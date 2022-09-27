Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Wall Street Hit With $2 Billion of Fines in WhatsApp Probe (1)
US regulators reached settlements with a dozen banks in a sprawling probe into how global financial firms failed to monitor employees’ communications on unauthorized messaging apps, bringing total penalties in the matter to more than $2 billion. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced $1.1 billion in fines and the...
U.S. SEC fines Deloitte's China affiliate $20 million for auditing violations
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday fined the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, $20 million for letting some clients, including foreign companies listed on U.S. exchanges, conduct their own audit work.
bloomberglaw.com
Ex-MoviePass Executives Sued for Fraud Following Collapse (2)
Two former MoviePass Inc. executives misled investors by promising they could turn a profit charging theater-goers just $9.95 a month for unlimited tickets, the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a lawsuit. Theodore Farnsworth. and. Mitch Lowe. were accused by the agency of securities fraud in a complaint filed...
Trump’s Truth Social merger partner changes address to a UPS store after investors pull $130 million
The company looking to take Trump Media and Technology Group public has changed its listed address to a UPS store in Miami, CNBC reports. Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) changed its address came with its regulatory filing on Friday disclosing its financing losses of $138.5 million of the $1 billion in financing it got from investors to fund Trump Media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
coingeek.com
China’s law enforcement busts $5M virtual currency money laundering ring
Security agents in China have uncovered a money laundering ring that allegedly used virtual currencies to carry out their nefarious activity. The Hengyang County Public Security Bureau disclosed that the gang was responsible for laundering over $5.5 billion (RMB40 billion). A police spokesperson revealed in a press statement that 93...
bloomberglaw.com
Wells Fargo Sued Over 401(k) Stock After Labor Department Deal
Wells Fargo & Co. continues to face scrutiny over the company stock held by its 401(k) plan, with a federal lawsuit by plan participants coming two weeks after the Labor Department announced a settlement of more than $131 million. The proposed class action claims plan participants overpaid for the Wells...
RELATED PEOPLE
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Singapore's SATS in $1.1 billion deal to become biggest air cargo handler
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling and catering provider SATS Ltd (SATS.SI) is acquiring Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) cash in its largest ever deal, to create the world's biggest global air cargo handler.
Tesla adds billionaire Airbnb co-founder Gebbia to board
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Wednesday that Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) co-founder Joseph Gebbia has joined the electric vehicle maker's board, reversing a move to trim the number of directors at the world's most valuable carmaker.
bloomberglaw.com
SEC Says Backers of Crypto Token Hydro ‘Airdrop’ Broke Its Rules
Firm tried to inflate price after giving token away: regulator. Hydrogen Technology says the SEC’s case ‘wholly lacks merit’. The company behind the digital coin Hydro and a crypto market-making firm tried to artificially inflate the token’s price after it was offered through a so-called airdrop, according to the.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SEC hits Deloitte's China affiliate with $20M penalty
The Securities and Exchange Commission imposed a $20 million penalty on the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte Touche Tomahotsu, accusing the accounting giant's arm of failing to comply with "fundamental U.S. auditing requirements." Driving the news: On Thursday, the financial watchdog charged that, over the course of several years, Deloitte's China...
zycrypto.com
SEC Charges Crypto Firm Hydrogen Technology With Selling Unregistered Securities
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged The Hydrogen Technology Corporation with “violating the registration, antifraud, and market manipulation provisions of the securities laws.”. According to a Wednesday statement, the regulator also charged the New York-based firm’s former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, alongside Tyler Ostern, CEO of “Market-making...
Face It: Bitcoin Regulation Equals Money, CFTC Chair Says
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price may double if the digital currency is traded on a market under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations. That's according to CFTC chair Rostin Behnam, who supports a regulated structure in the cryptocurrency market. “These incumbent institutions in the crypto space see a massive opportunity for institutional...
Hong Kong wins over Wall Street CEOs after lifting strict Covid rules
Hong Kong has finally secured commitments from some of the world's biggest banks to participate in a long-awaited summit, as it seeks to reaffirm its status as a global financial hub.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
ANALYSIS: Can Changes to LSE Listing Rules Attract More IPOs?
The London Stock Exchange has a problem: Delistings and too few initial public offerings have combined to shrink the LSE at one of the fastest rates among the global stock exchanges. In the first half of this year, IPO activity in the UK represented only slightly more than 11% of...
Comments / 0