Massachusetts State

Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought

Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory

Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
