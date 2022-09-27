ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Target’s Future Collective Collab With Style Expert Kahlana Barfield Brown

The future looks bright! As if we needed a reason to love Target more, the superstore just launched a new brand that features collections co-designed with a rotating roster of cultural influencers. It's called Future Collective, and we’re already obsessed! Each collab will bring shoppers high-quality clothing at Target’s signature low prices — incorporating the latest trends along the way.

First up? Style expert Kahlana Barfield Brown , a former InStyle editor with an eye for fashion. As she wrote on Instagram , “Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown is DIFFERENT. No words can do this collection justice, but I’ll say this: Accessibility does NOT have to sacrifice style or quality. Thank you @target for seeing me, believing in me, and giving me the creative autonomy to execute my vision the only way I know how: FOR THE CULTURE.”

Available in sizes XXS to 4X, this inclusive collection of elevated streetwear is affordable and accessible — most of the pieces are under $35. We’re particularly excited about all the fall fashion staples, especially the irresistible outerwear. Shop some of our favorite looks from this new drop below!

This Oversized Faux Leather Blazer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079o6l_0iCQ4ca200
Target

Faux-leather weather! This chic oversized blazer is totally on trend this season. Dress up your favorite pair of denim or team this jacket over a dress for a night out on the town!

See It!

Get the Women's Oversized Faux Leather Blazer — Future Collective™ with Kahlana Barfield Brown for just $52 at Target!

This Varsity Cardigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjNe0_0iCQ4ca200
Target

Go team! This varsity cardigan is giving Us all the back-to-school vibes. Effortlessly elegant and completely cozy, this soft sweater is at the top of our list. Shoppers gush that it’s one of their favorite pieces from the collection!

See It!

Get the Women's Varsity Cardigan — Future Collective™ with Kahlana Barfield Brown for just $38 at Target!

This Colorful Braided Handbag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qt5Pw_0iCQ4ca200
Target

Color Us dazzled by this stunning handbag! Featuring a bright pop of color in cobalt blue and light green, this purse looks so much more expensive than it is. We’re smitten with the braided handle, which you can remove to turn the bag into a crossbody. Genius!

See It!

Get the Women's Handbag with Braided Handle — Future Collective™ with Kahlana Barfield Brown for just $35 at Target!

This Plaid Shacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HF5E_0iCQ4ca200
Target

Mad for plaid! Get ready for fall football tailgates with this trendy tomboy layering piece. One customer gushed, “Love this! Super soft, has ALL THE POCKETS, isn’t scratchy, and is the perfect length for layering (covers the booty). Can also be worn as a dress with with a thick belt. Runs true to size for an oversized look. Perfect for those those moments you don’t need a full coat but want something a little cozier/warmer than a light sweater.”

See It!

Get the Women's Shirred Back Shacket — Future Collective™ with Kahlana Barfield Brown Plaid for just $50 at Target!

This Ribbed Cutout Tank Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVB8x_0iCQ4ca200
Target

Level up your tank top game with this ribbed crop top! The cutouts add a flirty touch for date night or girls’ night out. According to one reviewer, “This tank top is a MUST have staple piece. It’s super chic & sexy. You can dress it up or down.”

See It!

Get the Women's Ribbed Cut Out Crop Tank Top — Future Collective™ with Kahlana Barfield Brown for just $16 at Target!

This Button-Down Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfJym_0iCQ4ca200
Target

Menswear is in right now, so stay on trend with this oversized button-down shirt! Made from a recycled cotton blend, this top comes in white or blue striped. Wear it tucked or untucked for a perfectly undone look.

See It!

Get the Women's Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt — Future Collective™ with Kahlana Barfield Brown for just $28 at Target!

These High-Rise Track Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254rCI_0iCQ4ca200
Target

Channel your inner Sporty Spice with these high-rise track pants, available in black or red! Take these joggers from the gym to the club. One reviewer raved, “These pants fit phenomenally! You can dress them up or dress the down."

See It!

Get the Women's High-Rise Nylon Track Pants — Future Collective™ with Kahlana Barfield Brown for just $36 at Target!

Fall Fashion Forecast: These Boots Are Made for Walkin’

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

