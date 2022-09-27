Like father like son: Adam Hartsell reflects on becoming first second-generation Locust police officer

Read full article on original website
Newly released body camera video reveals moments before 14-year-old shoots CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex in December 2021. Police officers were initially called to the Woodland Estates Apartments on Winged Elm Court, off Albemarle Road, because someone found a suspect breaking into their car. The caller also said the suspect had pointed a gun at someone, CMPD said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mother & Son Found Shot To Death In York County Home
YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A double homicide investigation is underway after a mother and son were found shot to death inside a York County home. Deputies were called to Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill for a well-being check around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when deputies discovered their bodies. The...
Murder suspect wanted after man killed, woman hurt in Davidson County attack
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman was hurt in an attack that happened at a home in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call reported that there was a shooting at a home on Oakdale Lane in Tyro. While Davidson County […]
Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill
The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill Woman & Son are Found Dead from Apparent Gunshots
A Fort Mill mother and her adult son were found dead in their home Tuesday night from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. A suspect has not been announced, but sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence. He said commenting on a possible suspect would jeopardize the investigation.
High school student killed by tractor-trailer, Lancaster County coroner reports
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has died after the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said she was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon. The office said the 14-year-old girl was trying to cross the road near the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 9 just before 4:30 p.m. That was when the coroner's office said she was then hit by the vehicle.
14-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint while waiting for bus in east Charlotte, mom says
CHARLOTTE — A mother says her 14-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint while waiting for the bus in east Charlotte. The mother told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura she was getting ready for work and watching her two other kids when the robbery happened early Monday morning. Now, she’s urging other parents to be vigilant.
2 found shot to death in Fort Mill home
FORT MILL, S.C. — An elderly woman and middle-aged man are dead after a fatal shooting, York County Sheriff's detectives said. According to authorities, the 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found shot to death on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. They were later identified as Betty Reynolds and Barry Reynolds, who authorities said were mother and son.
Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
cn2.com
Mother & Son Identified in Double Homicide in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified two people in a double homicide investigation. According to the coroner, Sabrina Gast her office responded to a home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. They’ve identified 71 year old Betty Reynolds and 40 year old...
WXII 12
High Point man shot Monday, now identified
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
cn2.com
Go Fund Me Page Created for 15 Year Old Killed In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The mother of JaShawnna Coleman (Nyny) has created a gofundme to help pay for her daughter’s funeral expenses. Jamisa Ingram says in the posting, “Anyone that knew her knows that she was a sweetheart didn’t cause any harm to anyone. She was a victim of a crime that had nothing to do with her. My child was 15 years old with a life ending to soon. I am asking for any and everyone’s help so that my innocent loving child can can be buried in peace. Thank you for your support as we deal with this difficult time and heartache. She will forever live within me!”
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WBTV
Catawba County woman killed, man charged after crash involving a motorcycle, authorities say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Kale Road near Hudson Chapel Road in Catawba County. According to the police, a 2000 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Kale Road, crossed the centerline, and sideswipped a southbound 2011 Honda CR-V. Both individuals on the motorcycle were ejected.
High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
WXII 12
Fatal collision in Catawba County believed to be linked to alcohol
CATAWBA, N.C. — An accident in Catawba County has left one person dead. Watch more headlines from WXII in the video above. The NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a crash in Catawba County on Tuesday Sept. 27 at around 4:50 p.m. It happened on Kale Road...
Person, several dogs found dead in High Point home; case deemed ‘suspicious’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a person and multiple dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS on the 900 block of Amos Street. The caller reportedly told police, “Someone had been […]
WXII 12
High Point police find man dead, person injured at apartment
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man is dead and another person is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in High Point. Officers responded in the 10 p.m. hour Monday to reports of a shooting at the 'Northpoint at 68' apartments, near Eastchester and Regency drives. One man...
My Fox 8
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex off Sienna Terrace in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in High Point on Monday night, according to police. At about 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the scene off of Sienna Terrace at the North Pointe at 68 apartment complex. Police have not identified the victim but...
‘Suspicious’ deaths of High Point man and several dogs ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A conclusion has been reached by police in what was called a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a man and several dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS at a home on the 900 block of Amos Street. The […]
