(New throughout, adds USDA figures) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn harvest was 12% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, one percentage point behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 13% and two percentage points behind the five-year average of 14%. Progress across the U.S. Midwest has picked up, but remains behind last year's pace, with the corn harvest 6% complete in Illinois and Indiana and 5% in Iowa. This week a year ago, Illinois had harvested 20% of its corn, Indiana had combined 14% and Iowa corn was 8% harvested. The USDA reported the U.S. soy harvest as 8% complete, lagging the average analyst estimate of 11% and the five-year average of 13%. Condition ratings for both crops were even versus a week earlier, in line with analyst expectations. The government rated 52% of the U.S. corn crop and 55% of the soybean crop as good to excellent. The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil. Farmers have begun planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023. The USDA said 31% of the U.S. winter wheat crop had been seeded as of Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 33% but ahead of the five-year average of 30%. The U.S. spring wheat harvest was 96% complete, the government said, up from 94% previously. All figures in percent: Category Analyst Analyst USDA USDA average range last this week week Corn condition* 52 51-53 52 52 Corn harvested 13 11-16 7 (percent) 12 Soybeans 55 54-56 55 55 condition* Soybeans 11 7-13 3 8 harvested (percent) Winter wheat 33 25-35 21 31 planted (percent) Spring wheat 97 94-99 94 96 harvested (percent) *Percent good/excellent (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

