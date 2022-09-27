Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Will Tropical Storm Ian Impact New England? Here's What to Expect
We’ve enjoyed a day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s, and only a few high clouds linger in and persist south. With a high-pressure dome dominating over New England, temperatures will cool down Thursday night to reach lows in the 40s south and 30s north. A...
Here’s When Berkshire County Residents Can Expect the First Frost of 2022
Those of us that live or spend any time in the Berkshires know that Berkshire County weather can be very fickle. On a fall day for example it could be 70 degrees outside and then the next day it could be 50 or 40. You never really know when you should put your summer clothing away which also holds true for winter clothing during the spring season.
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
NECN
Russia-Ukraine War Sparks Energy Grid Concerns in Mass. Ahead of Winter
Energy officials are warning of possible power grid issues in New England as the region begins to approach the winter months, according to The Boston Globe. That could mean rolling blackouts in the Northeast, as temperatures plummet below freezing. The concern about this possibility is apparently so high that earlier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pilgrim power plant owner still considering dumping nuclear waste into Cape Cod Bay
Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater to get rid of. The company working to decommission the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth is still considering dumping radioactive waste into Cape Cod Bay despite pushback from activists, lawmakers, and the EPA. Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of...
One Massachusetts Company is Recalling Their Candy Corn This Halloween Season
With Halloween just around the corner, so many people are wanting to hit up the stores for the best candy to hand out, or just to consume their favorite candy that is available in bulk. Unfortunately, there is one Massachusetts company that is having to recall some of its product they have been distributing to stores.
nhbr.com
Compared to nation, New Hampshire shows little interest in house-flipping
When it comes to flipping houses, New Hampshire shows little interest in that segment of the real estate market. In fact, according to a new report, the Granite State ranks seventh among states with the lowest home-flipping percentage rates. In simple terms, flipping involves buying a home, usually renovating it,...
Home heating costs expected to go up this winter
Consumer concerns continue as the cost to heat your home is expected to go up this fall and winter.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
Massachusetts residents worried about hurricane damage to their Florida vacation homes
Many people from Massachusetts own vacation properties in Florida, and are undoubtly concerned about the damage their homes will incur from Hurricane Ian.
WCVB
Massachusetts corn maze, 2 others in New England ranked among top 10 in country
STERLING, Mass. — Every fall, farms across the United States transform their corn fields into interactive mazes and one of the best is in Massachusetts. USA Today has revealed its top 10 list for best corn maze in the country after receiving a top 20 list from its readers.
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
Here’s what Charlie Baker said about when slow Orange Line trains will pick up speed
"There were six slow zones. Several of them have already been lifted." Orange Line riders grumbling so-called “slow zones” are still impeding the speed of their commutes even after the 30-day shutdown likely won’t have to wait much longer for things to pick up. Gov. Charlie Baker,...
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
When is Massachusetts’ first freeze of the fall? See when it arrives in your area
The first freeze is a pivotal moment each year as summer turns to fall. When overnight temperatures dip below 32 degrees, tiny ice crystals — frost — form on the ground and other surfaces. Fall has arrived, with winter not far behind. For farmers, gardeners and growers, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
Is It Illegal To Ride With Your Feet On The Dash In MA?
Anytime I take a road trip with someone, 90% of the time I'm doing the driving so this doesn't really apply to me. However, it seems to be a thing with women. Surprisingly the woman I'm with currently doesn't take advantage of kicking her feet up on the dash and relax.
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
Wow, That’s A Lot Of Rain, Remembering Boston’s Rainiest Day
Lightning in the distance was electrifying the morning sky on Thursday in The Berkshires as I was getting into my truck to head to work. By the time I arrived at the studios, it was already raining with more rain in the forecast. Rain, well, we sure could have used...
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0