Stunning 1.3 M Sanctuary for Sale with Vineyard in Yakima, WA
If a home is what you're searching for in the Yakima Valley, with land and a place to grow old in. You have got to check this spot out. Even if you aren't searching, be a looky-loo because this spot in Yakima features a vineyard, hot tub, pool, firepit and so much more!
Are Fresh Hop Ale Festival Tickets Available in Yakima? Yes Now!
It's almost time for the annual beer-lovers event that you simply don't want to miss. YCH Hops presents the Fresh Hop Ale Festival at the SOZO Sports Complex on Saturday, October 8th. Choose from over 70 breweries, wineries, and cideries to tempt your taste buds. With more than 100 of the best fresh hop ales in the country, this is a can’t-miss event!
It’s Time For Yakima’s Annual Chalk Art Festival
It’s fall and it's time for the Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival. The event, presented by the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) and Ron’s Coins & Collectibles will be held Saturday, October 8 at Performance Park next to the Yakima County Courthouse. There's a lot more than a...
7 of the Best Soups to Try in Yakima in the Fall
When I think of the fall weather and the foods I love to eat in the fall, I think about hot soups. Yakima restaurants love offering their delicious soups, whether it’s by the cup or bowl full. There are a few restaurants that serve the same type of soup regularly on the menu and others prefer to do a “soup du jour” option. Where do you go out to eat in Yakima for the best soup during the fall season?
How Delightfully Frightful and Fun is Curfmans Massive Corn Maze?
Harvest is in, the smell of fresh hops is in the air, and everyone begins thinking about what kinds of spooky fun awaits in the lead-up to Halloween. In Toppenish, there's one place that brings fall, fun, and spooky together for the whole family. Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish,...
Major Cleanup of Yakima and Naches Rivers Set For Wednesday
A major cleanup to remove more than 9 tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches Rivers is set for next Wednesday. The Yakima County Commissioners say they'll use a helicopter to airlift the garbage and other debris. The work starts next Wednesday morning. The work starts at 9:00 am...
Candidates Expected At Zillah Forum October 5
Who will you be voting for in the upcoming November general election? If you're still making up your mind you are invited to a candidate forum in Zillah next Wednesday, October 5. You'll have a chance to hear from candidates from the Yakima County Commissioner, clerk and coroner during the forum at the Zillah Civic Center at 119 First Avenue. The forum starts at 6:00 pm.
Want to Shop? Two Ways to Win Gift Cards at Valley Mall This Fall
Do you love shopping? If not you, I bet you know someone who does and Valley Mall wants you to know, there are many reasons to celebrate this season. It's Valley Mall's 50th birthday this year AND they want to give back to you, their wonderful customers. Read on for all the giveaway details!
5 Fun Things To Do This Week in the Yakima Valley
Many residents in the Yakima Valley are busy this week going to work, going to the Central Washington State Fair, and taking care of work and community service commitments. How about carving some time to enjoy these 5 fun things to do this last week of September in the Yakima Valley?
The Beauchamp Center Is Putting on a Fun Family Harvest Party
The Beauchamp Center Is Putting on a Fun Family Harvest Party. We are adding many Halloween and autumn festival parties to our ever growing list of seasonal activities this fall. The OIC Henry Beauchamp Center in Yakima is hosting a fun family harvest party in October. The Beauchamp Center is...
107 Jobs Ready to Hire You Immediately in Yakima, WA Today!
I am an integral part of anything I put my time and energy into! This is your affirmation for finding a position around the Yakima Valley. Repeat as often as you like and especially when you notice your mood shifting sideways!. Many businesses are hiring in an assortment of fields,...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Did You Know Adult Happy Meals are coming to Yakima?
Happy Meals have been around since 1979, helping put smiles on millions of children's faces. Growing up there was no better feeling than seeing that little red box be passed over to you on your lap, inside some tasty food, and of course that toy. Well lucky for us McDonald's...
Yakima Council Talking About Homelessness on Tuesday
Hundreds of people are homeless in Yakima and the Yakima City Council will get an updated report on homelessness during a study session at Yakima City Hall on Tuesday. The 2022 Point in Time survey of homeless people found 670 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County, an increase of 4% from the previous 2021 PIT Survey.
Have You Seen These Pretty Angel Wings at the Fair?
Have You Seen These Pretty Angel Wings at the Fair?. When you are out and about walking around the grounds at the Central Washington State Fair this week, if you keep your eyes peeled you can see many sets of pretty wings! They offer photo ops for you to take pics of your kids (or yourself). These pretty wings are part of a new visual art exhibit at the fair this year.
20 Yakima Valley Restaurants to Visit at Least Once This Fall
When we think of foods we love to eat in the fall, hot soups, chili, baked pies, pizza pies, hot ciders, chicken mole enchiladas, stuff with squash and zucchini in it, pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and thick creamy pasta dishes. We add freshly harvested veggies and fruits from the Yakima Valley to our ingredients. Living in Central Washington puts us at a great vantage point to dine out at some of the best restaurants to visit in the fall.
Seize The Dining Deals with Yakima Steak Company This Friday
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of Yakima Steak Company. Dining Deals for Friday, September 30th - Yakima Steak Company. Whether it is a quick lunch or entertaining your most special guests for dinner, you will...
Leavenworth Oktoberfest Exciting Move to Wenatchee. Have Tickets?
There's so much to enjoy this time of year in Central Washington. From the Central Washington State Fair to the Fresh Hop Ale Festival, the next month is chock full of annual events. One event that is celebrating its 24th year is going to be celebrated in a whole new...
Yakima City Sees Lots of Complaints of Bad Drivers
"The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department. Planning is underway now for a major traffic emphasis next month funded in part by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Capt. Jay Seely says officers will be watching for speeders and drivers who run red lights. Yakima City Council member Matt Brown says the city announced the upcoming traffic emphasis "due to the sheer amount of calls we have had thinking we didn't have any traffic enforcement."
Here Are All the Rides at the Fair This Year! [GALLERY]
The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima begins on Friday, September 23rd and ends on Sunday, October 2nd. There is so much about this year’s fair to look forward to, from the food, to the concerts, cooking demonstrations, STEM exhibits, PBR Rodeo, livestock and agriculture exhibits, and what kids all over the Yakima Valley are looking forward to the most, THE RIDES AT THE FAIR!
