be pushed back to the end of the season.
Steelers players reportedly want OC Matt Canada fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two straight, their offense is ranked 31st in the NFL in total yards, and players are not happy. That may not be good news for offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan reported Monday that “the majority of Steelers offensive players want...
NFL world reacts to Dolphins’ practice strategy
The NFL world was shocked Wednesday to learn that someone had filed the Miami Dolphins’ entire walk-through practice at the University of Cincinnati ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. However, it turns out that the Dolphins were not only aware of the sneaky film crew but they adjusted accordingly to make sure anything they recorded was useless.
NFL world reacts to concerning Jameis Winston news
This weekend will feature the first NFL game in London of the 2022 season and it appears that the New Orleans Saints may be without a huge part of their offense when they go up against the Minnesota Vikings. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been dealing with a nagging back...
