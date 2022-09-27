Author takes an inside look at how the plus-size movement gained traction in the fashion industry

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Valley house-flippers must suddenly navigate a different real estate market
PHOENIX — The Phoenix housing market has changed rapidly from its peak in May. After several years of prices jumping more than 10% annually, prices are down. “It was wonderful, it was a great time to be alive,” Steve Trang, a home flipper, said about the past years.
ASU student documents and photographs skin cancer journey
ARIZONA, USA — Everett Milloy’s stack of Polaroid pictures is different from what he usually takes as a Photography student at Arizona State University. He’s a senior, 21 years old, and usually photographs models. “They were more of a collage than anything,” Milloy says as he flips...
azbigmedia.com
6 deals for National Coffee Day in Phoenix
It’s referred to by many names — java, cup of Joe, morning juice, magic — it’s responsible for the happiness of many early risers and its absence can (in some) even spur extreme malcontent (not speaking from experience or anything). For the 66% of coffee imbibers in the U.S., every day is coffee day. Officially, however, National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day is Oct. 1. In celebration of one of the world’s most beloved beverages, our very own Valley shops and breakfast stops are offering some special deals on any number of coffee drinks and beans — from lattes to cold brews (and more).
Valley resident Rob Schneider is debuting his new movie. Here's where to meet him!
ARIZONA, USA — Harkins Theatres rolled out the red carpet in Scottsdale Tuesday night for the premiere of Rob Schneider's new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip." In the movie, Schneider and his daughter Miranda take an adventure across Arizona, checking out some of the best attractions the state is known for.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
statepress.com
Opinion: Have compassion for our unhoused neighbors
No one wants to see homelessness. It makes us nervous, uncomfortable, or sad. Maybe we feel guilt, pity, or judgmental for the mistakes we assume were made. “I feel like you grow up guided to not look at these people when you walk past them, to not interact because strangers are dangerous,” said Sarah Hartley, a second-year law student at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.
kjzz.org
How higher housing costs impact Phoenix economic development
Thanks to grants and programs, Phoenix helped many small businesses survive COVID-19, but higher housing costs could hurt future economic development. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, Phoenix predicted 20 to 25% of the city’s small businesses would not survive, but Christine Mackay, the city’s economic development director, said the percentage turned out to be lower than originally feared.
azdem.org
MASTERS MOMENT: The One Where He Says January 6th Insurrectionists “Weren’t Violent At All”
PHOENIX — Welcome to today’s ‘Masters Moment’ — a daily opportunity to shine light on Blake Masters’ out-of-touch, offensive, and disqualifying beliefs and opinions. Over the next 42 days, the ‘Masters Moment’ will be your number one source for all things Masters. While he...
AZFamily
Anxiety on the rise for adults, some experts encourage screening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Adults are dealing with a lot of different kinds of stressors these days, even more after the effects of the pandemic. More and more adults are reporting that they’re feeling anxious and stressed, and because of this, some experts are recommending that adults under age 64 should be screened for anxiety. Dr. Sharon Thompson, a Phoenix OB-GYN, dropped by Good Morning Arizona on Monday to talk about what can be done to help adults cope with these levels of daily stress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's been a really challenging summer': Maricopa County's struggling to house surrendered pets
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's animal shelters have had more animals in their care than they have space to accommodate them in recent weeks. At the start of September, 50 temporary kennels had to be used to hold the pets in the shelter. One factor shelter staff say is contributing...
themesatribune.com
Ex-Mesa hair stylist in metal band show
Even though he was cutting hair at the now-closed Continental Barbershop in downtown Mesa, Kublai Khan TX vocalist Matthew Honeycutt has spoken highly of the time he spent in a town known for great people, quality service. This is why he is excited to return to his former home when...
phgmag.com
A Carefully Executed Refresh of Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix Preserves its Historic Charm
Interior designer Wendy Black Rodgers treads lightly during a decadelong restoration of the Wrigley Mansion. The Wrigley Mansion, of late, has been abuzz with activity. Topping a knoll above the Arizona Biltmore resort, the historic estate-turned-hospitality-venue lures guests to have dinner and cocktails at Geordie’s Restaurant, sample wine flights at Jamie’s Wine Bar or partake in weddings, social events and corporate gatherings within this mansion’s many rooms and garden terraces. Recently, landscape designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Masters of the Southwest award winner Jeff Berghoff was tapped to create a new masterplan for the grounds and refresh the gardens of the estate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross, another Master of the Southwest, opened his edgy jewel box of a restaurant, designed by architect and fellow Master of the Southwest Wendell Burnette, as a freestanding building just below the front entrance.
fox10phoenix.com
'You have the right to remain silent': The Miranda Warning and its Phoenix origin
PHOENIX - "You have the right to remain silent." You know the line from every cop show or movie you’ve seen created after the mid-'60s. Well, that list of rights read aloud is known as the Miranda Warning, and it became part of police practice following a Supreme Court ruling in 1966.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's What Phoenix Will Look Like In 2040 And It May Surprise You
You may be getting a lot of new neighbors.
luxury-houses.net
This $11.5 Million Remarkable 12,000 SF Home in Scottsdale is Truly An Arizona Entertainers Dream with Perfection Inside and Out
The Home in Scottsdale, an elegant Spanish Colonial Estate with unsurpassed sweeping valley views in the prestigious Upper Canyon neighborhood of Silverleaf offering multiple outdoor living areas is now available for sale. This home located at 11021 E Whistling Wind Way Unit 1801, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
kjzz.org
Host for KJZZ's The Show
KJZZ 91.5 FM is looking for a host for Phoenix's daily public radio news magazine, The Show!. We want an experienced on-air host with a strong, friendly delivery that fits seamlessly into KJZZ's programs. With the help of reporters and producers around the region and globe, the host will gather,...
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
teslarati.com
Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won’t repair this Tesla because of Geico
A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
Phoenix homebuyers face less competition but are backing out of more deals
The Phoenix housing market is seeing some of the nation’s highest number of homebuyers backing out of deals, along with one of the biggest declines in bidding wars, according to research from Redfin.
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Comments / 2