50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy

On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son . Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post.

The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”

Joy got wind of the post and commented, “Please stop doing this to me. I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that. Please.”

Joy followed 50 Cent’s post with her own. She wrote: “I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed. I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is. I was in a two-year relationship 10+ years ago, and out of the relationship, God blessed me with a beautiful, healthy baby boy.”

She continued, “Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my son’s well-being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between. I’ve healed privately, matured, have been closer to God than ever before, and really appreciating this life. I just want to be happy and be left alone. We are all human, and you never know where life can take you. I value and cherish anyone I bring into my life, and when I finally show a glimpse of my happiness, I feel attacked for it.

“I’m so tired of defending my character, being prejudged, and constantly being villainized,” she ended the post. “I’m not doing anything wrong I wish no ill to anyone. I just want to be happy. Thank you, and God bless.”

50 Cent also commented on rumors that Joy and Diddy were dating back in April 2021. He wrote in a since-deleted post, “Nah me and puff fight over business sh*t. If he like the girl, he like the girl I don’t give a f**k !” Jackson and Joy’s son Sire Jackson, 10, was born in September 2012. He will be apart of his dad’s forthcoming horror movie, Skill House , which is set to be released in 2023.