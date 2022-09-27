Read full article on original website
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Hurricane Ian latest updates: storm makes second US landfall in South Carolina
Storm makes landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina following rising death toll in Florida – follow live updates
How Suuchi x Bankamoda Helps Latin American Makers
Supply chain software provider Suuchi is giving Latin American clients an integrated solution for managing finances. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product lifecycle management (PLM) technology company has teamed with Bankamoda, an alternative bank that offers invoicing and purchase order financing. The partnership will allow Suuchi’s GRID users—encompassing PLM, ERP and a global sourcing network—to access Bankamoda’s financing through the software’s front end. The partnership offers Latin American companies a way to “compare and evaluate costs of financing for different payment terms and choose the best option” for their businesses. GRID users already manage their workflows and supplier transactions through...
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in...
Energy & Environment — Supreme Court to hear Clean Water Act case
The Supreme Court is set to review water regulations, the Federal Reserve will pilot an analysis of climate risks and California enacts a ban on “forever chemicals” in cosmetics. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Not on…
Hurricane Ian strikes South Carolina after deadly march across Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ian slammed into South Carolina on Friday afternoon, making another landfall after a deadly march across Florida that washed away houses, stranded thousands and left an unknown number of people dead.
