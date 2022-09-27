Celebrate Mesa Offers Fall Fun to East Valley Families

Celebrate Mesa, a free family-friendly party in the park, returns to mark the arrival of the fall season with a wide variety of games, carnival rides, entertainment and more. The Celebrate Mesa Fall Festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Red Mountain Soccer Complex, 905 N. Sun Valley Blvd.

Adults and children of all ages can check out the Police and Fire vehicles, visit the many booths that will offer prizes and participate in MABEL, Mesa Arts Center's Mobile Art-Based Engagement Lab, a pop-up community center on the go. They will host a Make Like a Matisse activity every 30 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m.

New this year will be the Super Smash Bros on a large video screen.

Celebrate Mesa will include live music from Awake at Midnight and Arizona Blacktop. Battle of the Bands returns featuring youth bands competing for a grand prize of a studio recording at Stem Recording.

Other fun activities for children include a petting zoo, bounce houses, archery tag and kids games. For $5, you can buy a wristband to give you unlimited use of the carnival rides (age and height restrictions may apply). Superheroes like Dr. Strange and Wanda will visit Celebrate Mesa and take photos with their fans!

This year's food court will feature food trucks selling lots of yummy goodies including popular Asian and Mexican dishes.

Arizona Disabled Sports will be selling water and glow items to support upcoming competitions for athletes with disabilities.

Mesa encourages attendees to capture their moments by using #CelebrateMesa on Facebook and Instagram.

City staff will have raffles at the information booth. Enter for a chance to win restaurant gift cards, park and museum passes and much more!

Celebrate Mesa is made possible by the City of Mesa; Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities; Mesa Recycles; The Foundation for Mesa Parks and Recreation; Mesa Convention Center; Mesa Amphitheatre; SRP; Fry's Food Stores; Vantage West Credit Union; Whataburger; Legacy Traditional School; Dental Depot and Renewal by Andersen.

For more information, visit www.celebratemesa.com.