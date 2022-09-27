Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Virginia
Hurricane Ian is currently causing widespread destruction in Florida, and is expected to reach Virginia over the weekend. The storm has the potential to being severe rainfall, flooding, strong wind and tornadoes to the Commonwealth.
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
Post Register
Wrecks claim one life, injure eight
One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
Jerome ID Police Searching For Missing Teen
Southern Idaho police are asking area residents to keep an eye out for a missing teenage boy. Have you seen Alejandro Raddatz Acosta?. The Jerome Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Alejandro Raddatz Acosta. Acosta, 17, hasn't had contact with family since September 24, 2022, according to his active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. He is 5'7" and weighs 190 pounds.
Idaho Fish & Game Anticipating Largest Steelhead Run on Clearwater River Since 2010
LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game is anticipating its largest late summer steelhead run up the Clearwater River since 2010, according to Fisheries Regional Manager Joe DuPont. As of September 21, the IDFG is predicting around 40,000 hatchery steelhead will be bound for the Clearwater River (see graph below). If the projections are accurate, it would result in the 7th best hatchery return ever to the Clearwater River basin, according to DuPont.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Illegal dumping near Mountain Home threatens public access to endowment land
BOISE, Idaho — "Pick up after yourself." The line has been muttered by mothers around the world and now, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is asking the public to do the same. The IDL loaded up two trailers and two picked beds with trash found on endowment land...
Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line
There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
Nevada police arrest suspects in Meridian pharmacy robbery
BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department announced two men are in custody in Nevada Tuesday following a robbery at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road Monday. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreens,...
My Creepy Idaho Neighbor Told Me His Wife Deserved to Die
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. I remember it like it was yesterday. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and...
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
KTVB
Idaho Today: Today's Adoptable Pet with Idaho Humane Society | September 26, 2022
Kingsley the dog stops by the studio, plus what the benefits are of adopting a senior pet. Visit www.idahohumanesociety.org for more information.
This Grocery Store Ranked Idaho’s Best Independent Store, Do You Agree?
We always strive to support local, but in the month of September, Idahoans really double down on supporting local because it’s Idaho Preferred Month!. We’ve covered some local eateries and even incredible Idaho Agriculture facts that will absolutely blow your mind etc. ... But what about local grocery stores or farm shops?
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Who Disfigured, Murdered Then Raped Mother-In-Law To Stay In Prison
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man serving 70 years to life in prison for severely disfiguring, killing, then raping his mother-in-law in front of her daughter in 2019 does not get a new trial, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled. Anthony Rodriguez, of Casper, punched...
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
Did You Know Idaho has a Glacier That You Can Visit?
I lived in Alaska for 4 years and was lucky enough to explore quite a few glaciers up there. I could only handle 4 winters up there, they were LONG and DARK and COLD. Don't get me wrong Idaho certainly gets a real bonified winter. Snow, Ice, cold the whole nine yards, but not like Alaska. When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. The gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres.
