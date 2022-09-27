ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscars: Uganda Submits ‘Tembele’ as First-Ever Best International Feature Contender

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEZ6u_0iCPzhMA00

Uganda has submitted its first-ever film for the Oscars , putting forward Morris Mugisha’s Tembele as its contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category.

The drama follows Tembele (Patriq Nkakalukanyi), a garbage man in Kampala suffering from mental illness who begins to lose his grip on reality after the death of his infant son. Ronah Soledad Ninsiima and Cosmas Serubogo co-star.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“In Africa , men are told to hide their feelings, and never to show weakness because they will be thought feeble,” Mugisha said in a statement accompanying the submission announcement. “ Tembele suggests otherwise: that it is OK for a man to cry and vulnerability is no crime especially if you’re hurting. This is a film of hope, love and brotherhood.”

Tembele premiered in Uganda this summer and swept the Uganda Film Festival Awards, winning best film, best actor and best supporting actor honors. It has not yet been released outside of the country.

For the first time this year, Uganda set up an official selection committee and invited local filmmakers to submit movies for Oscar consideration. Tembele will be the first Ugandan film to compete in the best international feature category.

African cinema has barely been represented at the Academy Awards. In the history of the Oscars, only nine African films have ever been nominated for the best international feature prize. With five nominations and one win, Algeria has been the best-represented country on the continent. Paris-based director Rachid Bouchareb alone received three Oscar nominations for Algerian movies: Dust of Life in 1995, Days of Glory in 2006 and Outside the Law in 2010.

Of the three African films to win a best international feature Oscar, only one — South African crime drama Tsotsi (2005) from white South African director Gavin Hood — was directed by an African. Ivory Coast’s 1976 winner Black and White in Color is from French filmmaker Jean-Jacques Annaud. Algeria’s 1969 Oscar champ Z was directed by Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras. The last African movie to receive an Oscar nomination was Abderrahmane Sissako’s Timbuktu for Mauritania in 2014.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Final Destination 6’ Finds Its Directors in ‘Freaks’ Filmmakers (Exclusive)

You can’t cheat death, but this directing duo is sure going to try. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the filmmaking team known for their 2018 sci-fi thriller Freaks, have nabbed the coveted gig of directing Final Destination 6, the relaunch of the New Line’s Grand Guignol horror franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterJude Law to Star in Jon Watts' 'Star Wars' Series'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age 'Star Wars' Disney+ SeriesDirector Jon Watts Exits Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Craig Perry, the original franchise producer, is producing with Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Jon Watts, the director behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, is also...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Mexico Picks ‘Bardo’ as International Feature Submission

Mexico has selected Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths as its official contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category. The epic comedy, which also marks Iñárritu’s first Mexican feature since his 2000 breakout Amores Perros, will be released in theaters starting on Oct. 27, before dropping on Netflix on Dec. 16. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blonde' Co-Star Adrien Brody on Marilyn Monroe Biopic's Divisiveness: "It's Fearless Filmmaking"2022 International Emmy Nominations: Netflix Dominates Best Drama CompetitionNetflix VP of International Film David Kosse Departing Daniel Giménez Cacho plays Silverio Gama, a renowned Mexican journalist...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Argentina Selects ‘Argentina, 1985’ for 2023 International Feature Race

Argentina has selected Santiago Mitre’s crowd-pleasing courtroom drama Argentina, 1985 as its national contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category. There are echoes of the Jan. 6 hearings in the film’s true story of the group of heroic lawyers, led by Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who engaged in a David vs. Goliath battle to try and prosecute the leaders of Argentina’s military for crimes committed during the country’s bloody dictatorship. More than just a legal battle, the outcome of the case will determine how strong Argentina’s nascent democracy can be.More from The Hollywood ReporterTechnicolor...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59

Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachid Bouchareb
Person
Abderrahmane Sissako
Person
Costa Gavras
Person
Lena Dunham
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ thwarted at global box office by a decade-old film

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling had its official theatrical release recently. However, despite the psychological thriller’s success, it couldn’t beat a decade-old box office darling during its recent re-release. Regardless, the film’s success has proved that any publicity is good publicity, after the constant drama during the film’s production and its official press tour at the Venice film festival 2022.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Italian Entertainment Industry Reacts to Far-Right Election Victory

Italy, and all of Europe, awoke Monday to a new political reality after far-right politician Giorgia Meloni claimed victory in Italy’s snap elections. With nearly all the results in, Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, a group with neofascist origins, secured the biggest share of votes. Her far-right coalition, which includes the League, headed by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, have a clear majority and should be able to form a new government. Such a coalition of nationalist and far-right parties would represent Italy’s most rightwing government since the end of Benito Mussolini’s reign in 1945. Meloni...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Oscar Nominations#Feature Film#Foxtel#Technicolor Lists Vfx#Ugandan
The Hollywood Reporter

Dr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Rihanna is headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and last year’s headliner, Dr. Dre, has some words of wisdom for her. Dre spoke with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday, soon after Rihanna’s news was announced. Apple Music was recently named the official sponsor of the annual event.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerSuper Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL EventSuper Bowl Halftime Show Wins Live Variety Emmy for First Time as Hip-Hop Breaks Through in Category “Oh, my god,” said Dre, who took the Super Bowl stage last...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)

A final decision has been made that Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be promoted for awards recognition in different acting categories — Farrell for lead actor and Gleeson for supporting actor — for their work in Martin McDonagh’s Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The film, which elicited rave reviews and Oscar buzz following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where it received a 12-minute standing ovation) and North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, centers on two best friends whose relationship is suddenly terminated by one (Gleeson), prompting considerable distress for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Plots Comeback With “Candid” Podcast

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is aiming to make a public comeback, with a new podcast at the center of his plans. Cuomo on Wednesday posted a video to his social media accounts in which he laid out his comeback effort, which will include a new Super PAC and a gun safety effort. But it the podcast that will be at the heart of the attempt to return to the public’s good graces.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Music Inks Star YouTube Podcaster MrBallen to Exclusive Content DealMel Robbins to Launch New Podcast in Exclusive Deal With SiriusXM's Stitcher'Serial' Host Sarah...
POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Looking’ Actor Daniel Franzese on Why He’s “Conflicted” Over Brendan Fraser’s Casting in ‘The Whale’

Daniel Franzese says Brendan Fraser is a “lovely” actor but doesn’t understand why the upcoming film The Whale didn’t choose to cast a gay actor with a larger body in Fraser’s leading role. While speaking to People, the Mean Girls and Looking star said he felt conflicted about Fraser’s casting in the Darren Aronofsky A24 film, which is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name and follows a gay man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Franzese expressed that he likes and is happy for The Mummy and Killers of the Flower Moon star, whose...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Oscars
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser Tapped for American Riviera Award

Brendan Fraser, the veteran screen actor whose comeback performance in Darren Aronofsky‘s The Whale, in which he plays a morbidly obese man trying to reconcile with his estranged daughter before it’s too late, is generating best actor Oscar buzz, has been named the recipient of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s next American Riviera Award, SBIFF announced Tuesday. Fraser, who will turn 54 in December, will participate in a career-retrospective conversation prior to collecting the award — which recognizes people “who have made a significant contribution to American cinema” — on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, Valentine’s Day, at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre.More...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Ends Britannia Awards, Will Now Present Special Honors in North America Year-Round

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which has long honored filmmakers in Los Angeles at its Britannia Awards ceremony (last held in 2019), is ending that event and will henceforth present BAFTA Special Awards — “honorary awards presented to those that have made a significant, inspiring and outstanding contribution to film, games and television through a particular project(s) and/or their work” — at bespoke events throughout the year. Special Awards candidates can be put forward by members, the sector committees and the BAFTA North America board, and recipients will receive the iconic BAFTA mask. The first recipient is expected to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

American French Film Festival Embraces Diversity, Cultural Exchange in First Year Since Rebranding

The American French Film Festival (TAFFF) is using cinema to bridge the gap between French and American culture. Presented by the Franco-American Cultural Fund (FACF), the 26th annual festival returns this year for a second time after a pandemic hiatus in 2020. This year, the festival is committed to not only highlighting the similarities between the two cultures, but also zeroing in on the differences to shine a light on how each culture can better understand the other.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Releases Previously Unseen 'Squid Game' Clip, Plus Teasers for New Seasons of 'Hellbound,' 'Money Heist: Korea'Emmys: Winners of Color...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix VP of International Film David Kosse Departing

David Kosse, Netflix’s London-based vp of international film, is leaving his role at the streaming giant. His exit comes as Netflix is making internal changes to its organizational focus in its broader European region, moving to a regionalized structure in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), in line with its setups in Asia and Latin America.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Mexico Picks 'Bardo' as International Feature Submission'Blonde' Co-Star Adrien Brody on Marilyn Monroe Biopic's Divisiveness: "It's Fearless Filmmaking"French CNC President to Face Trial on Sexual Assault Charges Teresa Moneo will lead the company’s international film team moving forward, with a focus...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sideshow, Janus Films Take U.S. Rights to Jafar Panahi’s ‘No Bears’

Sideshow and Janus Films have picked up all U.S. rights to No Bears, the latest film from Iranian dissident director Jafar Panahi. The drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won a special jury prize. We Like has acquired all Canadian rights .The deal was negotiated by Celluloid Dreams on behalf of the filmmakers with Sideshow and Janus Films. Sideshow and Janus will do a US theatrical release for the film and said they are planning a best director Oscar campaign for Panahi, who has become a face of the resistance to the Iranian regime. The acclaimed director of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Al Pacino to Star Opposite Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers in Indie Film ‘Billy Knight’

Writer-director Alec Griffen Roth has found his Billy Knight. Al Pacino is set to topline Roth’s debut feature, Billy Knight, and star opposite Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers in the project he describes as “a love letter to cinema.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' Star Charlie Heaton Addresses Fan Complaints About His Character's PathAmazon's 'Birds of Paradise': Film Review'No Future': Film Review | Tribeca 2021 The plot follows grad school students, Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers), as they navigate their careers as aspiring filmmakers. Alex is simultaneously grappling with the grief of losing his father, a failed screenwriter, who left him a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Messenger’ Writer Alessandro Camon to Adapt ‘You Will Find the Words’ for ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’ Director Peter Webber (Exclusive)

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter Alessandro Camon (The Messenger) has signed on to adapt the Italian psychological thriller You Will Find the Words (Le parole lo sanno) for the screen. British director Peter Webber (Girl With a Pearl Earring, Hannibal Rising) is attached to direct the film, which Rome-based Fenix Entertainment are producing.More from The Hollywood ReporterItalian Entertainment Industry Reacts to Far-Right Election VictoryOscars: Italy Picks 'Nostalgia' as International Feature Category SubmissionAustralian TV Veterans Launch Production Banner Sam Content Franzoso’s novel centers around a man with a terminal illness who has a chance encounter with a woman on a park bench, an encounter...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate to Focus on Spinoff of Studio Business, Rebrands Starz Outside of U.S.

Lionsgate has decided to focus on spinning-off its studio business as it renames its StarzPlay streaming platform as Lionsgate+ in 35 markets outside the U.S. “Despite the volatile market environment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. remains on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses. As negotiations progress, we have increased our focus on the possibility of spinning our studio business, creating a number of financial and strategic benefits,” Lionsgate said in an SEC filing on Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterVeteran Film Distributor Anne-Marie Ross Dies at 49Lionsgate Vice Chairman: Separating Studio From Starz "Is the Right Thing to Do"Roadside Attractions...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy