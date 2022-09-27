ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Kiplinger

Amazon Early Prime Access Sale Is a Prime Day Redux

Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But. , is bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is on for October, specifically Oct. 11-12. It's called. . That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before...
The US Sun

Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
pymnts

Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home

Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
pymnts

Grocery Stores Compete to Capture Consumer’s Healthy Food Spend

As food and beverage businesses announce their participation in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health Wednesday (Sept. 28), many are using the opportunity to unveil not only environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives, as one might expect, but also features to drive customer acquisition and loyalty with nutrition-minded shoppers.
Motley Fool

Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Its Massive New Product Rollout?

Amazon just announced over a dozen new products and improvements at its annual Devices and Services event. The stock looks cheap, down 37% from its peak last year. The company is well-positioned for a strong fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
The Associated Press

ADDING MULTIMEDIA Market Basket Bests Aldi as Top Grocery Retailer for Inflationary Times, dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Finds

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, today released a special edition of its Retailer Preference Index (RPI), a comprehensive nationwide study of the $1 trillion U.S. grocery market, examining which grocers are winning customers as the economy falters. Market Basket bested Aldi and third-placed Winco as the top-ranked grocer during inflationary times. Grocery Outlet and Save A Lot rounded out the top five due to their superior ability to save customers money at a time when this matters more than ever. The next five retailers in the top ten are Lidl (6), Dollar General (7), Food4LessFoodsCo (8), Family Dollar (9), and Military Commissaries (10). The dunnhumby RPI: Special Inflation Edition was released today as part of Thedunnhumby Quarterly: a strategic market analysis of key retail themes, with the latest edition focused on consumers’ reaction to rising grocery prices.
pymnts

Peloton Seeks New Members via in-Store Retail Partnership With Dick’s

In a pre-holiday push aimed at boosting sales, membership and subscribers, Peloton announced Thursday (Sept 29) that it was launching 100 branded store-in-store locations in what it called an exclusive retail and online partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods. While no firm launch date has been revealed yet, the beleaguered...
The Associated Press

Macy’s Launches Its Curated Digital Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Building on the company’s existing authority as a digitally-led omnichannel retailer, Macy’s today announced the launch of its digital marketplace on macys.com, providing customers with a curated assortment of new brands, merchandise categories and products from third-party merchants and brand partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006105/en/ Macy’s launches curated digital marketplace. Macys.com adds a curated assortment of new brands, merchandise categories and product selection from premier third-party merchants and brand partners. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Independent

Black Friday home appliances deals 2022: When is it and what are the best discounts to expect?

Undoubtedly the biggest shopping event on the calendar, Black Friday is almost upon us. Traditionally taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the annual bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets bigger, better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, beauty, fashion and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products – particularly home appliances.Whether you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, fridge-freezer, multi-functional slow cooker...
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions

Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
pymnts

Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program

Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
