Mr. Jimmy McCullough, Jr.
Mr. Jimmy McCullough, Jr., age 53, aka “Big Baby” of Bonifay, Florida departed this life on September 17, 2022, suddenly. Jimmy was born July 22, 1969 in Birmingham, Alabama to Jimmy McCullough, Sr., and Wyvonne Cook McCullough. “Big Baby” was preceded in death by his parents; a brother,...
Mary Catherine Johnson
Mary Catherine Johnson, 78 of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on October 15, 1943 in Jackson County, Florida to Luke Jackson and Christine (Barnes) Brannon. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Mary worked for Jackson Hospital in the Business and Dietary office before her retirement. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida, and had most recently attended Eddins Road Pentecostal Church in Dothan, Alabama when her health permitted. Mary loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mr. Robbou S. Rhynes
Mr. Robbou S. Rhynes age 45 of Campbelton, FL passed away Sunday September 18, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. A private viewing was held 10a.m. Saturday September 24, 2022 at the Shira Sr. and Chelcie Memorial Chapel in Campbellton, FL with Mckinnie Funeral Home of Campbellton, FL in charge of local arrangements.
Bonnie I. Hughes
Bonnie I. Hughes, 84, of Marianna, Florida died Monday, September 26, 2022, at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
Monica June Cochran
Monica June Cochran, age 65, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. Monica was born on August 21,1957 to the late Margaret Jane and Laco Gayheart. Monica loved to work with animals and spending time in the outdoors. She was preceded in death by her parents. Monica...
Legals – September 29, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
Jackson County TIMES
High School Sports Schedule for September 27- September 28. Cottondale JV host Bozeman, 6 p.m. Grand Ridge host Blountstown, 6 p.m. Marianna K-8 host Florida High, 6 p.m. Marianna K-8 host West Gadsden, 4 p.m. Middle School Basketball. Malone at Poplar Springs, 7th grade boys at 4, girls at 5...
JAIL Report for September 26,2022
Christopher Nelson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Idus Glass, 51, Tallahassee, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 177 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Sneads and Grand Ridge Soccer Schedules
Strikers vs. Pirates, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Avengers vs. Bolts, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Regulators vs. Wildcats, 5:30 p.m. in Grand Ridge. Hurricanes vs. Eliminators, 6 p.m. in Sneads. Wednesday, September 28. No games scheduled.
1st APPEARANCE for September 27, 2022
Christopher Nelson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Clifford Barber: Failure to appear for issue of worthless checks- $500 cash bond, bold for Holmes County- no bond. Earnest Wambles: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned. Jason Fonsen: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned.
Marianna City Soccer Schedules
Indians vs. Knights, 5:30 p.m. Cobras vs. Lightning, 6:30 p.m. Storm vs. Wolves, 5:30 p.m. Chaos vs. Bolts, 5:30 p.m. Bulldogs vs. Thunderbolts, 5:30 p.m. Raptors vs. Fire, 5:30 p.m. Vipers vs. Cheetahs, 6:30 p.m. Malone 1 vs. Extreme, 6:30 p.m. Junior. Maddogs vs. Malone, 6:30 p.m. Mystics vs. Tornadoes,...
