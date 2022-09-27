ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

For much of this year, the Fed has held steadfast to its goal of a “soft landing” for inflation, the idea of vanquishing inflation without a dramatic economic downturn. But despite several interest rate hikes, inflation is still running hot, and business leaders are saying that it’s not a matter of if a recession will happen, but when.
CNN

Goldman Sachs warns of more trouble for US stocks

New York (CNN) — Even Goldman Sachs is succumbing to the gloomy mood on Wall Street by abandoning its previously optimistic stance and warning that US stocks will end the year deeply in the red. Goldman Sachs (GS) took an ax late Thursday to its stock market forecast, slashing...
Motley Fool

Today's Sole Dow Jones Stock Winner Just Signaled a Recession

Markets fell after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates. The Fed's stance suggests prioritizing lower inflation over economic strength. Walmart has performed very well during past recessions and could do so again. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
FOXBusiness

Bond market crash foreshadows new lows for US stock market, BofA warns

The bond market is on track for its worst year since 1949 and will continue to batter stocks over the coming months, according to an analyst note from Bank of America obtained by FOX Business. Bonds have tumbled as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates as it tries to...
Reuters

Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
Fortune

Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now

Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
