Coyote is a name known by Ford enthusiasts Across the Nation as one of the craziest V8 to ever come off of a Ford production factory floor. Originally released to the public around 2011 or 2012, depending on who you ask, this VA combined low displacement, high RPMs, and big horsepower numbers to deliver a drive unlike anything else on the road. Still revered in Automotive culture today, this engine would likely live on in history books forever as one of Ford's best power chains. Because of this, many Automotive enthusiasts turn to the platform for engine swapping in all sorts of Ford and non-Ford project cars. For example, look at this F-100 that spins tires, unlike anything anyone expected from a 60-year-old work truck.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO