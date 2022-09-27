Read full article on original website
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a ‘high probability’ the stock market will be ‘flat’ for an entire decade
Stanley Druckenmiller, CEO of Duquesne Family Office, in December 2019. That same day, Stanley Druckenmiller, one of Wall Street’s most respected minds, argued that the pain won’t be temporary—and that stocks face an entire decade of sideways trading as the global economy goes through a tectonic shift.
‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits
For much of this year, the Fed has held steadfast to its goal of a “soft landing” for inflation, the idea of vanquishing inflation without a dramatic economic downturn. But despite several interest rate hikes, inflation is still running hot, and business leaders are saying that it’s not a matter of if a recession will happen, but when.
This is the only asset investors can use as a recession hedge this year, Citi says
The U.S. dollar is the only sensible hedge in 2022, according to Citi. Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride this year, as soaring inflation and fears of a recession have continued to roil markets. With concerns lingering that the worst is yet to come for equities, investors are searching...
BlackRock says it's time to 'shun most stocks' with markets underestimating the risk of a Fed-induced recession
Investors should avoid most stocks with recession risks rising, according to BlackRock. The Fed and other central banks have underestimated the severity of the recession that their rate hikes could trigger, the asset manager said. "This all implies a clear sequence: overtighten policy first, significant economic damage second and then...
This economy has ‘one foot in the grave,’ 20-year Wall Street vet and chief strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management says￼
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike on Wednesday in its attempt to lower high inflation is highly debated, with some economists and investors applauding the decision to once again raise borrowing costs and others arguing it will be harmful. JP Morgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, with over 20...
cryptopotato.com
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
Goldman Sachs warns of more trouble for US stocks
New York (CNN) — Even Goldman Sachs is succumbing to the gloomy mood on Wall Street by abandoning its previously optimistic stance and warning that US stocks will end the year deeply in the red. Goldman Sachs (GS) took an ax late Thursday to its stock market forecast, slashing...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach Is Fading Equities In Favor Of This Investment
Billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach has been grabbing hold of U.S. debt. "The U.S. Treasury Bond market is rallying tonight," the DoubleLine Capital founder tweeted Tuesday morning. "Been a long time. I have been a buyer recently." On Tuesday, Sept. 27, saw a decline in U.S. bond yields along with...
Motley Fool
Today's Sole Dow Jones Stock Winner Just Signaled a Recession
Markets fell after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates. The Fed's stance suggests prioritizing lower inflation over economic strength. Walmart has performed very well during past recessions and could do so again. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
FOXBusiness
Bond market crash foreshadows new lows for US stock market, BofA warns
The bond market is on track for its worst year since 1949 and will continue to batter stocks over the coming months, according to an analyst note from Bank of America obtained by FOX Business. Bonds have tumbled as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates as it tries to...
The 10-Year Treasury Yield Just Topped 4%: What It Means for You
It's the first time since the 2008 financial crisis that bond yields have been this high.
Why Stanley Druckenmiller Says Recession Is Coming, Expects Dow Jones To Trade Flat Over Next 10 Years: 'We Are In Deep Trouble'
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller has warned the Federal Reserve's response to inflation is going to be troubling for the U.S. economy. What Happened: Druckenmiller said Wednesday he expects a "hard landing" by the end of next year at CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit. "Our central case is a hard landing...
Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
Reverse Currency War: Why central banks are trying to play catch-up with a record dollar and a hawkish Fed
Central banks around the world are racing to keep up with the rapidly appreciating dollar and hawkish US policymakers bent on reining in inflation.
Pound drops more than 1% as Bank of England steps into bond market
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sterling fell more than 1% against the dollar and euro on Wednesday after the Bank of England said it would step in to calm the UK's frenzied bond markets.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
Analysis-Whipsawed forex traders say currency moves 'remarkable', resemble casino
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Trading in tumultuous foreign exchange markets is akin to being in a casino right now, according to some traders navigating markets that have been whipsawed as central banks and governments try to right their economies.
Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now
Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
