Tempe, AZ

Author takes an inside look at how the plus-size movement gained traction in the fashion industry

By Lauren Gilger Updated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - 1:46pm
 2 days ago
12 News

ASU student documents and photographs skin cancer journey

ARIZONA, USA — Everett Milloy’s stack of Polaroid pictures is different from what he usually takes as a Photography student at Arizona State University. He’s a senior, 21 years old, and usually photographs models. “They were more of a collage than anything,” Milloy says as he flips...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

6 deals for National Coffee Day in Phoenix

It’s referred to by many names — java, cup of Joe, morning juice, magic — it’s responsible for the happiness of many early risers and its absence can (in some) even spur extreme malcontent (not speaking from experience or anything). For the 66% of coffee imbibers in the U.S., every day is coffee day. Officially, however, National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day is Oct. 1. In celebration of one of the world’s most beloved beverages, our very own Valley shops and breakfast stops are offering some special deals on any number of coffee drinks and beans — from lattes to cold brews (and more).
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

Opinion: Have compassion for our unhoused neighbors

No one wants to see homelessness. It makes us nervous, uncomfortable, or sad. Maybe we feel guilt, pity, or judgmental for the mistakes we assume were made. “I feel like you grow up guided to not look at these people when you walk past them, to not interact because strangers are dangerous,” said Sarah Hartley, a second-year law student at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

How higher housing costs impact Phoenix economic development

Thanks to grants and programs, Phoenix helped many small businesses survive COVID-19, but higher housing costs could hurt future economic development. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, Phoenix predicted 20 to 25% of the city’s small businesses would not survive, but Christine Mackay, the city’s economic development director, said the percentage turned out to be lower than originally feared.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Anxiety on the rise for adults, some experts encourage screening

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Adults are dealing with a lot of different kinds of stressors these days, even more after the effects of the pandemic. More and more adults are reporting that they’re feeling anxious and stressed, and because of this, some experts are recommending that adults under age 64 should be screened for anxiety. Dr. Sharon Thompson, a Phoenix OB-GYN, dropped by Good Morning Arizona on Monday to talk about what can be done to help adults cope with these levels of daily stress.
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Ex-Mesa hair stylist in metal band show

Even though he was cutting hair at the now-closed Continental Barbershop in downtown Mesa, Kublai Khan TX vocalist Matthew Honeycutt has spoken highly of the time he spent in a town known for great people, quality service. This is why he is excited to return to his former home when...
MESA, AZ
phgmag.com

A Carefully Executed Refresh of Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix Preserves its Historic Charm

Interior designer Wendy Black Rodgers treads lightly during a decadelong restoration of the Wrigley Mansion. The Wrigley Mansion, of late, has been abuzz with activity. Topping a knoll above the Arizona Biltmore resort, the historic estate-turned-hospitality-venue lures guests to have dinner and cocktails at Geordie’s Restaurant, sample wine flights at Jamie’s Wine Bar or partake in weddings, social events and corporate gatherings within this mansion’s many rooms and garden terraces. Recently, landscape designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Masters of the Southwest award winner Jeff Berghoff was tapped to create a new masterplan for the grounds and refresh the gardens of the estate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross, another Master of the Southwest, opened his edgy jewel box of a restaurant, designed by architect and fellow Master of the Southwest Wendell Burnette, as a freestanding building just below the front entrance.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $11.5 Million Remarkable 12,000 SF Home in Scottsdale is Truly An Arizona Entertainers Dream with Perfection Inside and Out

The Home in Scottsdale, an elegant Spanish Colonial Estate with unsurpassed sweeping valley views in the prestigious Upper Canyon neighborhood of Silverleaf offering multiple outdoor living areas is now available for sale. This home located at 11021 E Whistling Wind Way Unit 1801, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Host for KJZZ's The Show

KJZZ 91.5 FM is looking for a host for Phoenix's daily public radio news magazine, The Show!. We want an experienced on-air host with a strong, friendly delivery that fits seamlessly into KJZZ's programs. With the help of reporters and producers around the region and globe, the host will gather,...
PHOENIX, AZ
teslarati.com

Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won’t repair this Tesla because of Geico

A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ

