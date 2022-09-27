Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Opponents of Arizona school choice voucher expansion fail to gather enough signatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An attempt by public school advocates and the nonprofit Save Our Schools Arizona to block an expansion of the private school voucher system has failed, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. The law, passed by the Republican-led legislature and signed into law by...
KOLD-TV
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. This is good news, as last...
KOLD-TV
Arizona abortion law’s impact on families with fetal complications
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortions are now banned across Arizona except to save the mother’s life. And the latest court ruling in Pima County last week leaves a lot of gray areas for pregnant women and providers to navigate. There are a small handful of procedures that aren’t technically considered abortion. Even so, they trigger the same legal intervention for providers trying to sort- out liability for criminal prosecution. We’re talking about things like a D & C after a miscarriage or fetal complications where a doctor says the baby won’t be viable outside the womb.
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
KOLD-TV
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
KOLD-TV
Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort
(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.
KOLD-TV
Arizona abortion ban still can be enforced after Pima County Superior Court denies Planned Parenthood stay
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Superior Court has denied Planned Parenthood Arizona’s motion for a stay pending its appeal of the court’s Sept. 23, 2022. This means the near-total abortion ban can still be enforced in Arizona through the appeals process. Om Sept. 23,...
KOLD-TV
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
