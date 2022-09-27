ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When choosing the perfect high school , what do you look for? Some choose a school simply based on location, while others focus on statistics such as test scores or college acceptance rates.

Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023. To determine the list, the website used rankings based on a rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of education along with test scores, college data , and ratings collected from millions of Niche users.

According to the list, the best high school over all and the best private high school in Texas for 2023 is St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas. This school has a student-teacher ratio of 9:1 with a total of 863 students.

The best public high school in Texas is the School for the Talented & Gifted in the Dallas Independent School District. This school has a student-teacher ratio of 18:1 with a total of 464 students.

According to Niche , here are the top 10 best high schools in Texas for 2023:

  1. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas
  2. School for the Talented & Gifted in Dallas
  3. The Awty International School in Houston
  4. Greenhill School in Addison
  5. Liberal Arts & Science Academy in Austin
  6. St. Stephen's Episcopal School in Austin
  7. The Hockaday School in Dallas
  8. The John Cooper School in The Woodlands
  9. School of Science & Engineering in Dallas
  10. The Village School in Houston

A full list of the best high schools in Texas for 2023 can be found on Niche's website.

