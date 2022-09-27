ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFqy9_0iCQ23tY00

On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son . Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post.

The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”

Joy got wind of the post and commented, “Please stop doing this to me. I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that. Please.”

Joy followed 50 Cent’s post with her own. She wrote: “I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed. I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is. I was in a two-year relationship 10+ years ago, and out of the relationship, God blessed me with a beautiful, healthy baby boy.”

She continued, “Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my son’s well-being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between. I’ve healed privately, matured, have been closer to God than ever before, and really appreciating this life. I just want to be happy and be left alone. We are all human, and you never know where life can take you. I value and cherish anyone I bring into my life, and when I finally show a glimpse of my happiness, I feel attacked for it.

“I’m so tired of defending my character, being prejudged, and constantly being villainized,” she ended the post. “I’m not doing anything wrong I wish no ill to anyone. I just want to be happy. Thank you, and God bless.”

50 Cent also commented on rumors that Joy and Diddy were dating back in April 2021. He wrote in a since-deleted post, “Nah me and puff fight over business sh*t. If he like the girl, he like the girl I don’t give a f**k !” Jackson and Joy’s son Sire Jackson, 10, was born in September 2012. He will be apart of his dad’s forthcoming horror movie, Skill House , which is set to be released in 2023.

Pat Hull
21h ago

Yes 50cent you need to grow up and stop being so immature, apparently she has moved on, whoever she is dating is none of your business, you do what you are suppose to do for your son. You should be teaching him to respect a woman especially his mother. You should want the best for your son like being a decent man.

Evelyn Johnson
1d ago

50 drink water and shut up she don't want u anymore lol u talking bad about both your baby mom now I wonder if it's you and to call her a b wow what a man

