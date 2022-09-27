Read full article on original website
Amazon Early Prime Access Sale Is a Prime Day Redux
Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But. , is bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is on for October, specifically Oct. 11-12. It's called. . That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before...
Walmart expected to launch huge payment update in weeks – it’ll make it easier for shoppers and workers
WALMART shoppers can soon expect a new payment option as the world's largest retailer is set to trial bank accounts. One, a fintech company backed by Walmart, is expected to introduce checking accounts in the coming weeks. These will be available to thousands of employees and a select group of...
Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change
RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Kroger introduces ‘more robust’ self-checkout at 1,700 stores with a ‘gentle nudge’ to avoid you being wrongly arrested
KROGER has rolled out new technology in thousands of its stores that's designed to make the self-checkout more robust. Developers revealed the new AI-powered checkouts will give shoppers a “gentle nudge” if they make an unintentional error while scanning their groceries. More than 75 per cent of errors...
Walmart will ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee
WALMART will soon ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee. The multinational retail corporation announced a major policy change that will require shoppers to bring their own bags to stores in specific states. Customers who are unaware of the policy, or...
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Kroger introduces way to stop ‘skip scanning’ at self-checkout – it will give you a second chance to not get in trouble
KROGER has introduced a new way to stop patrons from "skip scanning" at self-checkout by giving customers a second chance to do the right thing. In recent months, dozens of supermarket employees have gone viral blasting shoppers who use self-checkout to steal. In August, a Walmart employee went viral after...
Amazon puts a second Prime Day sale on the calendar
Amazon is adding another Prime Day to the calender.
Grocery Stores Compete to Capture Consumer’s Healthy Food Spend
As food and beverage businesses announce their participation in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health Wednesday (Sept. 28), many are using the opportunity to unveil not only environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives, as one might expect, but also features to drive customer acquisition and loyalty with nutrition-minded shoppers.
Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Its Massive New Product Rollout?
Amazon just announced over a dozen new products and improvements at its annual Devices and Services event. The stock looks cheap, down 37% from its peak last year. The company is well-positioned for a strong fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Market Basket Bests Aldi as Top Grocery Retailer for Inflationary Times, dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Finds
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, today released a special edition of its Retailer Preference Index (RPI), a comprehensive nationwide study of the $1 trillion U.S. grocery market, examining which grocers are winning customers as the economy falters. Market Basket bested Aldi and third-placed Winco as the top-ranked grocer during inflationary times. Grocery Outlet and Save A Lot rounded out the top five due to their superior ability to save customers money at a time when this matters more than ever. The next five retailers in the top ten are Lidl (6), Dollar General (7), Food4LessFoodsCo (8), Family Dollar (9), and Military Commissaries (10). The dunnhumby RPI: Special Inflation Edition was released today as part of Thedunnhumby Quarterly: a strategic market analysis of key retail themes, with the latest edition focused on consumers’ reaction to rising grocery prices.
Peloton Seeks New Members via in-Store Retail Partnership With Dick’s
In a pre-holiday push aimed at boosting sales, membership and subscribers, Peloton announced Thursday (Sept 29) that it was launching 100 branded store-in-store locations in what it called an exclusive retail and online partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods. While no firm launch date has been revealed yet, the beleaguered...
Walmart is going all in on new return options and promising seamless holiday deliveries
Walmart says it’s doubling down on convenience for its customers including a new policy about returns and updated shipping plans, all in hopes of setting the stage for a better holiday shopping experience. New return policy options. When it comes to returns, the big box retailer calls its updated...
Amazon to kick off holidays with Prime Day-like shopping event in October
Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the October 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted...
Macy’s Launches Its Curated Digital Marketplace
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Building on the company’s existing authority as a digitally-led omnichannel retailer, Macy’s today announced the launch of its digital marketplace on macys.com, providing customers with a curated assortment of new brands, merchandise categories and products from third-party merchants and brand partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006105/en/ Macy’s launches curated digital marketplace. Macys.com adds a curated assortment of new brands, merchandise categories and product selection from premier third-party merchants and brand partners. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Amazon Announces a Second Prime Day as the Fight for Holiday Shoppers Begins
'Tis the season to spend more than any time of year — according to some retailers, that is. Ecommerce giant Amazon has added another Prime Day to the calendar to kick off its holiday deals, per CNN Business, following the lead of other major retailers this year. Amazon's "Prime...
Black Friday home appliances deals 2022: When is it and what are the best discounts to expect?
Undoubtedly the biggest shopping event on the calendar, Black Friday is almost upon us. Traditionally taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the annual bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets bigger, better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, beauty, fashion and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products – particularly home appliances.Whether you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, fridge-freezer, multi-functional slow cooker...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions
Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program
Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
