WNYT
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
WNYT
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
WNYT
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm...
WNYT
New York is sending aid to Florida
The New York Army National Guard is heading to Florida to assist with the hurricane response. Gov. Hochul sent them to assist with those impacted. Two helicopters along with 11 soldiers will assist Florida’s National Guard. The aircraft is set to arrive in Jacksonville this morning. The CH-47 F...
WNYT
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has...
WNYT
Former governor Cuomo forming PAC, hosting weekly podcast
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking his biggest steps yet to return to public life, more than a year after resigning in the wake of a bevy of sexual harassment allegations. In a video posted online Wednesday, the Democrat said he’s forming a...
WNYT
Tennessee man hit with more charges in Memphis shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings, officials said Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the...
WNYT
Hochul: All new cars purchased in New York state must be electric by 2035
All new cars purchased in New York will need to be zero-emission models beginning in 2035. Gov. Hochul announced a series of new electric vehicle initiatives for the state. To reach this target, she says that 35% of new cars will need to be zero-emission by 2026 and 68% by 2030.
WNYT
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit’s west side as he...
WNYT
Reflecting on how Bob Kovachick has impacted the Capital Region
His name is arguably the most well known in the Capital Region. He’s been in our living rooms, and a part of our lives, for generations. We grew up, and many of our children grew up, watching Bob. He was a staple at our schools and our senior centers.
WNYT
California slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter died in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement on a highway in the high desert, police said. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was pronounced dead at the scene in...
WNYT
South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the...
WNYT
Death Wish Coffee gives out free sample to Capital Region
Death Wish Coffee gave out free cups of coffee and samples today from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The handouts were in honor of National Coffee Day today, as cups were freely distributed throughout Albany. They gave out samples of their Dark, Medium and Espresso Roast. They also gave out...
WNYT
Hochul announces millions of dollars in public safety funding
Gov. Hochul was in the Capital Region Wednesday morning. She announced the state will invest $50 million in public safety. It was part of the first in-person division of Criminal Justice Services Symposium in three years. She highlighted the state’s public safety efforts in front of more than 800 law...
WNYT
Man charged in ID theft investigation at North Greenbush banks
An ID theft investigation at two M&T bank branches in North Greenbush ends with one man under arrest. Workers got suspicious at the M&T Bank branch on Main Avenue. Police say around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 56-year-old Edgar Castro of Cohoes was trying to take out thousands of dollars. Workers...
