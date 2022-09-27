ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wall Street Hit With $2 Billion of Fines in WhatsApp Probe (1)

US regulators reached settlements with a dozen banks in a sprawling probe into how global financial firms failed to monitor employees’ communications on unauthorized messaging apps, bringing total penalties in the matter to more than $2 billion. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced $1.1 billion in fines and the...
Ex-MoviePass Executives Sued for Fraud Following Collapse (2)

Two former MoviePass Inc. executives misled investors by promising they could turn a profit charging theater-goers just $9.95 a month for unlimited tickets, the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a lawsuit. Theodore Farnsworth. and. Mitch Lowe. were accused by the agency of securities fraud in a complaint filed...
China’s law enforcement busts $5M virtual currency money laundering ring

Security agents in China have uncovered a money laundering ring that allegedly used virtual currencies to carry out their nefarious activity. The Hengyang County Public Security Bureau disclosed that the gang was responsible for laundering over $5.5 billion (RMB40 billion). A police spokesperson revealed in a press statement that 93...
Wells Fargo Sued Over 401(k) Stock After Labor Department Deal

Wells Fargo & Co. continues to face scrutiny over the company stock held by its 401(k) plan, with a federal lawsuit by plan participants coming two weeks after the Labor Department announced a settlement of more than $131 million. The proposed class action claims plan participants overpaid for the Wells...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
SEC Says Backers of Crypto Token Hydro ‘Airdrop’ Broke Its Rules

Firm tried to inflate price after giving token away: regulator. Hydrogen Technology says the SEC’s case ‘wholly lacks merit’. The company behind the digital coin Hydro and a crypto market-making firm tried to artificially inflate the token’s price after it was offered through a so-called airdrop, according to the.
SEC hits Deloitte's China affiliate with $20M penalty

The Securities and Exchange Commission imposed a $20 million penalty on the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte Touche Tomahotsu, accusing the accounting giant's arm of failing to comply with "fundamental U.S. auditing requirements." Driving the news: On Thursday, the financial watchdog charged that, over the course of several years, Deloitte's China...
SEC Charges Crypto Firm Hydrogen Technology With Selling Unregistered Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged The Hydrogen Technology Corporation with “violating the registration, antifraud, and market manipulation provisions of the securities laws.”. According to a Wednesday statement, the regulator also charged the New York-based firm’s former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, alongside Tyler Ostern, CEO of “Market-making...
Face It: Bitcoin Regulation Equals Money, CFTC Chair Says

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price may double if the digital currency is traded on a market under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations. That's according to CFTC chair Rostin Behnam, who supports a regulated structure in the cryptocurrency market. “These incumbent institutions in the crypto space see a massive opportunity for institutional...
ANALYSIS: Can Changes to LSE Listing Rules Attract More IPOs?

The London Stock Exchange has a problem: Delistings and too few initial public offerings have combined to shrink the LSE at one of the fastest rates among the global stock exchanges. In the first half of this year, IPO activity in the UK represented only slightly more than 11% of...
