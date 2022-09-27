ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Louisiana High School Students Say They Were Tricked into Attending Religious Event Framed as College Career Field Trip

By DJ Digital
999ktdy.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’

A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
msn.com

Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance

School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus High School#Linus K12#College Career Services#Tricking#Highschool#Linus College
WLTX.com

10 Pennsylvania high school students charged in hazing incidents involving the football team

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania prosecutors have charged 10 high school students for their alleged involvement in multiple hazing incidents. The investigation began after police received a report on Aug. 12 about a video posted on social media. In it, a Middletown High School football player appeared to be assaulted during practice, Dauphin County District Attorney Francis T. Chardo said in a statement Tuesday.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
People

Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn

A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Two groups of students at Florida high school face criminal charges for 'creating a mass panic' by pretending that there was someone armed with a gun

Students who 'pranked' a school administrator by pretending a gunman had entered Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, are facing criminal charges. Pupils ran for their lives after school girls approached a staff member and told them they had seen someone carrying again, sparking a mass panic that left dozens of children in hysterics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy