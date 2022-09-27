Read full article on original website
Related
Miley Cyrus reveals she performed Def Leppard's Photograph at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert as 'a personal request' from the late drummer in an old voice message
Miley Cyrus was among the dozens of musical artists to perform at the star-studded Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Night Crawling singer, who called the event 'the most special way to remember the MOST special person', joined members of Def Leppard, and other stars, to perform their 1983 hit song Photograph.
Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022
Elton John’s net worth in 2022 is $500 million. John is a famous singer and songwriter who has released hit songs such as Rocket Man, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and many more. He has won five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes. More importantly, he’s considered as one of the best-selling […] The post Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Halftime Performance in Full… Finally!
Last week, Ozzy Osbourne fans raged online after tuning into the Rams-Bills game to watch the halftime show: the Prince of Darkness’ first performance on a U.S. stage in nearly three years. But NBC aired only 10 seconds of the gig — a snippet of “Patient Number 9,” the title track of Osbourne’s new album — before cutting to commentary.
NFL・
NME
Watch Lewis Capaldi cover Britney Spears’ ‘Everytime’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge
Lewis Capaldi covered Britney Spears‘ 2003 single ‘Everytime’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier today (September 26). The track featured on Spears’ fourth studio album ‘In The Zone’ which also featured her huge hit ‘Toxic’. Capadli was joined by a...
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Son, Birth Footage Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Watch: Miley Cyrus Join Foo Fighters, Def Leppard for “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Tuesday night (Sept. 27), the Foo Fighters put on the second tribute concert in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Among the star-studded billing was Miley Cyrus, who teamed up with Def Leppard to perform a rendition of their 1983 hit “Photograph.”
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think
With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Hummingbird Is a Boy Band Legend
The Masked Singer kicked off Season 8 by eliminating three contestants, but only two were unmasked. Viewers had to wait a week to find out how was under the giant Hummingbird mask. That turned out to be none other than a boy band legend. (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing
It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.
Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo
Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
Trouble In Paradise? Victoria Beckham Sparks Marriage Panic After Removing 'DB' Tattoo From Wrist
Fans are concerned over the state of Victoria and David Beckham's marriage after the Spice Girl singer removed her wrist tattoo of her husband's initials. Victoria, 48, got the tattoo in 2009 to mark the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, but recently sported a noticeably bare wrist, sending alarm bells ringing, RadarOnline.com has discovered.Just weeks after Sylvester Stallone covered up his tattoo of his wife, prompting her to later file and then un-file for divorce, Victoria appeared to display the same worrisome behavior with her ink tribute. The fashion designer posted a beauty video on her Instagram last week, but all...
Inside The “Victorian” Courtship Of Patrick Duffy And Linda Purl
Though two titans of TV, their work did not see Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl cross paths as stars together. Duffy reigned as the redemption of the Ewing family in Dallas while Purl won the heart of the rebellious Fonzie in Happy Days. Today, though, they’ve won each other’s hearts and still keep the romance fresh. Just how did these two meet, and what does Duffy have to say about making every day like falling in love for the first time?
Kim Kardashian Slays In Luxurious Satin PJs In Milan As Daughter North West, 9, Laughs
Kim Kardashian can wear just about anything at any time of day and make it a fashion statement. Such was the case when she stepped out in Milan on Tuesday (September 28) looking like a queen in silk silver pajamas. The makeup mogul also gave a peek at a cream bustier underneath as she exited the hotel alongside her adorable eldest child, daughter North West, 9, who was all giggles while wearing a tee with a photo of her mom on it!
Bruce Springsteen Reveals New Soul Album ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ Rendition of a Frank Wilson Classic
Bruce Springsteen has revealed his 21st album, Only The Strong Survive (Columbia Records), along with the first single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” originally written and performed by Frank Wilson in 1965 with an accompanying video directed by Thom Zimny. Out Nov. 11, Only The Strong...
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Gives a Glimpse Into Her Stunning New York Apartment
Far from the life and career her parents found long ago in Nashville, Tennesse, Gracie McGraw, oldest daughter of country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, took followers behind the scenes of her stunning New York City apartment. And the photos are as Pinterest-worthy as you’d expect. Grace...
Comments / 1