Roberta Ann Reinard
Roberta Ann Reinard, age 73, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side. Roberta was born on November 21, 1948 in Bellefonte, PA to the late Samuel Robert and Lucille Patterson Lucas. Granny, as she was known to her beloved grand children and Ann, to those close to her, moved to Jackson County over thirty years ago from Tampa, FL, and worked as a pharmacy tech for Kelson Drugs. As a member of the Women of Moose Marianna Chapter 1286 she left a legacy of dedication and service with the many offices she held for over twenty years. She enjoyed reading, being with her family, and cherished every moment with her grandchildren. Ann left a lasting impression on those who had the opportunity of knowing her and made many close friends along her life’s journey.
Mr. James Young
Mr. James Young age 76 of Graceville, Florida and formerly of Campbellton, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday September 28th at the Enterprise Medical Center in Enterprise, Alabama, he was a member of the New Bethel C. M. E. Church in Campbellton and a Retired Army Veteran. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.
Monica June Cochran
Monica June Cochran, age 65, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. Monica was born on August 21,1957 to the late Margaret Jane and Laco Gayheart. Monica loved to work with animals and spending time in the outdoors. She was preceded in death by her parents. Monica...
Bonnie I. Hughes
Bonnie I. Hughes, 84, of Marianna, Florida died Monday, September 26, 2022, at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
Charlton David Keen, Jr.
Charlton David Keen, Jr., age 81, passed away on September 23, 2022, in Marianna, Florida. Charlton was born in Marianna, FL on April 18,1941 to Charlton D. Keen, Sr. and Mildred Hooten Keen. Mr. Keen graduated from Marianna High School in 1959, then attended Birmingham Southern College where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and served in many campus organizations. He graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science. He then enrolled in graduate school at Florida State University where he earned a Master of Science degree in Social Sciences. He was employed at Chipola College from 1965 through 2003 as an instructor, Division Chair, Dean of Education and Vice President of Instructional and Student Services. For many years he was on the Marianna Coca Cola Bottling Company’s Board of Directors. He served on the Diaconate and as Sunday School Superintendent of the First Presbyterian Church of Marianna.
Mr. Jimmy McCullough, Jr.
Mr. Jimmy McCullough, Jr., age 53, aka “Big Baby” of Bonifay, Florida departed this life on September 17, 2022, suddenly. Jimmy was born July 22, 1969 in Birmingham, Alabama to Jimmy McCullough, Sr., and Wyvonne Cook McCullough. “Big Baby” was preceded in death by his parents; a brother,...
Mildred Colson
Mildred Colson, 63, of Alford, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
Mary Catherine Johnson
Mary Catherine Johnson, 78 of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on October 15, 1943 in Jackson County, Florida to Luke Jackson and Christine (Barnes) Brannon. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Mary worked for Jackson Hospital in the Business and Dietary office before her retirement. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida, and had most recently attended Eddins Road Pentecostal Church in Dothan, Alabama when her health permitted. Mary loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Legals – September 29, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
Jackson County TIMES
High School Sports Schedule for September 27- September 28. Cottondale JV host Bozeman, 6 p.m. Grand Ridge host Blountstown, 6 p.m. Marianna K-8 host Florida High, 6 p.m. Marianna K-8 host West Gadsden, 4 p.m. Middle School Basketball. Malone at Poplar Springs, 7th grade boys at 4, girls at 5...
JAIL Report for September 28,2022
Alan Funderburk: Battery- domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dakota Jones, 30, Abbeville, Alabama: Driving while license suspended or revoked- third offense: Florida Highway Patrol. Alyssa Elmore, 26, Marianna, Florida: Trespassing occupied structure or conveyance: Marianna Police Department. Jason Rudd, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Marianna Police...
Sneads and Grand Ridge Soccer Schedules
Intimidators vs. Strikers, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Dragons vs. Uptown Funk, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Mean Machine vs. Rockets, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Cheetahs vs. Regulators, 5:30 p.m. in Grand Ridge. 11 to 13-year-old division. Predators vs. Hurricanes, 6 p.m. in Grand Ridge. Friday, September 30. No games scheduled.
1st APPEARANCE for September 27, 2022
Christopher Nelson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Clifford Barber: Failure to appear for issue of worthless checks- $500 cash bond, bold for Holmes County- no bond. Earnest Wambles: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned. Jason Fonsen: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned.
Marianna City Soccer Schedules
Indians vs. Knights, 5:30 p.m. Cobras vs. Lightning, 6:30 p.m. Storm vs. Wolves, 5:30 p.m. Chaos vs. Bolts, 5:30 p.m. Bulldogs vs. Thunderbolts, 5:30 p.m. Raptors vs. Fire, 5:30 p.m. Vipers vs. Cheetahs, 6:30 p.m. Malone 1 vs. Extreme, 6:30 p.m. Junior. Maddogs vs. Malone, 6:30 p.m. Mystics vs. Tornadoes,...
