How Suuchi x Bankamoda Helps Latin American Makers

Supply chain software provider Suuchi is giving Latin American clients an integrated solution for managing finances. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product lifecycle management (PLM) technology company has teamed with Bankamoda, an alternative bank that offers invoicing and purchase order financing. The partnership will allow Suuchi’s GRID users—encompassing PLM, ERP and a global sourcing network—to access Bankamoda’s financing through the software’s front end. The partnership offers Latin American companies a way to “compare and evaluate costs of financing for different payment terms and choose the best option” for their businesses. GRID users already manage their workflows and supplier transactions through...
Energy & Environment — Supreme Court to hear Clean Water Act case

The Supreme Court is set to review water regulations, the Federal Reserve will pilot an analysis of climate risks and California enacts a ban on “forever chemicals” in cosmetics. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Not on…
