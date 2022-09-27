ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Column: Digging into the rich legacy of 'The Challenge'

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKJpI_0iCQ5g4j00

Castmates yelled frantically as Julie Stoffer attempted to unhook Veronica Portillo’s zipline harness while suspended 10 stories in the air. The scene dramatically cut between Portillo screaming for her life and her reality TV co-stars nervously watching from below.

I remember that 2004 episode vividly; I'd never seen the potential for real tragedy on MTV 's “The Challenge" before. Considered one of show's greatest moments, that incident, along with plenty of highlights, are relived in the six-part docuseries, “The Challenge: Untold History.”

“You have people who’ve been watching ‘The Challenge’ since I started on it back in 2006, but then you also have people who are brand new to the franchise,” said Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, “The Real World: Key West” alum who’s competed in 20 seasons. “It’s going to give everybody an opportunity to really see where it all started.”

One of television’s longest-running reality competitions — pre-dating “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race" — “The Challenge” pits competitors in weekly competitions combining strategy and strenuous physical activities in hopes of winning a large monetary prize. Castmates are sequestered in a decked out house, usually in an exotic locale, with most episodes ending with someone going home.

Recurring contenders are shuffled in and out each season, creating rich storylines and bitter rivalries throughout the years. Then, there are the surprised-themed seasons like “Rivals” (challengers worked with their enemies) and “Battle of the Exes” (they had to partner with their ex-lovers, no matter how bitter the breakup).

Sifting through more than 500 episodes was its own challenge. Bunim/Murray, the legacy production company that created the groundbreaking series “The Real World,” interviewed more than 30 past and present cast members, as well as producers, famous fans (including Kim Kardashian) and media members like myself to explore its legacy. Its impact is apparent not only in the competition series it inspired, but also in the diversity of contestants who have taken part since the show first aired in 1998.

“There’s been 37 seasons that have aired, plus all of the spinoffs,” said producer Julie Pizzi. “We had to leave a lot on the cutting room floor, but we really tried to tell the stories that were both iconic, but also had a lot of heart.”

“Untold History” airs back-to-back episodes on Wednesdays, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/ Pacific . Each one includes plenty of never-before-seen footage is revealed, along with deep dives into favorite memories, greatest competitors, and love stories — both on and off screen.

For a young man who saw the (now all but defunct) VJ or MTV News correspondent roles as dream jobs, my fandom began in college as I followed “Real World” personalities to “The Challenge.” Competitors were originally plucked from MTV’s “Road Rules” which last aired in 2007, before “The Real World" alums joined.

“When I started, music videos were still on. I mean, ‘MTV Spring Break’ was still around,” said Bananas. “Producers and MTV have managed to keep ‘The Challenge’ just relevant with the times. And again, I think a lot of that goes back to kind of keeping the formula simple, but adapting the games and the cast.”

That’s part of the allure; popular castmates who debuted in their 20s now approach middle age, and their fans have grown with them. To maintain relevance, the show has recruited a new generation of viewers by tapping into rival, Emmy-winning shows like “Big Brother” and “Survivor” — despite not yet claiming its own Emmy statuette.

“If you have players from ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Amazing Race,’ all of these people that want to come on our show, it has to mean something," said Aneesa Ferreira, whose first season was 2002’s “Battle of the Sexes." It has to mean that this is one of the best game shows."

The 38th season, themed “Ride or Dies,” premieres next month and the franchise has expanded to other Viacom properties. Earlier this year, “The Challenge: USA” launched featuring a similar format for CBS reality stars and in 2021, Paramount+ launched the popular “The Challenge: All Stars,” smartly betting big on nostalgia by featuring pre-reality boom competitors who hadn’t competed in years — or even decades.

But what might be the most significant impact of “The Challenge” is how it took the baton passed from “The Real World” and forced viewers to examine their beliefs by introducing faces from different walks of life, creating conversations around race, identity, LBGTQ+ issues, cultural differences and people living with disabilities.

“Growing up, I didn’t see a lot of me anywhere, especially like a Brown Jewish girl … I didn’t know which part of my identity was supposed to take the reins, which one was the most important,” said Ferreira, who is Black and Jewish, and identifies as queer. “The show really helped me to find out who I really am and where I fit … it’s nice to know that I am the representation I wish I had.”

—-

Gary Gerard Hamilton was invited to participate in “The Challenge: Untold Stories.” He wishes Leroy or Killa Kam would’ve won a Challenge final and longs for the day journalists are invited to compete. You can follow Gary on all socials at @garyghamilton.

Comments / 0

Related
Closer Weekly

Lorne Greene: How the Actor’s Compassion and Love Made ‘Bonanza’ Star a Beloved TV Dad

In its 14 years on the air, Bonanza became an American institution — largely due to some early input from its star, Lorne Greene. “Every show began with one member of the family with a gun, pointing it at somebody, saying, ‘What are you doing on the Ponderosa?’” remembered Lorne, who debuted as patriarch Ben Cartwright in 1959. “Finally, I said to the producer, ‘If a stranger comes to the Ponderosa, why do we have to point a gun at him? Let’s be human beings, let’s not be antagonists.’” The producer listened, and the show evolved. Instead of just another western, Lorne said, “it became a story … about a four-letter word: love.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Big Brother’ Makes History Again In Season 24 Finale

SPOILER ALERT FOR WEST COAST: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 finale including the winner. Big Brother made history tonight after announcing the winner of Season 24. Taylor Hale became the first Black woman to win the CBS reality competition. Tamar Braxton won the crown of Celebrity Big Brother in its second outing. Hale was taken to Final 2 by Leftovers alliance member Monte Taylor, evicting the other finalist Matthew Turner. In a head-to-head competition, the jury voted 8-1 in favor of Hale, making her the winner of $750,000. America also voted for her as their Favorite Houseguest of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Veronica Portillo
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Rock: Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister calls comedian’s joke about murder ‘horrible’ and ‘distasteful’

Chris Rock has been criticised by Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya Brown, for joking about the murder of her sibling in relation to his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year.During the Phoenix, Arizona, leg of his stand-up tour over the weekend, Rock revealed that the Academy had approached him to host the Oscars next year, an offer he declined. The Academy declined to comment when approached by The Independent.Rock told his audience that returning to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant”.Brown Simpson was murdered after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Reality Tv#Challengers#Television#Castmates#Mtv
RadarOnline

Sick Death Watch: 'Wendy Williams Show' Producers Had Plan In Place For Talk Show Host's Death — They Were 'Prepared To Say Goodbye'

Insiders at the former Wendy Williams Show revealed to RadarOnline.com that the staff was so worried about their former boss that there were discussions about what to do if the troubled host passed away.“It is not unusual for media outlets to prepare obituaries for older stars, or celebrities melting down like Britney Spears. However, to prepare a tribute to say ‘goodbye’ to your own boss was bizarre,” sources told RadarOnline.com. If they needed to, we've learned they were ready with a montage for Wendy Williams, 58.“Producers had a package edited and ready to go just in case the worst happened....
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode

While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Blonde: ‘Disgusted’ Netflix viewers turn off ‘unwatchable’ Marilyn Monroe drama after just 20 minutes

Netflix has finally released its controversial Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde – but some viewers have complained that the film is “unwatchable”.Many viewers specified on social media that they had been unable to make it more than 20 minutes into Blonde before abandoning it.The 18-rated movie, based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, stars Ana de Armas as Monroe. It has divided critics, with particular scrutiny being levelled at the film’s harrowing depiction of trauma and sexual assault. In a one-star review for The Independent, Jessie Thompson wrote: “Blonde is not a bad film because...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Jon Hamm Is ‘Very Much’ in Love With Girlfriend Anna Osceola, Could See Them Having Kids Together

Ready to settle down? Jon Hamm gushed about his girlfriend, Anna Osceola, in a new interview — and hinted that the couple are discussing marriage. “It’s comfortable, and it’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of,” the Mad Men alum, 51, said during a Monday, September 19, appearance on The Howard Stern Show, noting that he could “for sure” see himself marrying his Confess, Fletch costar, 34.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Jeff Probst Reveals Which Twist Isn't Returning for 'Survivor 43' and Addresses Returnee Rumors

In the middle of June 2021, Jeff Probst and the Survivor team let out a breath. They had just finished filming two new seasons of the Emmy-winning reality series back-to-back, a welcome return since the show's hiatus due to the pandemic. And the show came back in full force, debuting a "new era" of less food, new twists, and potentially "dangerous" advantages. But after carving the first two tally marks on this proverbial tree in the Survivor jungle, an inevitable question arose: Would the new era go along this same path or continue to reinvent to keep players in the dark?
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Independent

863K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy