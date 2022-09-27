Read full article on original website
Over the weekend Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a brutal hit that saw him woozy on his return to the huddle. He left the game briefly before returning, which led the NFLPA to call for an investigation into whether or not protocol was followed after the head injury. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL executive Jeff Miller said that every indication shows that concussion protocol was followed.
Nearly every member of my family has ties to Mississippi. During school breaks, we would load up the Aerostar and head out from Detroit, down I-75 south to our grandparents’ home in Cruger, a small town nestled somewhere between where Emmett Till’s body was found and where Medgar Evers was assassinated. As a child, I didn’t like staying too long because there was never anything to do. As an adult, I wish I would have treasured those days a lot more.
Tua Tagovailoa was foolish for returning to the Bills game on Sunday after slamming his head on the turf ... so says famed neuropathologist Bennet Omalu -- who tells TMZ Sports the Dolphins quarterback put his life at risk by making the comeback. Dr. Omalu -- who's the real-life inspiration...
The Los Angeles Chargers are bruised and beaten heading into Week 4, with multiple key players currently dealing with injuries, most notably Justin Herbert. You can officially add Jalen Guyton to that list, too. The Chargers wide receiver reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Week 3’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that Guyton’s season is officially over, as he will require season-ending surgery to repair his knee.
It can be difficult for the untrained eye to know exactly when a pass is supposed to go to a certain player based on the play and coverage by the defense. For that we tend to rely on those who are either coaches or players. Dan Orlovsky is a former...
The 2019 NFL season began with the league's worst teams operating with the mantra of tank for Tua and ended with those same teams pivoting to blow it for Burrow. During the fall of 2019, the college football world and NFL scouts were taken by surprise by then-LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow's rise from proverbially unknown to Heisman Trophy-winning, record-setting, cigar-smoking national champion. In many ways, his 2019 was what everyone expected out of Tua Tagovailoa heading into that same season as he led the Alabama Crimson Tide following a 14-1 sophomore campaign.
The New Orleans Saints starters missed a second-straight day of practice.
